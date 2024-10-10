Busted and McFly team up to announce epic new tour: Dates, tickets and venues revealed

10 October 2024, 12:08

Busted and McFly will battle it out on tour
Busted and McFly will battle it out on tour. Picture: Getty

By Tom Eames

Busted and McFly fans, unite!

Busted and McFly have announced an exciting UK and Ireland arena tour set for 2025. The two pop-punk giants surprised attendees at McFly’s sold-out show at The O2 in London on October 9, where Busted stormed the stage to reveal the news of their upcoming co-headline tour.

The tour, titled Busted vs McFly, will kick off on September 16 at Birmingham’s BP Pulse Live arena.

Fans can expect a competitive edge as the two bands go head-to-head at some of the biggest venues, including London’s OVO Arena Wembley and The O2 on September 19 and 20. The tour will make stops in other cities like Cardiff, Sheffield, Leeds, and Aberdeen before heading into October with gigs in Glasgow, Liverpool, Newcastle, Nottingham, Manchester, Dublin, and Belfast.

Tickets for the tour will be available from October 18 at 9am, with pre-sale options starting October 16 at 9am.

At the O2 show, McFly shared their enthusiasm for the tour, saying: “Busted gatecrashed our show last night (not cool), and challenged us to a VS tour next year. They’re old men now, and we are gonna blow them and their carers off the stage next year. We’ve had a great time celebrating our 21st birthday this week and next year is going to be even better – P.S Busted Suck.”

Busted responded in kind, adding: “There’s been a lot of talk recently…. This is where the talking ends! We are ready to show who is the better band once and for all. McFly suck and Busted Rock!”

Busted surprise McFly fans
Busted surprise McFly fans. Picture: Getty

The announcement follows a period of celebration for McFly, who are marking their 21st year in the industry. The band first made waves with their hit 'Five Colours In Her Hair' and released their latest album, Power To Play, last year.

McFly have been busy with live shows, including a double performance in one day at London’s Underworld, a slot at the Royal Variety Performance, a sold-out concert at Alexandra Palace, and two back-to-back O2 gigs.

Meanwhile, Busted is also riding high on nostalgia, having made their mark 21 years ago with their debut single 'What I Go To School For'. Over the years, they’ve given fans hits like 'Crashed The Wedding', 'Year 3000', and 'Who’s David'. Last year, they revisited their legacy with the release of Greatest Hits 2.0.

While the upcoming tour promises to pit the two bands against each other, this isn’t the first time they’ve joined forces. In 2013, members of both bands teamed up to form the supergroup McBusted, releasing an album and embarking on a successful tour before going on hiatus.

The tour dates are:

SEPTEMBER

16 – bp pulse Live, Birmingham

19 – OVO Arena Wembley, London

20 – The O2, London

23 – Utilita Arena, Cardiff

26 – Utilita Arena, Sheffield

27 – First Direct Arena, Leeds

30 – P&J Live, Aberdeen

OCTOBER

2 – OVO Hydro, Glasgow

7 – M&S Bank Arena, Liverpool

10 – Utilita Arena, Newcastle

14 – Motorpoint Arena, Nottingham

17 – AO Arena, Manchester

20 – 3Arena, Dublin

21 – SSE Arena, Belfast

