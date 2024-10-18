Alicia Keys facts: Singer's age, husband, children, songs, family and career explained

Alicia Keys is one of the most talented artists of her generation.

Alicia Keys, a classically trained pianist and powerhouse vocalist, emerged as a dominant force in music with the release of her debut album Songs in A Minor in 2001.

Combining elements of soul, R&B, jazz, and hip-hop, she quickly became a defining voice of her generation. With multiple Grammy Awards, chart-topping singles like 'Fallin’,' and a reputation for heartfelt songwriting, Keys has not only shaped the sound of contemporary music but also used her platform to advocate for social justice.

Her philanthropic efforts and commitment to female empowerment continue to inspire, making her a multifaceted icon in both music and activism.

How old is Alicia Keys and where was she born? Alicia Keys in 2001. Picture: Getty Alicia Keys was born on January 25, 1981, in New York City, which makes her 43 years old as of 2024. She was born as Alicia Augello Cook to parents Teresa Augello, a paralegal and part-time actress, and Craig Cook, a flight attendant. Alicia's mother is of Italian, Scottish, and Irish descent, while her father is of African American heritage. Alicia is an only child, but she has a half-brother, Cole Cook, from her father’s side. Raised primarily by her mother in the Hell’s Kitchen neighbourhood of Manhattan, Alicia's upbringing had a significant influence on her music and artistic journey. She changed her stage name to Alicia Keys as she embarked on her music career. The decision to change her name was inspired by her desire to have a name that resonated with her identity as an artist. She originally considered using the last name "Wilde," but her mother convinced her that "Keys" was a better fit, symbolizing her deep connection to the piano and music.

How did she get her start in music? Alicia Keys began her journey in music at a young age, showing a strong passion for the piano by the time she was just seven years old. Her mother, recognizing her talent, enrolled her in classical piano lessons, where Alicia studied composers like Beethoven, Mozart, and Chopin. By age 12, she started writing her own songs and was accepted into the prestigious Professional Performing Arts School in New York. Her big break came when she was discovered by music industry executive Clive Davis, who signed her to Arista Records. Later, she moved to J Records, where she released her debut album, Songs in A Minor, in 2001. The album’s critical and commercial success, led by the hit 'Fallin',' propelled Alicia into stardom, showcasing her vocal talents and musical versatility.

What are her biggest songs? Alicia Keys - If I Ain't Got You (Official HD Video) 1. 'Fallin’' (2001) – Her breakout single and signature hit from Songs in A Minor. 2. 'No One' (2007) – A global smash from her album As I Am. 3. 'If I Ain't Got You' (2003) – A timeless R&B ballad from The Diary of Alicia Keys. 4. 'Girl on Fire' (2012) – An empowering anthem that became one of her most well-known songs. 5. 'A Woman's Worth' (2001) – A soulful track that followed 'Fallin’' and helped cement her early success. 6. 'Un-Thinkable (I’m Ready)' (2010) – A slower, emotionally charged song from The Element of Freedom. 7. 'You Don’t Know My Name' (2003) – A classic from The Diary of Alicia Keys with a soulful and nostalgic vibe. 8. 'Empire State of Mind (Part II) Broken Down' (2009) – A follow-up to her collaboration with Jay-Z, celebrating New York City. 9. 'Try Sleeping with a Broken Heart' (2009) – A synth-driven track that showcases her vocal range. 10. 'My Boo' (2004) – A duet with Usher