Olly Murs says fiancé Amelia had to ‘help him up’ when he proposed

Olly Murs joined Jamie Theakston and Amanda Holden on Heart Breakfast this morning.

Olly Murs has revealed he got stuck on one knee when he proposed to Amelia Tank earlier this year.

The singer appeared on Heart Breakfast with Jamie Theakston and Amanda Holden today to chat all about his new album and tour.

But talk soon turned to his recent engagement to Amelia Tank who he has been dating since 2019.

Opening up about the moment he proposed to Amelia back in June, Olly revealed he actually needed help getting back out.

After having multiple knee surgeries, Olly revealed he was worried about being fit enough to get down on one knee.

Amelia Tank and Olly Murs got engaged in June 2022. Picture: Instagram

“I kept thinking ‘I'm going to propose to her in June, how am I going to get fit for this?’

“So when I proposed she helped me up, I went down and she helped me up.”

Olly hurt his knee from playing football, and after having surgery his knee popped out of place again during a performance last year.

Meanwhile, Olly is set to release his new album on December 2, but said there is one song he still hasn’t played his wife-to-be.

He told Jamie and Amanda: “There’s a new song on the album Amelia hasn’t heard.

“I’m so nervous, it's hard to explain without hearing the song, it’s a beautiful song about that moment the two of you are on the dance floor and just about to have your first dance and it's about that moment together.

“How we wrote it, it's so beautiful I don’t know whether I’m going to cry or she’s going to cry.”

