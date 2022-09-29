Royal Family ban TV channels from airing particular footage from Queen's funeral

The Royal Family reportedly had an agreement with a number of TV channels that they could request for parts of the footage to be removed. Picture: Getty

By Alice Dear

The Royal Family are believed to have requested that five short pieces of footage from the Queen's funeral not be broadcast again.

The Royal Family have reportedly banned some TV channels from using particular pieces of footage from Queen Elizabeth II's funeral in the future.

This is according to The Guardian, who report that an agreement was put in place between Buckingham Palace and BBC, ITV and Sky News which means they could request that some pieces of footage from the day are not aired again.

This branches across the Queen's state funeral, which took place at Westminster Abbey, and the Committal Service, which took place at Windsor Castle.

The Palace are said to have sent timestamps to these broadcasters, requesting that five short clips are not to be used again.

King Charles III walks behind Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II's coffin during the state funeral. Picture: Getty

Ahead of the Queen's funeral, which took place on September 19, the Royal Family are said to have given broadcasters guidance over what footage would be considered acceptable.

For example, they did not want cameras intruding on moments of grief from members of the Royal Family throughout the day.

While the clips edited out are said to be short, The Guardian report that it "indicated a complicated relationship around the media's coverage of the monarchy".

They say that it has caused "unease" among journalists who worked on the coverage, and that there are "tensions" around the Royal Family shaping the coverage.

The Princess of Wales, Camilla Queen Consort, the Duchess of Sussex, Sophie Wessex, Prince George and Princess Charlotte attend the state funeral for Queen Elizabeth II. Picture: Getty

The unedited version of the Queen's funeral, which aired live across the world earlier this month, will remain on catch up platforms for another month.

