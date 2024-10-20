Sophie Ellis-Bextor facts: Singer's age, husband, children and songs revealed

20 October 2024, 18:30

Sophie Ellis-Bextor has been on the music scene for more than two decades
Sophie Ellis-Bextor has been on the music scene for more than two decades. Picture: Getty/Instagram

By Zoe Adams

Who is Sophie Ellis-Bextor married to? How tall is she? And what was her first single? Here's everything you need to know about the pop star.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Sophie Ellis-Bextor is pop royalty with top hits and songs including 'Murder On The Dancefloor', 'Crying At The Discotheque', and 'Can't Fight This Feeling'.

With more than two decades in the music business, everyone is excited to see the singer back releasing tunes such as her new hit, 'Freedom of the Night'.

Not just a talented hit-maker, Sophie also has podcast Spinning Plates as well as a busy family life with her husband and children.

Here's everything you need to know about her from her age, where she's from, her top songs and her net worth.

Sophie Ellis-Bextor wearing gold sequin costume
Sophie Ellis-Bextor has returned to the music scene in 2024 with a new single. Picture: Getty

How old is Sophie Ellis-Bextor and where is she from?

Born April 10th, 1979, Sophie celebrated her 45th birthday in 2024.

She is originally from Hounslow, London, where she lived with her television presenter mum Janet and film producer dad Robin. Her parents separated when she was four. Sophie has two half siblings, brother Jackson and sister Martha.

The 'Wild Forever' singer continues to live in West London with her family.

How tall is Sophie Ellis-Bextor?

Rather tall, Sophie measures in at 5ft 9inches which is around 1.75m in height.

Who is Sophie Ellis-Bextor's husband?

Sophie is married to Richard Jones, the bass player of rock band, The Feeling.

The couple first met in 2002 when he auditioned to become part of her touring band which he got the job for. They have previously spoken about the "electricity" between them but no romance was pursued while on tour due to them having partners already.

However, it wasn't long before they found one another again and they eventually married in Italy in 2005.

Sophie Ellis-Bextor on the BAFTA red carpet
Sophie Ellis-Bextor has a busy home life with her husband and five children. Picture: Getty

How many children does Sophie Ellis-Bextor and husband Richard Jones have?

It's a busy household for this couple who have five children together.

Their first son Sonny is now 19 and arrived early in their relationship together. They then went on to have four more boys; Kit, 15, Ray, 11, Jesse, nine and the youngest, Mickey, four.

Speaking about her large family, she said: "Five of anything is a lot. I love the chaos of big family life luckily. There are always things happening. One is running another has brought four friends over.

"When I was little I was an only child until I was 8. Then my brother Jackson was born and I was absolutely obsessed with him and I think that sowed the seed.

"He was a fresh start and that's something that's hardwired in me. That babies are good."

What are Sophie Ellis-Bextor's top songs and net worth?

Of course, Sophie has hit after hit to brag about but some of her most famous songs include:

  • 'Take Me Home'
  • 'If This Ain't Love'
  • 'Murder On The Dancefloor'
  • 'Heartbreak'
  • 'Crying At The Discotheque'
  • 'Catch You'
  • 'Young Blood'
  • 'Mixed Up World'

Sophie was originally in a band Theaudience but released her first single 'Take Me Home' in 2001.

In total, Sophie's career has seen her gain a huge net worth of around £8million.

Trending Podcasts on Global Player: The official Heart app!

Dirty Mother Pukka

The News Agents

Heart Breakfast Podcast

A Piece of Cake with Gregg Wallace

Trending Live Playlists on Global Player: The official Heart app!

Music from the Movies

Queens of Pop

Heart Club Classics

Fresh Music Friday

Latest Entertainment News

Chris Hoy announces his cancer diagnosis

Sir Chris Hoy confirms his cancer is terminal with 'two to four years' to live, but still feels 'lucky'

Tess Daly and Vernon Kay have been together for over two decades

Inside Tess Daly and husband Vernon Kay's marriage: From how they met to when they had children

Andrew Garfield opens up to Elmo about the death of his mother Lynn

Andrew Garfield emotionally opens up to Elmo about recently losing his mum: 'Sadness is a gift'

Simon Cowell has paid tribute to Liam Payne

Simon Cowell says he is "empty" as he pays tribute to One Direction's Liam Payne

Cheryl, 41, has taken to social media to pay tribute to her ex-boyfriend and the father of her son

Cheryl pays heartbreaking and powerful tribute to ex Liam Payne: 'Indescribably painful'

Alicia Keys in 2023

Alicia Keys facts: Singer's age, husband, children, songs, family and career explained

Caspar and Emma are one of the couples on MAFS UK

Are MAFS UK's Caspar and Emma still together?

Married at First Sight

Viewers have been wondering when MAFS UK is on TV

When is MAFS UK on? Days, time and channel explained

Married at First Sight

Trending Podcasts on Global Player

Dirty Mother Pukka

The News Agents

Heart Breakfast Podcast

LuAnna: The Podcast

Live Playlists on Global Player

Club Classics

Queens of Pop

Throwback Hits

Fresh Music Friday

More Showbiz

See more More Showbiz

Ryan and Sionainn tied the knot on MAFS UK

Are MAFS UK's Ryan and Sionainn still together?

Married at First Sight

David Walliams in 2018

David Walliams facts: Comedian's age, relationships, children, family and career explained

The MAFS UK couples have been chosen

Which MAFS UK 2024 couples are still together and who has split?

Married at First Sight

Polly and Adam are one of the couples on MAFS UK

Are MAFS UK's Polly and Adam still together?

Married at First Sight

MAFS UK's cast members are reportedly being told they will face a £10,000 fine if they reveal the outcome of their marriages

MAFS bosses to hit cast with '£10,000 fine' if they reveal show spoilers

Married at First Sight

Trending on Heart

Liam Payne and Cheryl were together for two years

Liam Payne and Cheryl's relationship timeline - a closer look at their surprise romance

Polly is taking part in MAFS UK

Who is Polly from MAFS UK? Age, job, Instagram and weight loss explained

Married at First Sight

Hannah and Stephen are two of the late arrivals on MAFS UK

Are MAFS UK's Hannah and Stephen still together?

Married at First Sight

Hannah is one of the brides on MAFS UK

Who is Hannah from MAFS UK? Age, Instagram and job revealed

Married at First Sight

MAFS UK groom Ross is hoping to find his happily ever after

Who is Ross from MAFS UK? Age, job, tattoos, daughter, Instagram and football career revealed

Married at First Sight

Ross and Sacha tied the knot on MAFS UK

Are MAFS UK's Ross and Sacha still together?

Married at First Sight

Ross and Sacha are rumoured to have split since MAFS UK filming ended

What happened between Ross and Sacha from MAFS UK? Their dramatic split explained

Married at First Sight

Niall Horan has paid tribute to Liam Payne

Niall Horan pays moving tribute to 'amazing friend' One Direction bandmate Liam Payne

Tributes have poured in for Liam Payne

Liam Payne tributes: One Direction bandmates, Robbie Williams, Olly Murs and more

Anna Kendrick is one of Hollywood's most loved movie and TV stars

Anna Kendrick facts: Woman of the Hour star's age, boyfriend and TV and movies revealed

Simon Cowell's age, family and career revealed

Simon Cowell facts: Britain’s Got Talent judge’s age, girlfriend, children and music career revealed
Harry Styles has remembered his friend and One Direction bandmate Liam Payne

Harry Styles says he "will always miss" One Direction bandmate Liam Payne in emotional tribute
Zayn Malik in 2018

Zayn Malik facts: One Direction singer's age, girlfriend, children, songs and family explained
Zayn Malik and Liam Payne

Liam Payne: One Direction star Zayn Malik pays tribute to "bro" bandmate in emotional letter
Louis Tomlinson has spoken out following Liam Payne's death

One Direction's Louis Tomlinson pays tribute to 'brother' Liam Payne after his shock death

Liam Payne has been remembered by his former One Direction bandmates

One Direction members pay tribute to Liam Payne following tragic death