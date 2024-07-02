Who is Andy Murray's brother Jamie Murray? His tennis career, wife and children revealed

Jamie Murray will be joined by his brother Andy Murray on the court of Wimbledon. Picture: Getty / Jamie Murray – Instagram

By Alice Dear

Who is Andy Murray's brother Jamie Murray? What is he famous for in the world of tennis? Who is his wife and do they have any children? Everything you need to know.

Jamie Murray, 38, is a doubles tennis player and the older brother of superstar Andy Murray, who he will play alongside in Wimbledon 2024.

Despite his brother being on of the biggest tennis stars in the world, with an impressive net worth of £85million, Jamie has had a stellar career himself as a seven-time Grand Slam doubles champion.

He's also won big in his personal life, having married Columbian-born Alejandra Murray 14 years ago and later welcoming a daughter, Ava, together.

As he returns to Wimbledon to compete alongside his brother Andy in the Gentleman's Doubles, here's everything you need to know.

Jamie Murray is the older brother of Andy Murray and is a tennis superstar in his own right. Picture: Getty

Who is Andy Murray's brother Jamie Murray?

Jamie Murray is a 38-year-old doubles tennis player, born on 13th February 1986 and raised alongside brother Andy Murray in Dunblane, Scotland by their parents William and Judy Murray.

He has been coached by Louis Cayer since 2006 and has won several titles throughout his tennis career, including seven-time Grand Slam doubles champion.

Jamie will be joined by his brother Andy for Wimbledon 2024 where they will play together in the Gentleman's Doubles.

Jamie and Andy Murray will play together in the Gentleman's Doubles at Wimbledon 2024. Picture: Getty

What is Jamie Murray's ranking and what has he won?

Jamie Murray currently ranks at 25 in doubles.

Throughout his career, his biggest achievements have been becoming a seven-time Grand Slam doubles champion, a Davis Cup winner and a former doubles world No. 1.

Who is Jamie Murray's wife?

Jamie Murray is married to Columbian-born Alejandra Murray who he met back in 2008 when he was 22-years-old.

Two years later, in October 2010, Jamie and Alejandra got married at Cromlix House Hotel in Dunblane, with Andy filling the role of best man for the special day.

In 2021, Jamie marked his anniversary with Alejandra, sharing a romantic picture with his wife and writing the caption: "Happy Anniversary Love of My Life! 11 years and counting!!"

Jamie and Alejandra Murray got married in 2010 after two years together, and later welcomed a daughter. Picture: Jamie Murray / Instagram

Does Jamie Murray have any children?

Jamie Murray and his wife Alejandra welcomed a daughter in 2022 who they later revealed they had named Ava.

Last year, Jamie paid tribute to his wife and daughter as they celebrated he first birthday, writing on Instagram: "1! We made it thru a year! I am so blessed to have an incredible little girl and wife and Ava is so blessed to have an incredible mum by her side."

Is there a third Murray brother?

No, there is not a third Murray brother. However, that hasn't stopped many people from thinking that there really is a Duncan Murray after a spoof video starring Chris Forbes was released in 2019.

In the video, Chris plays Duncan Murray, a fictional third Murray bother who can't play tennis, unlike his siblings.

The hilarious video also stars Judy Murray, who can be seen saying that she doesn't talk about Duncan in public because he can't play tennis, saying that he "has a talent" but that they "don't know what it is yet".

Speaking of the video going viral, Chris said: "It has been quite odd. A lot of people think Duncan is real. While that is quite concerning, it is also quite sweet.

"People have really taken this fictional being to their heart. It's nice to see that people will care for somebody even though he doesn't exist."