Olly Murs says he hopes to reunite with estranged twin brother

9 December 2022, 12:34 | Updated: 9 December 2022, 12:44

Olly Murs is hoping to reunite with his brother Ben
Olly Murs is hoping to reunite with his brother Ben. Picture: Instagram/Unknown

After they fell out over 10 years ago, Olly Murs says he is still 'full of love' for his estranged twin brother Ben.

Olly Murs has said he hopes to be reunited with his twin brother one day.

The pair are said to have fallen out after Olly couldn’t attend Ben's wedding due to a clash with The X Factor semi-final.

His brother has since fallen out with his family, including his parents and older sister Fay.

"I do believe that we will work it out one day I have to believe that,” Olly, 38, recently told The Sun.

Olly Murs performing in London 2022
Olly Murs performing in London 2022. Picture: Alamy

"As a family we talk about Ben like he is here. Even though he is not in our lives any more. We never forget him. But there's no anger or hate, we are full of love.

"And the door is always open for him."

This isn’t the first time Olly - who is now engaged to fiancée Amelia Tank - has opened up about his rift with brother Ben.

During an audition for The Voice, which saw twins Katie and Aofie perform together, he said it reminded him of his relationship with his own twin.

Speaking to fellow coach Will.i.am, he said: "I miss having my twin with me... This bond as a twin, it was something I was proud about and I still am."

He went on to tell The Sun he wants to ‘make a change’ with Ben.

"A lot of people were reaching out to me who had brothers or sisters or family members and they said that I'm in the same position and seeing you tonight has made me want to have that change," he said.

"I still want to make that change with my brother."

Olly Murs and his partner Amelia Tank
Olly Murs and his partner Amelia Tank. Picture: Instagram

Olly added: "I feel like the next time I'm going to see him is when we lose somebody close in our family, and I don't want that to be the case,” he said.

"It's a shame — even more so for my mum.”

Ben has now changed his surname, while their mum Vickylynn has also spoken about her heartbreak.

She previously told Sunday Times Style: “It was such a shock it made me ill. I even thought I had MS – I had to use a walking stick because my legs were so weak."

Read more

Featured Celebrities

See more Featured Celebrities

Stacey Solomon

Olly Murs

Holly Willoughby

Peter Andre

Kate Wright

Simon Thomas

Trending on Heart

Stacey Solomon revealed more magical Christmas decorations.

Stacey Solomon reveals magical Christmas makeover at Pickle Cottage

Mum splits opinions after asking child-free colleague to work Christmas Day shift

Mum splits opinions after asking child-free colleague to work Christmas Day shift

Christmas

Peter Kay explained he would be releasing a string of new shows.

Peter Kay announces extra live tour dates 'for 2023 and beyond'

Why are Holly and Phil on Friday's This Morning?

Why are Holly and Phil on Friday's This Morning?

This Morning

Holly Willoughby is wearing a red dress on This Morning today

Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to get her red mini dress

Where is the Coca Cola truck tour stopping in 2022 and what is the full schedule?

Coca Cola truck tour 2022: Latest locations, dates and schedule revealed

Christmas

June Brown's children attended Dot Cotton's EastEnders funeral

EastEnders legend June Brown’s three children secretly appear at Dot Cotton's funeral

TV & Movies

Driving experts have revealed how to defrost your car windscreen

Drivers shocked over 'magic' button which defrosts car windscreen in seconds

Lifestyle

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle share a collection of special moments with their son, three-year-old Archie

Harry and Meghan share moment Archie sweetly reacts to Princess Diana picture

Royals

Is it okay to charge your family for Christmas dinner?

‘My sister is charging £20 per person for Christmas dinner - but I would never ask for money’

Christmas

The Duchess of Sussex said that she first met Prince William and Kate Middleton when they visited her and Prince Harry for dinner

Meghan Markle details 'jarring' moment she first met William and Kate

Royals

A couple have died just hours apart after being married for 80 years

Couple, both 100, die hours apart after being married for 80 years

Lifestyle

Jane Moore has opened up about her split from husband Gary

Loose Women’s Jane Moore announces split from husband of 20 years live on air

Holly Willoughby is wearing a dress from Sandro Paris

Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to get her scallop edge little black dress
Here's who has left Love Island Australia 2022 so far

Love Island Australia season 4 cast: Who has left so far and which couples are still together?

TV & Movies