Where does Ed Sheeran live? Inside his spectacular 'Sheeranville' estate

23 March 2023, 14:04 | Updated: 23 March 2023, 14:07

Ed Sheeran has given fans glimpses inside his huge home
Ed Sheeran has given fans glimpses inside his huge home. Picture: Instagram

Where does Ed Sheeran live and how much is his house worth? Here's what we know...

We know Ed Sheeran for a lot of things, his incredible music, adorable family and love of cats.

But we also know Ed has one of the most impressive celebrity estates - worth £5million - which has even been nicknamed 'Sheeranville'.

After taking over an entire village, the Thinking Out Loud star owns several houses on the Suffolk site which he shares with his wife Cherry Seaborn, their daughter Lyra Antarctica and son Jupiter.

His collection includes a modern detached farmhouse, complete with a billiards room and recording studio.

Ed Sheeran shared a glimpse of his house in his music video Put it All on Me
Ed Sheeran shared a glimpse of his house in his music video Put it All on Me. Picture: Ed Sheeran/Jason Koenig

There’s also a 16th-century Grade II-listed farmhouse, a four-bedroom home in front of the farmhouse, and another bungalow, as well as a chapel.

If that wasn’t enough, the estate also has a lake, a treehouse, an underground music room, a four-car garage and even a pub named The Lancaster Lock.

While Ed likes to keep his home life private, he has shared a glimpse inside his properties over the last eight years while posting photos with his family.

Ed Sheeran has previously given a glimpse inside his home
Ed Sheeran has previously given a glimpse inside his home. Picture: Instagram

Back in 2021, Ed announced his new album with a video from inside of his living room which is decorated with cream walls and wooden beams on the ceiling.

Keeping in plenty of light, there are also glass-panelled arched double doors leading to an entrance hall, a cream sofa to the centre of the room and a cream mirror.

Another one of his spare rooms has an oversized teddy of a Pokemon character, Snorlax and a large tribute to his hometown of Suffolk.

Ed has also shared glimpses into his houses from his two cats' - Calippo and Dorito - Instagram account.

One photo shows a conservatory with a large glass table and chairs with a stunning garden in the background.

The dining room also has wood floors and a huge oak table and chairs set, big enough for the whole family to sit around.

But Ed is also a landlord and his property investments are said to include 27 flats and houses, including a £19.8million home in Notting Hill.

