Olly Murs baby details: Amelia Murs pregnancy announcement, due date and gender

Olly Murs baby details: Amelia Murs pregnancy announcement, due date and gender. Picture: Olly Murs / Instagram

By Alice Dear

When is Olly and Amelia Murs baby due, what is the gender and when did they get married?

Olly Murs, 39, and his wife Amelia Murs, 31, have announced they are expecting their first baby.

The couple will be welcoming a boy or girl into the world sometime in 2024, and look over-the-moon about their pregnancy news.

The baby news comes five months after the couple got married in a three-day celebration in Essex.

From the pregnancy announcement to the due date and gender, here's everything we know so far.

Olly and Amelia Murs pregnancy announcement

Olly and Amelia announced they are expecting their first baby on 6th December 2023.

The couple shared the news on Instagram with a picture of Olly holding a scan and excitedly pointing to Amelia's growing baby bump.

The caption on the picture reads: "Baby Murs due 2024 🍼👶🏼💛."

Olly and Amelia baby due date

Olly and Amelia Murs have not revealed when their baby is due, but we know it will be next year.

Most expecting mothers wait until the three month mark to announce their pregnancy, which could mean the due date will be around June.

What is the gender of Olly and Amelia Murs' baby?

Olly and Amelia have not yet revealed the gender of their baby.

Olly and Amelia Murs met at the gym and got married in July 2023. Picture: Olly Murs / Instagram

Who is Olly Murs' wife?

Olly Murs wife is Amelia Murs, previously Amelia Tank.

The 31-year-old is a fitness model and also has a full-time job in London.

She is originally from Plymouth and first met Olly at the gym. The couple became friends before they started dating.

Olly Murs revealed fiancé Amelia Tank had to 'help him up' when he proposed

When did Olly Murs get married?

Olly Murs and Amelia Tank got married on 15th July 2023 on Osea Island in the Blackwater Estuary in Essex.

The wedding celebrations lasted three days; on the first day the guests gathered for a BBQ, the second day the couple tied the knot and on the final day they celebrated becoming man and wife with Murs Fest - a festival-themed party.

On their wedding day, Amelia wore a corseted gown by Pallas Couture.

The couple got engaged on 4th June 2022 on a clifftop in Cornwall during a family trip.

How old are Olly Murs and Amelia Murs?

Olly Murs was born on 14th May 1984 and is 39-years-old.

Amelia Murs is 31-years-old.

