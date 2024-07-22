What is the Paris Olympics logo 2024 and who is the mascot?

By Hope Wilson

What is the Olympic symbol and mascot? The Paris 2024 Games logo explained.

The Paris Olympics 2024 is set to grace our screens for the next few weeks, with a dramatic Opening Ceremony and plenty of new sports for us to enjoy.

As we gear up for a summer of sports and some exciting performances, lots of us have turned our attention to the iconic symbols associated with the Games.

Every year the host nation will create an iconic logo which will serve as an important part of the Olympic Games, as well as fun mascot who will entertain the crowds both in the stadium and at home.

But what is the Paris Olympics symbol and who is the mascot?

Paris Olympic symbol explained

The Paris 2024 symbol is made up of a gold medal, flame and Marianne, the "personification of the French Republic".

Each part of the symbol reflects something important, with the Olympics website explaining that the flame represents: "The flame symbolises the unique energy that drives this mega event, encouraging us to be bold and forge a new way of organising the Games to rise to the challenges we face today."

Marianne represents "the personification of the bold spirit of creativity that inspires our Games." The image often appears on stamps and outside town halls and is said to reflect working collaboratively at the Games.

This year is the first time ever the Olympics and Paralympics share the same symbol, as historically there have been different logos created for each Game.

What is the Paris Olympics mascot?

The Paris 2024 mascot is Olympic Phryge based on the Phrygian hats. This image was chosen as a symbol of freedom in France featuring a French flag and is often associated with the French Revolution.

The motto of the cute mascot is: "Alone we go faster, but together we go further" which is said to represent how well people can work together.