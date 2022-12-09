Olly Murs says he hopes to reunite with estranged twin brother

Olly Murs is hoping to reunite with his brother Ben.

After they fell out over 10 years ago, Olly Murs says he is still 'full of love' for his estranged twin brother Ben.

Olly Murs has said he hopes to be reunited with his twin brother one day.

The pair are said to have fallen out after Olly couldn’t attend Ben's wedding due to a clash with The X Factor semi-final.

His brother has since fallen out with his family, including his parents and older sister Fay.

"I do believe that we will work it out one day I have to believe that,” Olly, 38, recently told The Sun.

Olly Murs performing in London 2022.

"As a family we talk about Ben like he is here. Even though he is not in our lives any more. We never forget him. But there's no anger or hate, we are full of love.

"And the door is always open for him."

This isn’t the first time Olly - who is now engaged to fiancée Amelia Tank - has opened up about his rift with brother Ben.

During an audition for The Voice, which saw twins Katie and Aofie perform together, he said it reminded him of his relationship with his own twin.

Speaking to fellow coach Will.i.am, he said: "I miss having my twin with me... This bond as a twin, it was something I was proud about and I still am."

He went on to tell The Sun he wants to ‘make a change’ with Ben.

"A lot of people were reaching out to me who had brothers or sisters or family members and they said that I'm in the same position and seeing you tonight has made me want to have that change," he said.

"I still want to make that change with my brother."

Olly Murs and his partner Amelia Tank.

Olly added: "I feel like the next time I'm going to see him is when we lose somebody close in our family, and I don't want that to be the case,” he said.

"It's a shame — even more so for my mum.”

Ben has now changed his surname, while their mum Vickylynn has also spoken about her heartbreak.

She previously told Sunday Times Style: “It was such a shock it made me ill. I even thought I had MS – I had to use a walking stick because my legs were so weak."

