How long is the Paris Olympic's Opening Ceremony?

The Paris Olympics will kick start with the Opening Ceremony. Picture: Getty

By Zoe Adams

The 2024 Olympics in Paris are finally here and it all begins with the elaborate Opening Ceremony - but what is the duration?

The Paris Olympics 2024 has finally arrived for the summer and fans are excited about everything from the Opening Ceremony, to the new sports and all the athletes heading there to win medals for their country.

All set to kick off officially on July 26th (although some sporting events have already started), France has planned an elaborate and truly amazing Opening Ceremony which begins with a parade down the River Sein and ends with a big performance including artists such as Lady Gaga and Celine Dion.

With so much to fit in, the Olympics Opening Ceremony can be a lengthy event - so how long does it last?

From the start to finish, here's exactly how long the Paris Olympics 2024 Opening Ceremony will last and everything that it contains.

Paris's Opening Ceremony will begin on the River Sein. Picture: Getty

How long is the Paris Olympics 2024 Opening Ceremony?

One hour behind Paris, France time, the Opening Ceremony officially begins at 6:30pm in the UK and finishes at 10pm. This means it lasts a total of three and a half hours.

However, Opening Ceremony coverage will last a lot longer, as the BBC begins content at 5:45pm and ends at 10pm.

The Paris Olympics are keeping elements of the Opening Ceremony a secret. Picture: Getty

What can we expect from the Olympics Opening Ceremony?

As with a lot of big events, a lot of it has been kept under wraps so viewers and watchers get that element of surprise but we do know a few things.

Starting with a parade, athletes from all over the world will represent their country in a boat that will sail down the River Sein passing famous landmarks as well as various Olympic venues such as the Parc Urbain La Concorde, the Esplanade des Invalides and the Grand Palais.

The route will begin at Austerlitz Bridge and end at the Trocadéro.

Once the athletes arrive at the stadium at the end, the performances will commence. Many of the artists have remained top secret but talent such as Celine Dion and Lady Gaga have been spotted in Paris this week.

Fans are hoping for further celebrity appearances and to see a full show case of French talent during the Opening Ceremony.

