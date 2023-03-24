Ed Sheeran documentary The Sum Of It All: Release date, how to watch and what to expect

24 March 2023, 12:27

Ed Sheeran in glasses alongside his new documentary trailer
Ed Sheeran has confirmed a new docuseries available to watch later this year. Picture: Alamy/Instagram

The Shape Of You singer has confirmed a new four-part docuseries that will show behind-the-scenes footage of his personal struggles with wife Cherry Seaborn and his late friend Jamal Edwards.

Ed Sheeran had some big news for his fans this week as he shared his latest project, a four-part docuseries called The Sum Of It All.

However, the trailer which dropped alongside the announcement, had fans across the country weeping as the Shape Of You Singer - who has just released a new song Eyes Closed - showed the story of his recent personal battles.

From his wife Cherry Seaborn's tumour diagnosis to the sad passing of his close friend Jamal Edwards, Ed's documentary about his rise to fame became more about his mental health battle during a challenging time of his life.

With many keen to watch the new series and get to know Ed and his journey that much better, here's all the details you need to know including the release date, how to watch and what you can expect.

Ed Sheeran crying in his car in a sneak peek picture from his Disney documentary
Ed Sheeran bravely opens up about his mental health journey following a tough time in his life. Picture: Disney+

When is Ed Sheeran's new documentary released?

The chart-topper confirmed the news of his docuseries in the middle of March and it won't be long until it hits our TV screens.

You can watch the singer and song writer's personal journey unfold on 3rd May 2023 where it will be released globally.

All four episodes will be dropped in one go and we'll be able to watch it two days before his fourth studio album, Subtract, is released.

Read more: Where does Ed Sheeran live? Inside his spectacular 'Sheeranville' estate

Read more: Ed Sheeran reveals his wife was diagnosed with a tumour during pregnancy

How to watch Ed Sheeran's The Sum Of It All documentary

Ed's documentary will be released exclusively on Disney+.

If you're not already signed up to the streaming service, it will cost you £7.99 a month or £79.99 for the full year.

Ed Sheeran's wife Cherry Seaborn looking at each other at a football match
Ed Sheeran's wife Cherry Seaborn was diagnosed with a tumour when she pregnant with their second daughter. Picture: Alamy

What is Ed Sheeran's new docuseries about?

During the trailer, Ed suggests the documentary was all about his rise to fame but it has ended up following him on a personal journey.

It will show him recording is new studio album, as well as a private look inside his wife's tumour health battle and how that affected him.

The series will also show Ed after he learned the tragic news that his close pal Jamal Edwards had passed.

Ed said: "I’ve always been very guarded in my personal and private life; the only documentary I’ve ever made has been one that focused on my songwriting.

"Disney approached me to make a four-part documentary, and it felt like the right time to open the door and let people in. I hope people enjoy it."

