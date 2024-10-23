Best UK Christmas Markets 2024 revealed

Top Christmas Markets revealed. Picture: Alamy/Getty

By Hope Wilson

Where are the best Christmas Markets in the UK? Here is everything you need to know to have some festive fun.

Christmas is on its way and one thing we love about this magical time of year are the spectacular Xmas markets that spring up around the country.

Before we settle in to watch some iconic festive TV shows such as Gavin and Stacey, Outnumbered and Mrs Brown's Boys, there are plenty of Christmas food stalls that need to be discovered.

While Santa and his elves get ready for the 25th of December, the winter festivities soon, with many festive markets opening from November 2024 and remaining until January 2025.

From Edinburgh to York, Winchester to Bath, London to Leeds, here are the top 7 Christmas markets in the UK revealed.

Christmas Markets are opening up in November. Picture: Alamy

Best Christmas Markets 2024

1. Winchester Christmas Market 2024

Winchester Christmas market is returning for another year. Picture: Alamy

Opening dates: 22nd of November to 22nd December 2024

What to expect: Step into the stunning Winchester Cathedral to experience their spectacular Christmas market. Made up of around 120 German-inspired chalets, visitors can step into Christmas and sample some delicious delicacies alongside a slice of English history.

There are various performances which are staged in the area, so make sure you spend some time here before heading home!

2. Edinburgh Christmas Market 2024

Edinburgh Christmas market is a family-favourite. Picture: Getty

Opening dates: 18th of November 18 2024 to 5th January 5 2025 (to be confirmed)

What to expect: Winter lovers will be in their element at the Edinburgh Christmas Market which is in the heart of the Scottish capital. Visitors can spend their time on the 46m tall ferris wheel as they take in the fantastic views of Edinburgh Castle, the Scott Monument and East Princes Street Gardens.

Thrill-seekers can also experience the Star Flyer, Helter Skelter and Techno Power rides, however if you'd rather have a more relaxed time why not visit the 70 stalls selling handmade goods and tasty treats instead.

3. Bath Christmas Market 2024

Bath Christmas market will run until the 15th of December 2024. Picture: Getty

Opening dates: 28th of November to 15th of December 2024

What to expect: With an incredible 170 chalets to explore, it'll be hard for the family to be bored at Bath's Christmas market. Right in the centre of the town, visitors can take in the striking architecture of Bath, while devouring some succulent snacks that'll get you in the festive spirit.

Take in the glorious Christmas lights and soak up the party atmosphere in this picture perfect location.

4. Leeds Christmas Market 2024

There's much to do at Leeds Christmas market. Picture: Alamy

Opening dates: 22nd November to 22nd of December 2024

What to expect: Winter fans can visit various Christmas markets in Leeds with the main locations being Millennium Square and City Square, with an additional weekend market on Bond Court. The ice skating rink will be making its return so get ready to don your skates and turn into your very own Torvill and Dean duo!

There will be choirs, live music and festive trails aplenty and if you've been nice this year, a meeting with Santa could even be on the cards.

5. York Christmas Market 2024

York Christmas market is a must-see. Picture: Alamy

Opening dates: 14th of November to 22nd of December 2024

What to expect: There are 75 chalets to discover at the York Christmas Market, featuring bespoke items that make the perfect gift.

Filled with local businesses selling their wares, this a great way to support smaller brands during the festive season.

6. Chester Christmas Markets 2024

Chester Christmas Market is worth the visit. Picture: Alamy

Opening dates: 15th of November to 22nd of December 2024

What to expect: Found in Town Hall Square, Chester Christmas Market is has over 70 traders who occupy the area from November into December.

From handmade jewellery to exquisite crafts, festive lovers will be in their element at this glorious market.

7. London Christmas Markets 2024

London is filled with Christmas markets. Picture: Alamy

Opening dates: Throughout November and December

What to expect: You won't be short of Christmas Markets in London as there are plenty to choose from. Whether it's Leicester Square, the Southbank Centre, Covent Garden or Trafalgar Square, these iconic landmarks can't escape the festive fun.

From Winter Wonderland to Spitalfields Market, there is always something to do in the capital.