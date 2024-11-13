Band Aid: 'Do They Know It's Christmas?' gets 40th anniversary update starring past icons

13 November 2024, 12:47

Band Aid will mark the 40th anniversary
Band Aid will mark the 40th anniversary. Picture: Getty

By Tom Eames

Bob Geldof, Midge Ure and Trevor Horn have revealed details of a new Band Aid release to mark its 40th anniversary.

The 2024 'Ultimate Mix' gets a brand new video, marking 40 years of Band Aid.

The latest version of ‘Do They Know It’s Christmas?’ will debut on November 25th, celebrating the original song’s anniversary. It will be available on all digital platforms, with the 2024 'Ultimate Mix' also out on CD and 12” vinyl, from November 29th.

'Do They Know It's Christmas?' was recorded four times - 1984, 1989, 2004 and 2014 - though this version doesn't include any elements of the 1989 version with Kylie Minogue, Jason Donovan, Cliff Richard and others.

Band Aid 40th anniversary mix places artists’ young and old voices together

The original version was the best-selling single in UK history for over 10 years, and remains one of the world's most beloved Christmas pop songs.

Bringing together voices across generations, producer Trevor Horn has now merged these recordings into one track.

The likes of Ed Sheeran, Sting, Boy George, Sam Smith, George Michael, Robbie Williams, Harry Styles, Coldplay and others will all be featured in one track.

To visually bring Trevor’s work to life, director Oliver Murray has created a video that also debuts on November 25th.

