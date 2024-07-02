The real reason tennis players only wear white at Wimbledon

Wimbledon tennis players have to follow strict dress code rules on the London court. Picture: Getty

By Zoe Adams

Wimbledon 2024 has begun but what are the strict clothing rules for the tennis players? Here's all the kit guidelines including why they can only wear white.

Wimbledon 2024 has begun in London with tennis legends including Andy Murray, Emma Raducanu and the UK's Billy Harris taking to the courts for their chance to win the title and of course, the prize money.

But while many will have eyes on the court action, the celebrity guest list and who's in the royal box, some of us are busy taking note on the iconic Wimbledon traditions such as why all players only wear white.

A strict tennis clothing rule since the Victorian era, you will notice that every player wears all white for their matches. In fact, there are some pretty stern kit rules for everyone that competes.

So why do tennis players only wear white on the Wimbledon court? And what other clothing rules are there? Here's everything you need to know.

Wimbledon has some strict dress codes for the summer tennis competition. Picture: Getty

Why do players only wear white at Wimbledon?

'Tennis whites' as we know them was a rule reportedly set back in the 1800s when the tournament first launched in 1877.

At the time, they believed it was the ideal colour for players to wear because it was both 'cooling' and because it's the best shade to hide sweat stains.

The rules on wearing white at Wimbledon have become tougher over the years with anyone stepping foot on the court having to be dressed entirely in white and following the regimented clothing and equipment rules as outlined by Wimbledon.

And when they say white, they really mean it, as they purposely add "white does not include off white or cream".

The single only exception to the colour code is that female players can wear solid colour dark undershorts provided "they are no longer than their shorts or skirt".

Wimbledon players are not permitted to wear anything other than white. Picture: Getty

What are the other strict Wimbledon tennis clothing rules?

Of course, like most sports, tennis players are often approached with sponsorship deals from all the biggest sporting brands, however, they will have a hard time with the tough guidelines.

To start, any patterns on Wimbledon attire will be measured as if it is a solid mass of colour and should remain within the one centimetre guide. Any logos formed by variations of material and or patterns are not acceptable.

They also add that no solid mass of colour or panel is acceptable - a single trim of it around the neckline and cuff is acceptable as long as it's no wider that one centimetre.

All caps, headbands, bandanas, wristbands and socks must also be completely white too and trainers must have white soles and laces.

The guidelines state: "Large manufacturers’ logos are not encouraged. The grass court shoes must adhere to the Grand Slam rules. In particular shoes with pimples around the outside of the toes shall not be permitted. The foxing around the toes must be smooth."

Any undergarments or underwear that will be visible during play must be white too as well as any medical supports.

