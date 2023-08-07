Ed Sheeran children: Names, ages and what he's said about them

7 August 2023, 14:17

Ed Sheeran wearing his glasses and a black blazer and tie alongside a picture of his wife Cherry Seaborn and a tiny pair of socks for their daughter
Ed Sheeran and his wife Cherry Seaborn have two amazing daughters together. Picture: Alamy/Instagram

By Zoe Adams

Wife Cherry Seaborn and Ed Sheeran have two special daughters between them but what do we know? Here's the latest details from their unique names to how old they are.

Ed Sheeran gave fans a little glimpse into his personal life earlier in 2023 with his Disney documentary, The Sum Of It All where he spoke about his wife's health, losing a best friend and of course, his two amazing children.

Both the Shape of You singer and his teenage sweetheart Cherry Seaborn still remain very strict on the privacy of their two daughters, but Ed, aged 32, has shared with us their names, meanings, when they were born and has been only too happy to share some fond moments.

Before the birth of both of their girls, Ed and Cherry married in an a top-secret winter wedding in January 2019, just one year after the hitmaker popped the all-important question.

Now, fast-forward four years, and the couple are a family of four. Here's everything you need to know about Ed's children from their names, unique meanings and how old they are:

Ed Sheeran and wife Cherry Seaborn talking in his documentary
Ed Sheeran was inspired by Cherry's unique name and wanted something equally as rare for his children. Picture: Screen/To Sum It All Up

What are Ed Sheeran's children's names and what do they mean?

With a dad as creative as one of the UK's most successful singers of all times, their names were going to be anything but ordinary.

His first daughter is called Lyra Antarctica - a name the Celestial singer confirmed was inspired by he and his wife's travels.

On Lorraine, speaking about the 'Lyra' part of her name, he said: "I realise some people think it’s quite a strange name. We just wanted to give her a name that was unique, so that she would be the only one.”

On the 'Antarctica' part, he said: "When tour finished, I’ve basically toured every single continent but I’ve never been to Antarctica so that was always on our list. So we went down there in 2019 and it was just incredible. The most amazing place on earth.”

Ed's second daughter is named Jupiter - which means "brave and bold". A source close to the couple said it appealed to them because of it "uniqueness and what it stands for".

Ed Sheeran shared a picture of tiny socks to announce the arrival of both his daughters
Ed Sheeran shared a picture of tiny socks to announce the arrival of both his daughters. Picture: Ed Sheeran/Instagram

Ed Sheeran laughs and jokes with his wife in Disney Plus documentary clip

How old are Ed Sheeran's children?

Both of his kids are still very young. His oldest, Lyra was born in August 2020, making her currently three years old.

Their youngest daughter Jupiter was born May 2022 making her one.

What has Ed Sheeran said about his children?

Despite keeping their identity out of the limelight, Ed can't help but be the doting father and speak about them.

On their arrival into the world, he proudly took to Instagram to share the news.

Sharing a picture of a pair of socks in a cot, he wrote: "Ello! A quick message from me as I have some personal news that I wanted to share with you. Last week, with the help of an amazing delivery team, Cherry gave birth to our beautiful and healthy daughter - Lyra Antarctica Seaborn Sheeran.

"We are completely in love with her. Both mum and baby are doing amazing and we are on cloud nine over here. We hope that you can respect our privacy at this time. Lots of love and I’ll see you when it’s time to come back, Ed x."

When Jupiter arrived, he shared a similar photo and said: "Want to let you all know we’ve had another beautiful baby girl. We are both so in love with her, and over the moon to be a family of 4 x."

Ed has also spoken about writing songs for his daughters and how having children changed his outlook.

He said: "Music is entirely me as a person. And then I had my daughter — well, my wife had our daughter, but I'm a parent. And then I was like, 'That's it, this is me, I'm just going to be a dad, I'm not going to play music anymore.'"

More Showbiz

See more More Showbiz

When is I'm A Celeb on TV?

When does I'm A Celebrity 2023 start?

TV & Movies

Joanne Clifton talks putting her own twist on Princess Fiona for Shrek The Musical

Joanne Clifton puts her own twist on Princess Fiona for Shrek The Musical

BBC series Wolf has gripped viewers with the terrifying storyline and experienced cast

Will there be a second series of BBC Wolf?

TV & Movies

Lucy Fallon starred as Bethany Platt in Coronation Street

Coronation Street: Is Lucy Fallon returning as Bethany Platt?

TV & Movies

Robbie Williams reveals he wants 'filler' following two stone weight loss

Robbie Williams reveals he wants cosmetic 'filler' following two stone weight loss

Trending on Heart

Boots will be closing 300 stores across the UK

Boots store closures: Full list of UK locations as more shops are confirmed to close

Lifestyle

A thermometer with 40 degrees alongside two girls eating an ice cream in the sun

Weather forecast: When is the next UK heatwave?

Lifestyle

Stacey Solomon fans spot 'rude' plane habit as family jet off on holiday

Stacey Solomon fans spot 'rude' plane habit as family jet off on holiday

Inside Stacey Solomon's family holiday with husband Joe Swash and five kids

Inside Stacey Solomon's family holiday with husband Joe Swash and five kids

A mum left her children with a stranger on the plane [stock image]

Mum leaves stranger to babysit her children after she refused to swap plane seats

Parenting

Gennie Walker used to star in Emmerdale

Here's where Emmerdale's Sian Reese-Williams is now after Gennie Walker role

TV & Movies

My Mum, Your Dad: Start date, first look trailer and contestant details

My Mum, Your Dad: Start date, first look trailer and contestant details

TV & Movies

Sian Reese-Williams wearing a black suit and white shirt at the NTAs alongside a picture of a man in a mask from Wolf

Wolf BBC series: Who is D.I. Maia Lincoln actress Sian Reese-Williams and what else has she been in?

TV & Movies

Celine Dion has shared her diagnosis

Celine Dion health update: What is Stiff Person Syndrome?

Amanda Drew appears in two episodes of the new hit BBC series, Wolf

Wolf BBC series: Who is Superintendent Driscoll and what else has actress Amanda Drew been in?

TV & Movies

BBC's new series Wolf has caught viewers attention with it's stunning locations

Wolf BBC series: Where was it filmed? Locations revealed

TV & Movies

Molly-Mae Hague was suspicious of Tommy Fury before he proposed

Molly-Mae Hague thought Tommy Fury was 'cheating' on her before romantic proposal

Emmerdale's Dan Spencer could be set to exit Emmerdale after pleading guilty to charges

Is Dan Spencer leaving Emmerdale? Shock death storyline leaves fans concerned for actor Liam Fox's future

TV & Movies

Stacey Solomon opens up about being a mum

Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash admit they're 'struggling' to be good parents

Cakegate has taken over the internet.

Catherine Tyldesley cakegate: Latest updates from row with Three Little Birds Bakery