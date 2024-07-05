Cameron Norrie's net worth explained from tennis wins to sponsorship deals

5 July 2024

Cameron Norrie's net worth has been revealed
Cameron Norrie's net worth has been revealed. Picture: Getty

By Hope Wilson

How much is Cameron Norrie worth? Here is everything we know about his burgeoning bank balance.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Cameron Norrie is making waves at Wimbledon this year, after beating British No.1 Jack Draper to make it to the next round.

While he has received support from his family and girlfriend Louise Jacobi, the 28-year-old will face tough competition from Wimbledon favourites Carlos Alcaraz, Novack Djokovic and Jannik Sinner.

After beginning his tennis career at a young age, Cam has gone on to carve out a successful sporting career, resulting in many wins and endorsement deals which have boosted his earnings.

What is Cameron Norrie's net worth? His incredible wealth revealed.

Cameron Norrie is a successful tennis player
Cameron Norrie is a successful tennis player. Picture: Getty

What is Cam Norrie's net worth?

Through his various tennis tournaments and sponsorship deals, Cameron has managed to acquire a pretty impressive net worth.

According to Sportskeeda, the Wimbledon hopeful is estimated to be worth a whopping $6million. Cameron has been able to accumulate a portion of this incredible wealth through his tennis wins, however this isn't his only source of income.

Cameron Norrie is playing at Wimbledon
Cameron Norrie is playing at Wimbledon. Picture: Getty

As well as his successful sporting feats, Cameron has also partnered with a number of brands who presumably pay him for his services.

His Instagram profile (@norriee) often features partnerships with various companies including Ralph Lauren, Uber, Athletic Brewing, Waterdrop and PGIM.

Cameron also has sponsorship deals with K-Swiss, Rado, Maui Jim, Illuvium and Babolat, which will have added some cash to his net worth.

Cameron Norrie will add money to his bank account by competing in Wimbledon
Cameron Norrie will add money to his bank account by competing in Wimbledon. Picture: Getty

If the British No.2 gets through to the Wimbledon finals and wins, he will be able to add £2.7million to his bank account- the highest ever Wimbledon prize money.

But even if he doesn't get the top spot, as a runner-up he would be awarded £1.4million and if he makes it to the semi-final, Cameron would bag a cool £715,000.

