Exclusive

What does she buy her sister in the John Lewis Christmas advert?

What gift does she buy her sister in the John Lewis advert? Picture: John Lewis

By Alice Dear

The John Lewis Christmas advert follows one woman as she goes on the search for the perfect gift for her sister, but what does she end up buying her?

Listen to this article Loading audio...

This year's John Lewis Christmas advert is a little different to previous years as it doesn't feature a 'character' or even a musical cover, instead focusing on the idea of finding the 'perfect gift' for a loved one and the thought and meaning behind it.

The advert, released to the public on Thursday, 14th November at 8.00am, follows Sally as she ventures through a John Lewis shop looking for the perfect gift for her sister, Lauren.

As she's looking, she travels through memories they have shared together over the years to find the one gift that will mean something to her. In the end, a child version of Lauren whispers something in Sally's ear, and she suddenly knows what to buy her sister for Christmas.

We later see Sally leaving the John Lewis shop with a small gift wrapped in festive paper, complete with a bow. Unfortunately, we never get to find out what is in the box as the advert ends there.

John Lewis' Christmas Advert for 2024 is titled 'The Gifting Hour' and featured The Verve's 'Sonnet'. Picture: John Lewis

What gift does she buy her sister in the John Lewis advert?

While we do not get to see the Christmas present Sally buys for her sister Lauren in the advert, we spoke to the John Lewis team who worked on the advert, and they gave us a little more detail.

When asked what gift Lauren decided on, they explained that the team debated revealing what she chose in the end, but ultimately decided to keep it a secret.

"We debated it," they told us: 'One creative suggests they know what it is, however, we think it's important to us that we don't reveal it."

They added that "the perfect gift is personal to every single person".

Created by Saatchi & Saatchi, the advert is titled 'The Gifting Hour' and features the key messaging that to "find the perfect gift" you have to "know where to look".

Charlotte Lock, Customer Director for John Lewis, said: “The secret to finding the perfect gift is knowing where to look. Our ad heroes the thoughtful gift-giver and celebrates ‘the gifting hour’, the moment when you go a little deeper in your heart and in our stores to find something really special and meaningful for the ones you love."

She adds: "Our shops are the beating heart of our brand and our customers love the ritual of Christmas shopping there - so we wanted to give the store a starring role in our ad for the first time."