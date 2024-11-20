Snow to return this weekend with new warnings issued to UK

20 November 2024, 17:58

More snow is on the way!
More snow is on the way! Picture: Getty / Met Office
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

The UK is set to see more snow over the weekend following this week's Arctic Blast, bringing freezing temperatures and snow flurries.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

There are several weather warnings for snow and rain in place this weekend (Saturday, November 23 - Sunday, November 24) as the cold weather continues to grip the UK.

This week, we saw school closures and delays across public transport due to an Arctic Blast, which brought the first snowfall of the season to areas across Scotland, England, Wales and Northern Ireland.

Now, people are being warned to prepare for more cold temperatures, which will bring heavy snow and rain to Scotland, The Midlands and Northern England.

As the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) issues the first amber cold weather health alert of the season, the Met Office have put yellow warnings in place for the weekend. This comes as some areas are expected to see as much as 20cm of snow fall tonight (Wednesday, 20 November).

More snow is expected to hit the UK this weekend, following the Arctic Blast earlier this week
More snow is expected to hit the UK this weekend, following the Arctic Blast earlier this week. Picture: Getty

UK Snow weather warnings

The Met Office have put a yellow weather warning in place from Saturday to Sunday for Scotland, The Midlands and Northern England.

This warning is for snow and rain, and could cause power cuts and affect mobile coverage. Other side effects of the weather could include rural communities being cut off, chance that homes and businesses could be flooded as well as delays or cancellations to train and bus services.

People in these areas have also been told that difficult driving conditions should be expected, alongside some road closures.

The Met Office have issued weather warnings for snow and rain across the weekend
The Met Office have issued weather warnings for snow and rain across the weekend. Picture: Alamy

Over Saturday and Sunday, a yellow weather warning is in place for Wales for rain.

This rain could cause some communities to be cut off by flooded roads, with spray and flooding potentially leading to difficult driving conditions and some road closures.

The Met Office also warn that possible power cuts and loss of other services to some homes and businesses could happen, as well as fast flowing or deep floodwater causing a danger to life.

Met Office spokesperson Andrea Bishop said: "A deep area of low pressure is expected to bring a spell of prolonged and, at times, heavy rainfall across a large part of the UK this weekend.

"Fifty to 75mm of rain is expected to fall fairly widely during this time with a chance that some places over Dartmoor could see 100-125mm."

Latest News

See more Latest News

Maura Higgins and Pete Wicks are rumoured to be dating

Are Maura Higgins and Pete Wicks together?

Showbiz

Liam Payne's family and friends have attended his funeral

Cheryl joins Liam Payne’s family and friends at funeral

Showbiz

One Direction members emotionally reunite at Liam Payne's funeral

Liam Payne funeral: One Direction members emotionally reunite at church

Showbiz

Lucy Jo-Hudson and Alan Halsall together on the red carpet

Alan Halsall's ex-wife Lucy-Jo Hudson breaks silence on his I'm A Celebrity stint

Showbiz

When are Maura Higgins and Reverend Richard Coles entering the jungle?

When are Maura Higgins and Reverend Richard Coles on I'm A Celebrity?

I'm A Celebrity

Trending on Heart

Top Christmas Markets revealed

7 of the best UK Christmas markets of 2024 revealed

Christmas

Tulisa is taking part in I'm A Celeb 2024

Tulisa’s cosmetic surgery explained amid health battle

Showbiz

I'm A Celebrity star Tulisa's ex-boyfriends revealed

Tulisa dating history: I'm A Celebrity star's ex-boyfriends and relationships revealed

Showbiz

Coleen and Wayen Rooney have been married for years

Inside Wayne and Coleen Rooney's marriage: Their relationship timeline revealed

Showbiz

Barry McGuigan has opened up about the loss of his daughter, Danika, who died from bowel cancer when she was just 33-years-old

Who is Barry McGuigan's daughter? Danika's life, career and cancer battle explained

Showbiz

Coleen Rooney has opened up about the death of her sister Rosie McLoughlin

Who is Coleen Rooney's sister Rosie McLoughlin?

Showbiz

I'm A Celeb 2024 has begun

What time is I'm a Celeb on tonight and when does it finish?

I'm A Celebrity

Rebekah Vardy has called Ant and Dec's jokes about the Wagatha Christie trial "lame"

Rebekah Vardy brutally responds to Ant and Dec over Wagatha Christie jokes on I'm A Celebrity

Celebrities

I'm A Celebrity 2024 line up revealed!

I'm A Celebrity 2024 line up revealed: Full list of confirmed contestants

I'm A Celebrity

OneRepublic will perform 27 shows during the tour, visiting London, Berlin, Lisbon and many more cities across Europe

OneRepublic 'Escape to Europe' 2025 Tour: Dates, venues and how to get tickets

Events

Ant and Dec get paid over £3 million for I'm A Celeb

How much do Ant and Dec get paid for I'm A Celebrity?

TV & Movies

Motsi Mabuse on Strictly Come Dancing and on the red carpet in a black and white dress

Motsi Mabuse facts: Strictly Come Dancing judge's age, famous sister, husband and children

Showbiz

GK Barry is appearing on I'm A Celebrity 2024

GK Barry facts: I'm A Celebrity star's age, girlfriend, real name and career revealed

Showbiz

GK Barry's real name has been revealed

What is GK Barry's real name? The inspiration behind her name change revealed

Showbiz

Jamie and Amanda's Sleeps 'til Santa is back for 2023

Sleeps 'til Santa: Here's how you can introduce our Christmas song!

GK Barry's girlfriend Ella Rutherford is a famous sports star

Who is GK Barry's girlfriend? Her relationship with Ella Rutherford revealed

Showbiz