8 of the best One Direction performances of all time

Check out One Direction's best performances ever. Picture: Getty Images/PA Images/ITV

Take a look back at the best One Direction live performances ever - including the Royal Variety and The X Factor.

One Direction are celebrating their tenth anniversary this week, with Harry Styles, Liam Payne, Louis Tomlinson, Niall Horan and Zayn Malik forming all the way back in 2010.

While the band has been on hiatus since 2015, they gave us five years of incredible live shows before they went their separate ways.

So, to celebrate a decade of 1D, let’s take a look back at the best performances of all time…

1. Torn at The X Factor Judges Houses - 2010

Their first ever performance as a band has gone down in One Direction history.

Especially considering poor Louis had a bandaged up foot after cutting it while taking a dip in the sea.

Despite the injury, the boys wowed Simon Cowell and Sinitta, and flew through to the live shows.

2. She's The One at The X Factor final - 2010

During the final of The X Factor in 2010, the boys were joined by Robbie Williams to sing his hit 'She's The One'.

Robbie went on to say that One Direction are almost like 'brothers' to him after he met them on the show.

3. Night Changes acoustic - 2014

Night Changes from their album Four became an instant hit, and this acoustic version has become a fan favourite with almost 81million views on YouTube.

4. Royal Variety performance - 2014

Just a few months later, the boys proved they can give just as much emotion singing the Night Changes live.

This very moody performance from the boys at the Royal Variety Performance had the whole audience in silence, and we can see why.

5. Little Things in Orlando - 2014

Written by Ed Sheeran, Little Things is another beautiful love song by the boys.

This particular performance from a show in Orlando is our favourite thanks the raw emotion given by Harry right at the end.

6. Perfect on Jimmy Kimmel - 2015

While this TV performance is outshined by Harry’s incredible trousers, the boys mesmerised the crowd with their single Perfect.

7. One Direction Carpool Karaoke - 2015

So it might not be a live performance, but watching One Direction sing their first hit ‘What Makes You Beautiful’ together again is enough to make us feel very nostalgic.

8. History at The X Factor final - 2015

We had to end this round up with the last ever performance On Direction did as a group,

They sung History at The X Factor final in 2015, before going their separate ways.

