What is the Paris Olympics logo 2024 and who is the mascot?

22 July 2024, 15:48

The Olympic mascot and symbol has been revealed
The Olympic mascot and symbol has been revealed. Picture: Getty

By Hope Wilson

What is the Olympic symbol and mascot? The Paris 2024 Games logo explained.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The Paris Olympics 2024 is set to grace our screens for the next few weeks, with a dramatic Opening Ceremony and plenty of new sports for us to enjoy.

As we gear up for a summer of sports and some exciting performances, lots of us have turned our attention to the iconic symbols associated with the Games.

Every year the host nation will create an iconic logo which will serve as an important part of the Olympic Games, as well as fun mascot who will entertain the crowds both in the stadium and at home.

But what is the Paris Olympics symbol and who is the mascot?

The Paris Olympics symbol is the same as the Paralympics
The Paris Olympics symbol is the same as the Paralympics. Picture: Getty

Paris Olympic symbol explained

The Paris 2024 symbol is made up of a gold medal, flame and Marianne, the "personification of the French Republic".

Each part of the symbol reflects something important, with the Olympics website explaining that the flame represents: "The flame symbolises the unique energy that drives this mega event, encouraging us to be bold and forge a new way of organising the Games to rise to the challenges we face today."

The Paris Olympics symbol has been revealed
The Paris Olympics symbol has been revealed. Picture: Getty

Marianne represents "the personification of the bold spirit of creativity that inspires our Games." The image often appears on stamps and outside town halls and is said to reflect working collaboratively at the Games.

This year is the first time ever the Olympics and Paralympics share the same symbol, as historically there have been different logos created for each Game.

The Olympic symbol is made up of a gold medal, flame and Marianne,
The Olympic symbol is made up of a gold medal, flame and Marianne,. Picture: Getty

What is the Paris Olympics mascot?

The Paris 2024 mascot is Olympic Phryge based on the Phrygian hats. This image was chosen as a symbol of freedom in France featuring a French flag and is often associated with the French Revolution.

The motto of the cute mascot is: "Alone we go faster, but together we go further" which is said to represent how well people can work together.

Olympic Phryge is the Paris 2024 mascot
Olympic Phryge is the Paris 2024 mascot. Picture: Getty

Latest News

See more Latest News

The Open: How would a 36-handicapper tackle Royal Troon after Xander Schauffele's major win?

Minister does not rule out some universities may close over funding crisis

UK & World

Tortoise causes train delays after slowly climbing on to tracks between Ascot and Bagshot

UK & World

Is there a heatwave on the cards for July and August?

When is the heatwave coming in the UK? Met Office latest forecast

Weather

Ex-minister Harrington to chair London property group Regal

UK & World

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Trending on Heart

Joey Essex opened up on Love Island about the loss of his mum

What happened to Joey Essex's mum? Love Island star opens up about family tragedy

Showbiz

Ruth Langsford returned to Loose Women following a three month break

Ruth Langsford makes emotional return to Loose Women following split from Eamonn Holmes

Showbiz

Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes recently announced their split

Do Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes have any children? Their family life revealed

Showbiz

Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes are no longer together

Why did Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes split?

Showbiz

Jarrod Bowen and Dani Dyer are at the Euros 2024

Jarrod Bowen and Dani Dyer's sweet relationship timeline revealed

Showbiz

Fans have been questioning Eamonn Holmes's net worth following his split from Ruth Langsford

What is Eamonn Holmes' net worth? His earnings revealed amid split from Ruth Langsford

Showbiz

Ruth Langsford's net worth has been revealed

What is Ruth Langsford's net worth? Her earnings revealed amid split from Eamonn Holmes

Showbiz

Supermarkets have been affected by the Microsoft outage

Full list of supermarkets affected by the Microsoft outage

Celine Dion's children are an important part of her life

Celine Dion's sons names, ages and close bond with the singer explained

Showbiz

Will my pay be affected by the Microsoft outage?

How your pay and wages could be affected by global IT outage

The latest on UK flight cancellations and delays due to Microsoft outage

Full list of UK flight cancellations and delays today due to Microsoft outage

Bucks The

Astrologist reveals the zodiac signs affected by this weekend's Buck Moon

Lifestyle

Microsoft outage has affect banks

Full list of banks impacted by the Microsoft outage revealed

Simone Biles' family life explained from siblings to parents

Simone Biles family life explained from adoptive parents to biological mum and siblings

Showbiz

Here's what we're trying and buying this summer!

Summer 2024 Top Picks: What we're trying and buying

Shopping

Maya Jama wearing a bikini, sexy red cut out dress and a pink mini dress

Maya Jama's age, height, net worth, ethnicity and split from Stormzy revealed

Showbiz