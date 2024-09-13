Tom Fletcher facts: McFly singer's age, wife, children, songs and career revealed

On Air Now
13 September 2024, 17:10
Tom Fletcher rose to fame in the 2000s as one of the biggest pop stars when he co-founded McFly.
Together with Dougie Poynter, Danny Jones, and Harry Judd, the band became one of the most successful pop acts in history.
In addition to his role in the band, he is a successful songwriter, having penned several chart-topping singles for McFly, One Direction, Busted, and 5 Seconds of Summer. He’s also a bestselling children’s author, with popular titles like The Christmasaurus, The Creakers and There’s a Monster in Your Book.
Tom had actually auditioned for Busted back in the day, but after not getting through he began co-writing for the band, eventually leading to McFly.
Having previously taken part in Strictly Come Dancing, Tom is currently a coach on The Voice UK alongside Danny Jones.
Still performing today and now an accomplished author, here’s what you need to know about this multi-talented star and his well-known family.
Tom Fletcher was born on July 17, 1985, which makes him 39 years old in 2024. He was born in Harrow, London.
His parents are Bob Fletcher and Debbie Fletcher. His father, Bob, worked as a printer, while his mother, Debbie, was a special needs teacher.
Tom has a younger sister, Carrie Hope Fletcher, who is a well-known actress, singer, and author.
Tom Fletcher is married to Giovanna Fletcher, a well-known author, presenter, and podcast host.
The couple tied the knot in May 2012 after dating for several years.
They have three children together: Buzz, born in 2014, Buddy, born in 2016, and Max, born in 2018.
Tom and Giovanna first met when they were just 13 years old, attending the Sylvia Young Theatre School in London. They became close friends and eventually started dating when they were teenagers.
Giovanna Fletcher is best known for her work as an author, podcast host, and TV personality. She has written several bestselling novels, including Billy and Me and Some Kind of Wonderful.
Giovanna is also well-known for hosting the Happy Mum, Happy Baby podcast, where she interviews celebrities and experts about parenting and family life. In addition to her writing and hosting, she gained wider fame after winning the reality show I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! in 2020.
McFly - All About You
Tom Fletcher is best known for writing and co-writing numerous hit songs, particularly for McFly. Some of his most popular and successful songs include:
1. Five Colours in Her Hair' – McFly's debut single, which topped the UK charts.
2. 'Obviously' – Another McFly hit, reaching number one in the UK.
3. 'All About You' – A McFly fan favorite, also a chart-topping single, which he later sang at his wedding.
4. 'Star Girl' – A lively anthem from McFly, well-loved by fans.
5. 'Love Is Easy' – A catchy, upbeat McFly song that highlights Tom's signature songwriting style.