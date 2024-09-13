Tom Fletcher facts: McFly singer's age, wife, children, songs and career revealed

Tom Fletcher in 2023. Picture: Getty

By Tom Owen

Tom Fletcher rose to fame in the 2000s as one of the biggest pop stars when he co-founded McFly.

Together with Dougie Poynter, Danny Jones, and Harry Judd, the band became one of the most successful pop acts in history.

In addition to his role in the band, he is a successful songwriter, having penned several chart-topping singles for McFly, One Direction, Busted, and 5 Seconds of Summer. He’s also a bestselling children’s author, with popular titles like The Christmasaurus, The Creakers and There’s a Monster in Your Book.

Tom had actually auditioned for Busted back in the day, but after not getting through he began co-writing for the band, eventually leading to McFly.

Having previously taken part in Strictly Come Dancing, Tom is currently a coach on The Voice UK alongside Danny Jones.

Still performing today and now an accomplished author, here’s what you need to know about this multi-talented star and his well-known family.