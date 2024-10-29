All 17 John Lewis Christmas adverts, ranked from worst to best

29 October 2024, 15:32

The best John Lewis Christmas adverts
The best John Lewis Christmas adverts. Picture: John Lewis & Partners

By Tom Eames

The festive season wouldn’t be the same without the annual treat of a John Lewis Christmas advert.

For years, these heartwarming ads have become as much a part of the holidays as mince pies and fairy lights, each one delivering its own dose of Christmas magic.

From adorable animals to touching tales of kindness, they’ve set the tone for cosy evenings and gift-giving excitement.

So, grab a hot chocolate, settle in by the fire, and join us as we rank every John Lewis Christmas advert, celebrating the moments that have captured our hearts (and our tear ducts!) over the years.

  1. From Me To You (2008)

    John Lewis - 2008 TV Advert featuring 'From Me to You'

    In the 2008 John Lewis advert From Me to You, a cover of The Beatles’ classic ‘From Me to You’ accompanies a charming display of thoughtful gift-giving.

    Showcasing beautifully wrapped presents for loved ones of all ages, it captures the joy of finding that perfect gift for someone special.

  2. Shadows (2007)

    John Lewis - Shadow (2007, UK)

    The 2007 John Lewis advert Shadows is a clever and visually stunning take on Christmas gift-giving.

    It features a group of people arranging various products, from lamps to furniture, into a seemingly random pile. As the camera pulls back, the items create the shadow of a perfect Christmas scene—a woman opening a gift.

    This ad marked the beginning of John Lewis’s journey into iconic holiday storytelling.

  3. 'Give a Little Love' (2020)

    Watch the John Lewis Christmas advert 2020: 'Give a Little Love'

    The 2020 John Lewis advert Give a Little Love spreads a message of kindness and community during a challenging year.

    Featuring a mix of live-action and various animation styles, the ad showcases how small acts of love can create a ripple effect, bringing joy to others.

    Set to the uplifting sound of ‘A Little Love’ by Celeste, it highlights moments of generosity, from fixing a flat tyre to sharing an umbrella. This ad embraced the spirit of togetherness, reflecting the need for compassion and care, making it a standout during an especially poignant holiday season in 2020.

  4. The Feeling (2009)

    John Lewis 2009 Christmas Advert

    The 2009 advert brought a nostalgic and tender touch to the festive season. Set to a stripped-back cover of ‘Sweet Child of Mine’, the ad follows children unwrapping gifts, but with a twist—they’re dressed as adults, reflecting how we see our loved ones, no matter their age.

    It beautifully conveys the joy and excitement of Christmas morning, reminding us that the perfect gift can make anyone feel like a kid again.

  5. 'Snapper: The Perfect Tree' (2023)

    Snapper: The Perfect Tree | John Lewis & Partners | Christmas Ad 2023 | Audio Described

    The 2023 John Lewis advert Snapper: The Perfect Tree adds a dash of humour and charm to the holiday season.

    It featured a young boy who receives a Venus flytrap as a gift. He nurtures the unusual plant, which grows into a dancing companion. Despite others' skepticism, the boy and Snapper share magical moments together, celebrating the joy of unexpected friendships and embracing what makes us different. The advert was set to 'Festa' by Andrea Bocelli.

  6. 'An Unexpected Guest' (2021)

    Unexpected Guest | John Lewis & Partners | Christmas Ad 2021

    In 2021, John Lewis brought a sense of sci-fi wonder and adventure to the festive season. The story follows a young boy who encounters an alien girl after her spaceship crashes near his home.

    As they explore Christmas traditions together, from decorating the tree to pulling crackers, a heartwarming bond forms between them. Set to ‘Together in Electric Dreams’, the ad captures the magic of sharing the holidays with someone new, highlighting the joy of introducing others to the spirit of Christmas.

  7. 'A Tribute to Givers' (2010)

    John Lewis - A Tribute to Givers (2010, UK)

    The 2010 advert celebrates the unsung heroes of Christmas—the gift-givers. Set to a heartfelt cover of ‘Your Song’ by Ellie Goulding, the ad shows people of all ages carefully selecting, wrapping, and delivering presents, capturing the thoughtfulness behind every gift.

    From a dad sneaking a rocking horse into the house to a child hiding a gift under the bed, each moment reflects the joy of making someone else’s Christmas special.

  8. 'Moz the Monster' (2017)

    John Lewis - Moz the Monster (2017, UK)

    The 2017 John Lewis advert told the story of a young boy who befriends a giant, snoring monster named Moz, who lives under his bed.

    As they share fun, late-night adventures, the boy starts struggling to stay awake during the day. In the end, Moz gives him a nightlight to help him sleep peacefully, showing the beauty of friendship and thoughtful giving.

    With its whimsical story and heartfelt ending, complete with Elbow's Beatles cover, Moz the Monster captures the magic of childhood imagination and the warmth of an unforgettable Christmas gift.

  9. 'Man on the Moon' (2015)

    John Lewis “Man On The Moon”

    In 2015, John Lewis had a touching and emotional tale that explores themes of loneliness and connection during the holidays.

    The story follows a young girl who, through her telescope, discovers an elderly man living alone on the moon. Moved by his isolation, she finds a way to send him a gift—using a balloon to deliver a telescope so he can see Earth and feel connected.

    Set to the gentle melody of Aurora's cover of ‘Half the World Away’ by Oasis, the advert reminds us of the importance of reaching out to those who might be alone, especially at Christmas.

  10. 'Buster the Boxer' (2016)

    John Lewis Christmas Advert 2016 (Buster The Boxer)

    The 2016 advert was a fun and lighthearted holiday treat. It features a family setting up a trampoline for their daughter on Christmas Eve. While they sleep, various woodland animals sneak into the garden, taking turns bouncing joyfully on the trampoline.

    But the real star is Buster the Boxer, who watches with growing excitement. When morning comes, and the girl runs outside to try her new gift, Buster hilariously beats her to it, leaping onto the trampoline with pure joy.

  11. 'The Journey' (2012)

    John Lewis Christmas Advert 2012 The Journey

    The Journey was a beautifully crafted tale of dedication and love. It follows the determined adventure of a snowman, who embarks on a daring journey through forests, rivers, and mountains to find the perfect Christmas gift for his snowwoman companion.

    Set to a moving cover of ‘The Power of Love’, the ad captures the magic of going the extra mile for those we care about.

    Its wintry landscapes and the snowman’s unwavering effort make this advert a touching reminder of the lengths we’ll go to make our loved ones happy during the holiday season.

  12. 'Excitable Edgar' (2019)

    Edgar the excitable dragon stars in John Lewis 2019 Christmas advert

    The story for 2019 centred on Edgar, a lovable young dragon who can’t quite control his fire-breathing excitement.

    His enthusiasm for Christmas leads to a few mishaps, from accidentally melting ice skating rinks to torching festive decorations. Feeling disheartened, Edgar isolates himself, but his thoughtful friend gives him a gift that turns his fiery flaw into something special—a Christmas pudding to light.

    It’s a heartwarming reminder that even our quirks can bring joy when embraced with love and care.

  13. 'The Beginner' (2022)

    The Beginner | John Lewis & Partners | Christmas Ad 2022

    The 2022 John Lewis advert delivered a heartwarming story of perseverance and empathy. It follows a man learning to skateboard, enduring falls and frustrations as he practices tirelessly.

    The reason behind his determination is revealed at the end—he’s preparing to welcome a foster child who shares his love for skateboarding.

    Set to a gentle cover of ‘All the Small Things’, the ad beautifully highlights the significance of kindness and preparation for the arrival of someone special.

  14. 'The Bear and the Hare' (2013)

    «The Bear And The Hare» - John Lewis Christmas Advert (2013) (HD)

    The Bear and the Hare is a charming and visually stunning story that brings together traditional animation and festive warmth.

    It follows the friendship between a bear and a hare, with the hare saddened that his friend always misses Christmas due to hibernation. Determined to share the joy of the season, the hare surprises the bear with an alarm clock that wakes him just in time to experience Christmas for the first time.

    Set to Lily Allen’s cover of Keane's ‘Somewhere Only We Know’, the ad beautifully captures the spirit of friendship and the magic of sharing special moments.

  15. 'The Long Wait' (2011)

    John Lewis - The Long Wait (2011, UK)

    The Long Wait is a heartwarming and relatable tale of anticipation, but with a delightful twist. It follows a young boy who eagerly counts down the days to Christmas, unable to contain his excitement.

    Viewers might assume he’s impatiently waiting to open his presents, but when the big day finally arrives, it’s revealed that his excitement was all about giving. He rushes to present a gift to his parents, showing the pure joy of making someone else happy.

    Set to a tender cover of ‘Please, Please, Please, Let Me Get What I Want’ by The Smiths, this ad perfectly captures the selflessness and love that make Christmas special.

  16. 'The Boy and the Piano' (2018)

    John Lewis『the Boy and the Piano × Elton John』

    The 2018 John Lewis advert The Boy and the Piano takes a reflective and nostalgic turn, centering on the life of Elton John.

    The story begins with Elton in the present, playing the piano, and then takes viewers on a journey through his life, from stadium performances to small childhood moments.

    The ad ultimately leads back to the pivotal Christmas when he received his very first piano as a young boy. Set to the iconic ‘Your Song’, it highlights how one thoughtful gift can change a life. It’s a celebration of the power of gifts and how they shape our futures.

  17. 'Monty the Penguin' (2014)

    John Lewis Christmas Advert 2014 #MontyThePenguin

    The 2014 John Lewis advert Monty the Penguin is a heartwarming and somewhat heartbreaking tale of friendship and love.

    It follows a young boy and his adorable penguin companion, Monty, as they share everyday moments throughout the year.

    As Christmas approaches, the boy begins to notice Monty’s growing loneliness and yearning for companionship. In a touching twist, the boy gifts Monty a female penguin on Christmas morning—revealing that Monty is actually his beloved stuffed toy, brought to life through the boy’s imagination.

    Set to Tom Odell’s cover of ‘Real Love’ by The Beatles, this advert beautifully captures the magic of childhood and the joy of giving.

