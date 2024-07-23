Charlotte Dujardin video and why she's pulled out of the Olympics explained

23 July 2024, 17:01

Charlotte Dujardin has pulled out of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games
Charlotte Dujardin has pulled out of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. Picture: Getty

By Hope Wilson

Dressage favourite Charlotte Dujardin has quit the Paris 2024 Olympics due to an ongoing investigation.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Olympic gold medal winner Charlotte Dujardin, 39, has pulled out of the 2024 Paris Games, after a video emerged showing her "making an error of judgement" during a training session.

The dressage star shocked fans on Tuesday when she announced she would not be representing Team GB at the Games which begin on Friday.

Charlotte revealed she would be cooperating with the Federation for Equestrian Sports while they investigated the clip, as well as stating she was "deeply ashamed" and "devastated" to have "let everyone down".

But what did Charlotte Dujardin do and what happens in the video?

Charlotte Dujardin is an Olympic gold medallist
Charlotte Dujardin is an Olympic gold medallist. Picture: Getty

What did Charlotte Dujardin do?

On Tuesday the 23rd of July, Charlotte revealed that she would be withdrawing from the Olympics due to an ongoing investigation by the Federation for Equestrian Sports.

Taking to Instagram, the 39-year-old posted statement which read: "A video has emerged from four years ago which shows me making an error of judgement during a coaching session.

"Understandably, the International Federation for Equestrian Sports (FEI) is investigating and I have made the decision to withdraw from all competition – including the Paris Olympics – while this process takes place.

"What happened was completely out of character and does not reflect how I train my horses or coach my pupils, however there is no excuse. I am deeply ashamed and should have set a better example in that moment.

"I am sincerely sorry for my actions and devastated that I have let everyone down, including Team GB, fans and sponsors.

"I will cooperate fully with the FEI, British Equestrian Federation and British Dressage during their investigations, and will not be commenting further until the process is complete."

Charlotte Dujardin posted a statement on Instagram
Charlotte Dujardin posted a statement on Instagram. Picture: Instagram/@charlotte_dujardincbe

Charlotte Dujardin coaching video

Despite lots of public interest, the Charlotte Dujardin coaching video is currently unavailable to watch and it is unclear what happens in the clip.

The equestrian star has stated that she will be cooperating with the FEI, British Equestrian Federation and British Dressage while the investigation is ongoing.

Charlotte Dujardin was due to compete at the Paris Olympic Games
Charlotte Dujardin was due to compete at the Paris Olympic Games. Picture: Getty

Who is Charlotte Dujardin?

Charlotte became a household name after she scored two gold medals at the London 2012 Olympics, before going on to bag gold and silver medals at the 2016 Rio Games.

The sportswoman has won a total of six Olympic medals, making her Britain's joint-most decorated female Olympian with retired cyclist Dame Laura Kenny.

She was expected to compete in both the individual dressage and team event at the Paris 2024 Games, however it is believed she will now be replaced by Team GB alternate Becky Moody.

