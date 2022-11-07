Exclusive

Olly Murs admits to skipping queue to get into X Factor auditions

Olly Murs found fame after he came second on The X Factor in 2009, but he almost never made it onto the show.

Olly Murs, 38, joined Heart's Dev Griffin this week to chat about his new music and let the presenter in on a few secrets.

As well as admitting he listens to his own music at home and that he is "very boring" on tour, Olly also confessed to skipping the audition queue of The X Factor back in 2009.

He said on the evening show: "There was this guy at the front of the queue with a trilby hat on, and I just thought, he can't take my place.

"I remember getting there at 9:00 and I was too late, they were just about to close. I don't know how, I blagged myself to the front."

Watch the full interview in the player above.

Listen to Heart Evenings with Dev Griffin, 7pm - 10pm weeknights & Saturday afternoons 12pm - 4pm