Mrs Brown's Boys joke controversy explained: What happened and when will the Christmas special air?

16 October 2024, 15:15 | Updated: 16 October 2024, 16:01

Brendan O'Carroll in Mrs Brown's Boys
Brendan O'Carroll in Mrs Brown's Boys. Picture: Alamy/Getty

By Tom Eames

Mrs Brown's Boys is one of the UK's biggest comedies of the last decade, but it was forced to shut down filming after its lead star made a racist joke in rehearsals.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Work on the sitcom's Christmas special was paused while the BBC investigated an incident after complaints from cast and crew members.

The 63-year-old Irish comedian reportedly used an offensive term during a read-through last Wednesday.

Rehearsals at BBC Scotland's Pacific Quay studios in Glasgow were delayed on Monday but resumed following an apology from O'Carroll.

He told the Mirror: "During a read-through of the Mrs Brown's Boys Christmas specials, I made a clumsy attempt at a joke, where a racial term was implied.

"It backfired and caused offence, which I deeply regret and for which I have apologised."

Brendan O'Carroll with wife and co-star Jennifer Gibney
Brendan O'Carroll with wife and co-star Jennifer Gibney. Picture: Getty

While the joke has yet to be officially revealed, it has been reported in the Daily Mail.

The BBC looked into the incident and temporarily stopped rehearsals, but they have since resumed at the corporation's Pacific Quay studios in Glasgow.

When will the Mrs Brown's Boys Christmas specials air?

It’s understood that the specials are still expected to air on BBC One during their usual Christmas Day and New Year’s Day slots.

A BBC spokesperson commented: "While we don’t comment on individuals, the BBC is against all forms of racism, and we have robust processes in place should issues ever arise."

O'Carroll, who created the sitcom that first aired in 2011, plays the title character Agnes Brown.

Mrs Brown's Ultimate Funniest Moments | Mrs Brown's Boys

The show has won Best Comedy at the National Television Awards six times, and a fifth series has been commissioned, with production set to start in the spring.

Last month, O'Carroll said: "We're going to film another series in April and May. It’s lovely to be asked to do another one."

He also hinted at the Christmas special, adding: "I can foresee Mrs Brown’s Christmas being just as chaotic as ever. Except this year, I think she’ll be happy with her Christmas tree."

