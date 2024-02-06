Why Meghan Markle isn't travelling back to the UK with Prince Harry

Meghan Markle will remain in California with children Archie and Liliebet. Picture: Getty

Prince Harry is scheduled on a flight back to the UK to visit King Charles following his cancer diagnosis while wife Meghan stays at home.

Meghan Markle will be remaining at home in California while husband Prince Harry catches a plane back to the UK, it has been revealed.

Following King Charles's cancer diagnosis which was announced via Buckingham Palace on February 5th, the Duke of Sussex is catching a flight straight to London to see and catch up with his father.

However, while the family unite, Meghan and children Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet will be noticeably missing from the reunion.

So why isn't Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex returning to the UK to see King Charles? Here's what we know.

Prince Harry has jetted straight back to England to see his father King Charles. Picture: Getty

Why isn't Meghan Markle coming to see King Charles?

With Prince Harry immediately altering plans to return to the UK, some will be confused to hear his wife Meghan won't be joining him, despite her close relationship with Charles before the epic royal fallout.

However, the former Suits actress has a good reason to remain in California and that is of course, because of the couple's two children.

With schools and their home all firmly set in the US, Meghan will remain at home to look after Archie, 4, and Lilibet, 2, who isn't yet in school, helping to keep day-to-day life as normal as possible for them.

Also, Meghan left the royal family and the UK to protect herself from the media circus and is unlikely to return to England unless absolutely necessary.

Meghan Markle had a good relationship with King Charles before the royal fall out. Picture: Getty

Reports have also suggested Prince Harry's solo visit could be a great move as he works on repairing his relationship with his dad and older brother Prince William.

A source told the Daily Mail: "Sometimes benefits can come from difficult times and situations we would never wish on anyone.

"The news that King Charles has cancer is a severe shock. It is only natural that Harry should want to be with him. It is also wise that he comes alone as there is a serious rift within the royal family."

Prince Harry is expected to stay in the UK for a number of days and will stay at official royal residence.