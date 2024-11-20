Snow to return this weekend with new warnings issued to UK

More snow is on the way! Picture: Getty / Met Office

By Alice Dear

The UK is set to see more snow over the weekend following this week's Arctic Blast, bringing freezing temperatures and snow flurries.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

There are several weather warnings for snow and rain in place this weekend (Saturday, November 23 - Sunday, November 24) as the cold weather continues to grip the UK.

This week, we saw school closures and delays across public transport due to an Arctic Blast, which brought the first snowfall of the season to areas across Scotland, England, Wales and Northern Ireland.

Now, people are being warned to prepare for more cold temperatures, which will bring heavy snow and rain to Scotland, The Midlands and Northern England.

As the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) issues the first amber cold weather health alert of the season, the Met Office have put yellow warnings in place for the weekend. This comes as some areas are expected to see as much as 20cm of snow fall tonight (Wednesday, 20 November).

More snow is expected to hit the UK this weekend, following the Arctic Blast earlier this week. Picture: Getty

UK Snow weather warnings

The Met Office have put a yellow weather warning in place from Saturday to Sunday for Scotland, The Midlands and Northern England.

This warning is for snow and rain, and could cause power cuts and affect mobile coverage. Other side effects of the weather could include rural communities being cut off, chance that homes and businesses could be flooded as well as delays or cancellations to train and bus services.

People in these areas have also been told that difficult driving conditions should be expected, alongside some road closures.

The Met Office have issued weather warnings for snow and rain across the weekend. Picture: Alamy

Over Saturday and Sunday, a yellow weather warning is in place for Wales for rain.

This rain could cause some communities to be cut off by flooded roads, with spray and flooding potentially leading to difficult driving conditions and some road closures.

The Met Office also warn that possible power cuts and loss of other services to some homes and businesses could happen, as well as fast flowing or deep floodwater causing a danger to life.

Met Office spokesperson Andrea Bishop said: "A deep area of low pressure is expected to bring a spell of prolonged and, at times, heavy rainfall across a large part of the UK this weekend.

"Fifty to 75mm of rain is expected to fall fairly widely during this time with a chance that some places over Dartmoor could see 100-125mm."