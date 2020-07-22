Who is Zayn Malik dating, when is his baby due and what's he done after One Direction?

The star is set to become a father soon. Picture: Instagram

Zayn Malik is one fifth of the band One Direction and the star has had a very busy year. Here's all you need to know about the Bradford-born star...

One Direction are still one of the biggest boybands in the world despite going on hiatus in 2016.

Fans are gagging for a reunion, especially seeing as their 10 year anniversary is coming up on July 23.

One of the members left the band back in 2015, Mr Zayn Malik, but the northern boy has made quite a name for himself across the pond as a solo artist.

Here's your need-to-know on the star...

What has Zayn done since 1D?

Zayn left One Direction back in March 2015 after dropping out of their On The Road Again tour a week prior.

He cited the reason for leaving as wanting to be a "normal 22-year-old who is able to relax and have some private time out of the spotlight"

Less than a year later in January 2016 after spending some time in the studio throughout 2015, the star released PILLOWTALK, his debut single that debuted at number 1 in the UK and US.

His album, Mind of Mine was released in March and saw his music take a stripped-back R&B turn as opposed to One Direction's pop hits.

In December 2018 the star released his second album, Icarus Falls but it didn't perform the same as his first album did commercially.

Gigi and Zayn got together in 2015. Picture: Instagram

What do we know about Zayn's relationship?

Zayn has been in an on-off relationship with the American supermodel Gigi Hadid since late 2015, and she not long after appeared in his music video for Pillowtalk as the love interest.

The pair have been strong for years and appeared together on the August 2017 cover of American Vogue.

They broke up in 2019 after an apparent rough patch but got back together at the start of 2020, and not long after rumours of a pregnancy started to circulate.

Gigi is now heavily pregnant. Picture: Instagram

When is his and Gigi's baby due?

Gigi and Zayn announced they were expecting a child in April 2020 in an interview on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallow.

The sex of the baby is unknown but Gigi is due to give birth around September time.