Sophie Ellis-Bextor facts: Singer's age, husband, children and songs revealed

Sophie Ellis-Bextor has been on the music scene for more than two decades. Picture: Getty/Instagram

By Zoe Adams

Who is Sophie Ellis-Bextor married to? How tall is she? And what was her first single? Here's everything you need to know about the pop star.

Sophie Ellis-Bextor is pop royalty with top hits and songs including 'Murder On The Dancefloor', 'Crying At The Discotheque', and 'Can't Fight This Feeling'.

With more than two decades in the music business, everyone is excited to see the singer back releasing tunes such as her new hit, 'Freedom of the Night'.

Not just a talented hit-maker, Sophie also has podcast Spinning Plates as well as a busy family life with her husband and children.

Here's everything you need to know about her from her age, where she's from, her top songs and her net worth.

Sophie Ellis-Bextor has returned to the music scene in 2024 with a new single. Picture: Getty

How old is Sophie Ellis-Bextor and where is she from?

Born April 10th, 1979, Sophie celebrated her 45th birthday in 2024.

She is originally from Hounslow, London, where she lived with her television presenter mum Janet and film producer dad Robin. Her parents separated when she was four. Sophie has two half siblings, brother Jackson and sister Martha.

The 'Wild Forever' singer continues to live in West London with her family.

How tall is Sophie Ellis-Bextor?

Rather tall, Sophie measures in at 5ft 9inches which is around 1.75m in height.

Who is Sophie Ellis-Bextor's husband?

Sophie is married to Richard Jones, the bass player of rock band, The Feeling.

The couple first met in 2002 when he auditioned to become part of her touring band which he got the job for. They have previously spoken about the "electricity" between them but no romance was pursued while on tour due to them having partners already.

However, it wasn't long before they found one another again and they eventually married in Italy in 2005.

Sophie Ellis-Bextor has a busy home life with her husband and five children. Picture: Getty

How many children does Sophie Ellis-Bextor and husband Richard Jones have?

It's a busy household for this couple who have five children together.

Their first son Sonny is now 19 and arrived early in their relationship together. They then went on to have four more boys; Kit, 15, Ray, 11, Jesse, nine and the youngest, Mickey, four.

Speaking about her large family, she said: "Five of anything is a lot. I love the chaos of big family life luckily. There are always things happening. One is running another has brought four friends over.

"When I was little I was an only child until I was 8. Then my brother Jackson was born and I was absolutely obsessed with him and I think that sowed the seed.

"He was a fresh start and that's something that's hardwired in me. That babies are good."

What are Sophie Ellis-Bextor's top songs and net worth?

Of course, Sophie has hit after hit to brag about but some of her most famous songs include:

'Take Me Home'

'If This Ain't Love'

'Murder On The Dancefloor'

'Heartbreak'

'Crying At The Discotheque'

'Catch You'

'Young Blood'

'Mixed Up World'

Sophie was originally in a band Theaudience but released her first single 'Take Me Home' in 2001.

In total, Sophie's career has seen her gain a huge net worth of around £8million.