Who was Celine Dion's husband René Angélil? A look back a their marriage

18 June 2024, 09:00

Celine Dion met husband René at a very young age
Celine Dion met husband René at a very young age. Picture: Getty

By Zoe Adams

What happened to Celine Dion's husband? What was the age gap between them? And how long were they married for? Here's a look back at her marriage to René Angélil.

Celine Dion is about to give fans a closer look at her life from her battle with the health condition Stiff Person Syndrome, to her love of singing and her family including her children all in her new documentary I Am: Celine.

And while we get to see plenty of new footage from Celine's past and present life, there's one person she still talks about, but is no longer here, and that's husband René Angélil.

Celine and René's romance was of course, controversial at times, due to how their relationship started and their age gap, but she has always maintained how in love she was and has openly spoken about how much she misses him since his death in 2016.

So who was Celine's husband René Angélil? When did they get together and get married? And what did he die of? Here's a closer look.

Celine Dion married husband René when she was 26 years old
Celine Dion married husband René when she was 26 years old. Picture: Getty

Who was Celine Dion's husband René Angélil?

Born in Montreal Canada, René also had a strong passion for music and was a musical producer, talent manager and singer. In fact, it was his job in the entertainment industry that led to him meeting his future wife.

Prior to Celine, he was married twice to Denyse Duquette from 1966-1972 and to singer Anne Renée from 1974-1980.

How did Celine Dion meet husband René Angélil and when did they marry?

Much of the controversy around Celine's relationship comes from how they met as he first came across the hit singer when she was just 12 years old.

In 1980, he invited her to audition for him after he was sent a tape of her singing. Following that, René became her manager and was so passionate about her talent, he even remortgaged his house to fund her first album.

Reports suggested they started a romantic relationship when she was 18 years old and they married eight years later.

The couple were still together when René passed in 2016, aged 73.

Celine Dion had three sons with her late husband René
Celine Dion had three sons with her late husband René. Picture: Getty

What was the age gap between Celine Dion and her husband?

In total, there were 26 years between Celine and René. They officially tied the knot when she was 26 making him 52 at the time of their nuptials.

What did Celine Dion's husband die of?

René died just two days before his 74th birthday after a battle with throat cancer. He passed in his home in Las Vegas after a long fight with the disease.

Talking about his passing two years later, Celine opened up about her heartbreak and admitted she would "grieve for the rest of her life" and that she "misses him a lot".

Did Celine Dion and husband René have children together?

Together, the couple welcomed three sons Rene-Charles, Nelson, and Eddy.

He also has son Patrick from his first marriage and daughter and son Anne-Marie and Jean-Pierre from his second making him a father of six.

