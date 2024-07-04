Who is Cameron Norrie's girlfriend Louise Jacobi? Her age, job, Instagram and net worth revealed

4 July 2024, 13:22

Lauren Jacobi usually attends Cameron Norrie's games
Lauren Jacobi usually attends Cameron Norrie's games. Picture: Getty

By Hope Wilson

Here is everything you need to know about Wimbledon star Cameron Norrie's girlfriend Louise Jacobi, including how old she is, her job, where she's from and how long the couple have been dating.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Cameron Norrie is hoping to beat Jack Draper and make his Wimbledon dream a reality today, and luckily for him he will have the support of his girlfriend Louise Jacobi to help.

The 28-year-old tennis hopeful will have the eyes of the Royal Box, the Wimbledon audience and viewers at home on him as we watch him battle to make it to the next round. As one of the players flying the flag for the Brits alongside Emma Raducanu, Andy Murray and Jamie Murray, many of us are wanting to get to know Cam a bit better.

Whilst playing, fans have noticed Cameron has one supporter who tends to come to many of his matches. Louse Jacobi, Cam's girlfriend, has been lending her support to her boyfriend during the 2024 season, leading viewers to want to know more about her.

Who is Louise Jacobi, Cameron Norrie's girlfriend? Her age, job, Instagram and how they met revealed.

Cameron Norrie is in a relationship with Louise Jacobi
Cameron Norrie is in a relationship with Louise Jacobi. Picture: Instagram/@norriee

How old is Cameron Norrie's girlfriend Louise Jacobi?

It is believed that Cameron's girlfriend Louise is 26-years-old, according to LADBible. It isn't clear when Louise was born, however Cam's birthday is the 23rd of August 1995, making him 28-years-old and a Virgo.

How did Cameron Norrie meet Louise Jacobi?

Louise and Cam have dated for a number of years, however it isn't known how the pair met.

In 2022 Louise celebrated her third year anniversary with Cameron, posting on social media: "Happy 3 year anniversary! There’s no one I’d rather be trapped in Korea with, listen to Harry Potter book on tape with, have an imaginary dog with and wake up early with because you love breakfast THAT much."

The couple regularly post about each other on Instagram and Louise often attends Cameron's matches. She is expected to be at his Wimbledon games, so keep an eye out for her!

Where is Louise Jacobi from?

Camereon's girlfriend Louise is originally from New York, however she is believed the live in Monaco. A lover of all things sport, Louise recently attended the Monaco GP.

Louise Jacobi has dated Cameron Norrie for years
Louise Jacobi has dated Cameron Norrie for years. Picture: Getty

What is Louise Jacobi's job?

Louise is a textiles designer and has worked for brands including Calvin Klein. It appears that Louise currently works for Please Don't Touch, which offers interior design consultations.

What is Louise Jacobi's net worth?

It is unknown what Louise's net worth is, however her partner Cameron is estimated to be worth $6million according to Sport Skeeda.

What is Louise Jacobi's Instagram?

Viewers can follow Louise on Instagram @weezcobi, where she often shares images of herself with Cameron as well as her various days out.

Trending Podcasts on Global Player: The official Heart app!

Dirty Mother Pukka

The News Agents

Heart Breakfast Podcast

A Piece of Cake with Gregg Wallace

Trending Live Playlists on Global Player: The official Heart app!

Music from the Movies

Queens of Pop

Heart Club Classics

Fresh Music Friday

Latest Entertainment News

Andy Murray and Kim Sears met in 2005

Andy Murray wife and kids: Inside tennis star's family life with Kim and four children

Emma Raducanu fans have been wondering about her parents and siblings

Who are Emma Raducanu's parents and siblings? Her family life explained

Judy Murray is mother to tennis stars Andy and Jamie Murray

Judy Murray fact file - Net worth, husband, children and tennis career explained

Inside Emma Raducanu's love life as she returns to Wimbledon

Who is Emma Raducanu's boyfriend? Inside romance with billionaire's son Carlo Agostinelli

Celebrities

Jamie Murray will be joined by his brother Andy Murray on the court of Wimbledon

Who is Andy Murray's brother Jamie Murray? His tennis career, wife and children revealed

Timothy's feud with Lucinda continues as he speaks candidly in an interview

MAFS Australia's Timothy hits out at ex Lucinda amid fallout

Married at First Sight

Emmerdale and Coronation Street will not be airing on certain days

When is Coronation Street and Emmerdale on this week? Scheduling changes revealed as Euros 2024 continue

Fans are concerned Nicola Coughlan will depart from Bridgerton after season four

Is Nicola Coughlan leaving Bridgerton? Everything we know about her rumoured exit

TV & Movies

Trending Podcasts on Global Player

Dirty Mother Pukka

The News Agents

Heart Breakfast Podcast

LuAnna: The Podcast

Live Playlists on Global Player

Turn Up The Summer

Queens of Pop

Heart Dance Ibiza Summer Classics

Fresh Music Friday

More Showbiz

See more More Showbiz

David Beckham, Sir David Attenborough and Katherine Jenkins are the first celebrities in the Royal Box for Wimbledon 2024

Who is in the Royal Box at Wimbledon today? All the famous tennis fans

News

Stacey Solomon appeared on Celebrity Gogglebox

Stacey Solomon admits she doesn’t share a bed with husband Joe Swash

Celebrities

Fans look forward to Coco Gauff's performance at Wimbledon 2024

Who is Coco Gauff? Age, height, relationship, family and net worth revealed

Celebrities

Season three of The Bear had a number of celebrity cameos

All the celebrity cameos in The Bear season 3 – From Bradley Cooper to John Cena

TV & Movies

Casa Amor consistently brings it high viewership for Love Island

When does Love Island Casa Amor end?

TV & Movies

Trending on Heart

Some Cineworld locations will be closing

Cineworld closures list revealed as sites set to be axed

Lifestyle

Everything you need to know about Emma Raducanu explained

Emma Raducanu fact file - Tennis star's net worth, height, family and titles explained

News

Wimbledon tennis players have to follow strict dress code rules on the London court

The real reason tennis players only wear white at Wimbledon

News

Pink forced to cancel Summer Carvnival tour date in Bern

Pink issues emotional statement over cancelled Summer Carnival 2024 tour date

Zac Efron before and after pictures following his scary chin accident

Did Zac Efron have jaw surgery? Terrifying chin accident explained

Andy Murray is one of the highest paid tennis players in the world

Andy Murray net worth revealed – From tennis money to sponsorship deals

Celebrities

Celine Dion met husband René at a very young age

Meet Celine Dion's husband René Angélil - A look back a their marriage

Love Island saw the first person being dumped this week

Who left Love Island tonight? Full list of dumped contestants

TV & Movies

Jeremy Clarkson plans to open a pub in the Cotswolds

Jeremy Clarkson announces plans to open a pub in the Cotswolds

TV & Movies

Love Island's Ciaran shares a past with Casa Amor girl Ellie

What happened between Love Island's Ciaran and Ellie? Their secret past revealed

TV & Movies

My Mum Your Dad was renewed for season 2 in October 2023

My Mum Your Dad season 2 - Release date, cast and more

TV & Movies

The V&A Museum will be hosting a Taylor Swift exhibit

Taylor Swift V&A exhibition - Ticket information, dates and what's on display

Here's some of the best hairstyles for festival season 2024

Festival hair inspiration 2024: Easy and creative ideas from the experts

Lifestyle

Emma Milton is reportedly taking part in Love Island

Who is Love Island 2024 contestant Emma Milton? Age, Instagram and famous ex-boyfriend revealed

TV & Movies

Declan Rice is in a relationship with Lauren Fryer

Inside Declan Rice's relationship with girlfriend Lauren Fryer from how they met to their children
Tolami Benson is dating footballer Bukayo Saka

Who is Bukayo Saka’s girlfriend Tolami Benson? Age, job, school and Instagram