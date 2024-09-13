Tom Fletcher facts: McFly singer's age, wife, children, songs and career revealed

13 September 2024, 17:10

Tom Fletcher in 2023
Tom Fletcher in 2023. Picture: Getty

By Tom Owen

Tom Fletcher rose to fame in the 2000s as one of the biggest pop stars when he co-founded McFly.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Together with Dougie Poynter, Danny Jones, and Harry Judd, the band became one of the most successful pop acts in history.

In addition to his role in the band, he is a successful songwriter, having penned several chart-topping singles for McFly, One Direction, Busted, and 5 Seconds of Summer. He’s also a bestselling children’s author, with popular titles like The Christmasaurus, The Creakers and There’s a Monster in Your Book.

Tom had actually auditioned for Busted back in the day, but after not getting through he began co-writing for the band, eventually leading to McFly.

Having previously taken part in Strictly Come Dancing, Tom is currently a coach on The Voice UK alongside Danny Jones.

Still performing today and now an accomplished author, here’s what you need to know about this multi-talented star and his well-known family.

  1. How old is Tom Fletcher and where is he from?

    McFly in 2004
    McFly in 2004. Picture: Getty

    Tom Fletcher was born on July 17, 1985, which makes him 39 years old in 2024. He was born in Harrow, London.

    His parents are Bob Fletcher and Debbie Fletcher. His father, Bob, worked as a printer, while his mother, Debbie, was a special needs teacher.

    Tom has a younger sister, Carrie Hope Fletcher, who is a well-known actress, singer, and author.

  2. Who is Tom Fletcher's wife and does he have kids?

    Tom and Giovanna in 2012
    Tom and Giovanna in 2012. Picture: Getty

    Tom Fletcher is married to Giovanna Fletcher, a well-known author, presenter, and podcast host.

    The couple tied the knot in May 2012 after dating for several years.

    They have three children together: Buzz, born in 2014, Buddy, born in 2016, and Max, born in 2018.

    Tom and Giovanna first met when they were just 13 years old, attending the Sylvia Young Theatre School in London. They became close friends and eventually started dating when they were teenagers.

    Giovanna Fletcher is best known for her work as an author, podcast host, and TV personality. She has written several bestselling novels, including Billy and Me and Some Kind of Wonderful.

    Giovanna is also well-known for hosting the Happy Mum, Happy Baby podcast, where she interviews celebrities and experts about parenting and family life. In addition to her writing and hosting, she gained wider fame after winning the reality show I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! in 2020.

  3. What are Tom Fletcher's best known songs?

    McFly - All About You

    Tom Fletcher is best known for writing and co-writing numerous hit songs, particularly for McFly. Some of his most popular and successful songs include:

    1. Five Colours in Her Hair' – McFly's debut single, which topped the UK charts.

    2. 'Obviously' – Another McFly hit, reaching number one in the UK.

    3. 'All About You' – A McFly fan favorite, also a chart-topping single, which he later sang at his wedding.

    4. 'Star Girl' – A lively anthem from McFly, well-loved by fans.

    5. 'Love Is Easy' – A catchy, upbeat McFly song that highlights Tom's signature songwriting style.

More Music

See more More Music

Heart announces three new radio stations

Heart launches THREE new radio stations: Heart 10s, Heart Musicals and Heart Love!

Ben Thapa from G4 has died

X Factor's G4 singer Ben Thapa dies, aged 42

Olly Murs will be heading out on the road for a 2025 UK Arena Tour with special guests Blue

Olly Murs 2025 tour: Venues, dates and how to get tickets

Events

Brian May opens up about his recent stroke

Queen's Brian May opens up about recent stroke which left him with no control over arm

Fatman Scoop has passed away

'Be Faithful' rapper Fatman Scoop dies aged 53 after collapsing on stage

Trending on Heart

Pete Wicks rose to fame on hit reality TV show TOWIE

Pete Wicks facts: TOWIE star's age, girlfriend, career and family life explained

Tom Dean is going for gold at the Paris Olympics

Tom Dean facts: Olympic swimmer's age, height, girlfriend, parents and medals revealed

Alison Hammond has spoken about her boyfriend on This Morning

Alison Hammond opens up about relationship with boyfriend: ‘I've got someone special’

Celebrities

Kate Winslet reveals why it was so important to make biopic about Lee Miller

Kate Winslet reveals why it was so important to make biopic about Lee Miller

Dev Griffin

Stacey Solomon's son Zachary turned 16 in 2024

Stacey Solomon reveals emotional reason she took son Zachary to the NTAs

Celebrities

Adam Peaty and Holly Ramsay have got engaged

Gordon Ramsay sends love to daughter Holly and Adam Peaty on their engagement

Joel Dommett smiling alongside a picture of him on stage

Joel Dommett facts: TV presenter's age, wife, children and career explained

Autumn signals a time to change the clocks in the UK

When do the clocks change in 2024? Date, time and why the clock goes back

Lifestyle

Gavin and Stacey return to our screens in December 2024

Stars to marry in Gavin and Stacey Christmas finale

TV & Movies

Inside Dave Grohl's family life with wife Jordyn Blum and their three daughters

Dave Grohl wife and daughters: Inside Foo Fighters star's family life

Celebrities

Davina McCall has spilled the beans on My Mum, Your Dad season 2

Davina McCall reveals what fans can expect from My Mum Your Dad season two

TV & Movies

The date autumn starts has been revealed

When does autumn officially start in the UK and what is the equinox?

Weather

Nick Knowles at a red carpet event wearing a black suit and white shirt

Nick Knowles facts: TV presenter's age, girlfriend, children and career explained

The Harry Potter TV series is on the lookout for child actors

How to apply for Harry Potter HBO TV series as open call auditions announced

A beloved character is returning to Gavin and Stacey

Major update on Gavin and Stacey Christmas special as iconic character returns for final episode
Joel Dommett spoke about his son on Heart Breakfast

Joel Dommett opens up about his son Wilde taking his first steps