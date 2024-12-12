UK Christmas snow weather maps show country covered in white blanket this December

Snow maps have revealed whether it will snow this Christmas. Picture: WX Charts/Alamy

By Hope Wilson

The latest weather maps have revealed where and when snow will arrive in the UK and whether there will be a white Christmas in 2024.

Christmas is on its way and so is the frosty weather, with new weather maps showing where snow will be heading on December 25th.

With rumours of a 600-mile snow bomb to hit the country imminently, and talk of 114 hours of non-stop snow in the lead up to the big day, many of us have been wondering whether it'll be a white Christmas in 2024.

This winter has seen freezing temperatures with heavy snowfall, causing some schools to close. However it looks like December may be even colder, with some weather maps forecasting up to 25cm of snow in some areas on Christmas Day.

Here are the latest UK Christmas snow weather maps and everything we know about whether it'll be a white Christmas.

There may be a white Christmas in 2024. Picture: Alamy

UK Christmas snow weather maps

The Met Office have not categorically confirmed whether there will be white Christmas or not, however their long-range forecast for Monday December 16th to Wednesday December 25th states: "Monday looks like a mainly dry if largely cloudy day.

"However, the far north will see some rain, especially northwest Scotland, with some light rain and drizzle likely for west-facing hills elsewhere. All parts will be mild. Around the middle of next week, low pressure may dominate, with a spell of mild, wet and windy weather for most places.

"Thereafter, while high pressure may try and build at times, especially in the south late in the period, the more likely scenario is for an unsettled regime to dominate. Spells of wind and rain, perhaps with some hill snow in the north, are likely, followed by blustery showers, these most frequent and perhaps wintry at times in the northwest.

"Temperatures will vary around average, with oscillations between colder and milder interludes."

The Met Office are yet to confirm if snow will fall on Christmas Day. Picture: Alamy

However WX Charts are forecasting snow on December 25th, with their maps suggesting there could be heavy snow in Inverness, Aberdeen, and the Highlands, with up to 25cm worth of snow settling.

Newcastle, Edinburgh, and parts of northern England may also see snow showers, whilst Birmingham, Cardiff, and London could experience some light snow.

Lows of -7C could be recorded in northern Scotland, with -1C possibly seen in central southern areas.

WX Charts are forecasting snow on Christmas Day. Picture: WX Charts

They also predict heavy snowfall in the days leading up to Christmas Day, with the white stuff beginning to fall on December 20th in Scotland and northern England.

Around 12cm on snow is expected in Scotland by December 21st, while snow flurries are expected in Newcastle, Durham and Middlesbrough on Tuesday December 24th.

Parts of Wales also predicted to see snow on Christmas Eve, especially in northern areas around Snowdonia.

Temperatures will be low in December. Picture: Alamy

Following a chilly Christmas Day, the Met Office forecast for Thursday December 26th to Thursday January 9th states: "Mainly unsettled conditions appear more likely than not for most, with spells of wind and rain followed by showers affecting most areas but especially towards the northwest of the UK.

"Some sleet and snow is also likely at times, especially on high ground in the north. However, there are also some signs that more settled conditions are possible at times, these perhaps most likely across the south late in December and into early January.

"Temperatures are likely to be around or slightly above average overall, but with any more settled interludes bringing a risk of frost and fog."