Ed Sheeran children: Names, ages and what he's said about them

Ed Sheeran and his wife Cherry Seaborn have two amazing daughters together. Picture: Alamy/Instagram

By Zoe Adams

Wife Cherry Seaborn and Ed Sheeran have two special daughters between them but what do we know? Here's the latest details from their unique names to how old they are.

Ed Sheeran gave fans a little glimpse into his personal life earlier in 2023 with his Disney documentary, The Sum Of It All where he spoke about his wife's health, losing a best friend and of course, his two amazing children.

Both the Shape of You singer and his teenage sweetheart Cherry Seaborn still remain very strict on the privacy of their two daughters, but Ed, aged 32, has shared with us their names, meanings, when they were born and has been only too happy to share some fond moments.

Before the birth of both of their girls, Ed and Cherry married in an a top-secret winter wedding in January 2019, just one year after the hitmaker popped the all-important question.

Now, fast-forward four years, and the couple are a family of four. Here's everything you need to know about Ed's children from their names, unique meanings and how old they are:

Ed Sheeran was inspired by Cherry's unique name and wanted something equally as rare for his children. Picture: Screen/To Sum It All Up

What are Ed Sheeran's children's names and what do they mean?

With a dad as creative as one of the UK's most successful singers of all times, their names were going to be anything but ordinary.

His first daughter is called Lyra Antarctica - a name the Celestial singer confirmed was inspired by he and his wife's travels.

On Lorraine, speaking about the 'Lyra' part of her name, he said: "I realise some people think it’s quite a strange name. We just wanted to give her a name that was unique, so that she would be the only one.”

On the 'Antarctica' part, he said: "When tour finished, I’ve basically toured every single continent but I’ve never been to Antarctica so that was always on our list. So we went down there in 2019 and it was just incredible. The most amazing place on earth.”

Ed's second daughter is named Jupiter - which means "brave and bold". A source close to the couple said it appealed to them because of it "uniqueness and what it stands for".

Ed Sheeran shared a picture of tiny socks to announce the arrival of both his daughters. Picture: Ed Sheeran/Instagram

Ed Sheeran laughs and jokes with his wife in Disney Plus documentary clip

How old are Ed Sheeran's children?

Both of his kids are still very young. His oldest, Lyra was born in August 2020, making her currently three years old.

Their youngest daughter Jupiter was born May 2022 making her one.

What has Ed Sheeran said about his children?

Despite keeping their identity out of the limelight, Ed can't help but be the doting father and speak about them.

On their arrival into the world, he proudly took to Instagram to share the news.

Sharing a picture of a pair of socks in a cot, he wrote: "Ello! A quick message from me as I have some personal news that I wanted to share with you. Last week, with the help of an amazing delivery team, Cherry gave birth to our beautiful and healthy daughter - Lyra Antarctica Seaborn Sheeran.

"We are completely in love with her. Both mum and baby are doing amazing and we are on cloud nine over here. We hope that you can respect our privacy at this time. Lots of love and I’ll see you when it’s time to come back, Ed x."

When Jupiter arrived, he shared a similar photo and said: "Want to let you all know we’ve had another beautiful baby girl. We are both so in love with her, and over the moon to be a family of 4 x."

Ed has also spoken about writing songs for his daughters and how having children changed his outlook.

He said: "Music is entirely me as a person. And then I had my daughter — well, my wife had our daughter, but I'm a parent. And then I was like, 'That's it, this is me, I'm just going to be a dad, I'm not going to play music anymore.'"