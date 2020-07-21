What is Louis Tomlinson's net worth, who is his girlfriend and how old is his son Freddie?

This week will mark a decade since One Direction were formed, with the band celebrating their 10-year anniversary on 23 July.

Formed on the seventh series of The X Factor in 2010, Harry Styles, Liam Payne, Zayn Malik, Louis Tomlinson and Niall Horan all went on to come third in the series.

Zayn Malik left the band in 2015, and it was announced a few months later that 1D would be going on a hiatus. All members of the group went on to work on solo projects.

Here's your need-to-know on Louis Tomlinson.

Who is Louis Tomlinson? What's his age and background?

Louis, 28, is a singer songwriter from Doncaster.

He auditioned for The X Factor in 2010, becoming inspired to do so while playing Danny Zuko in a musical production of Grease.

After wowing judges Simon Cowell, Nicole Scherzinger and Louis Walsh with his rendition of Hey There Delilah by the Plain White Ts, he was put through to bootcamp.

Although Louis didn't make it through to the 'boys' category during this round, it was decided that he would join Harry, Zayn, Niall and Liam in the newly formed group One Direction.

The band went on to come in third place in the competition.

What has Louis been doing since the One Direction hiatus?

Like the other members of the band, Louis has embarked on a number of solo projects.

He released singles "Just Hold On" (with Steve Aoki) in 2016, Back to You (featuring Bebe Rexha and Digital Farm Animals) in 2017, and more recently Killy My Mind in 2019.

In 2018, it was announced that Louis would be a judge on The X Factor, joining Simon Cowell, Robbie Williams and Ayda Field.

Does Louis Tomlinson have a girlfriend?

Louis began dating model and blogger Eleanor Calder in 2011, but the pair split in 2015. They got back together in 2017, and Louis recently opened up about his plans to marry her one day.

Speaking to The Sun, he said: "The luxury with Eleanor is I’ve known her since before our first single What Makes You Beautiful, so she’s felt the whole growth of everything.

"As I’ve got to understand it, she has too, and I have the benefit with her that we’ve seen it for what it is.

And when questioned about marriage, he added: "One day, yeah, I’d imagine so. If you’re asking me if I’m going to marry her? Yes, I think so! And more kids, I’d say so."

How old is Louis Tomlinson's son Freddie and who is his mother Brianna?

In 2015, Louis had a brief romance with US stylist Brianna Jungwirth, and her pregnancy was announced in Autumn of that year.

She gave birth to their son - Freddie Reign - in 2016.

Freddie is now four years old, and Brianna recently paid tribute to Louis on Instagram on Father's Day.

She wrote: "Happy Father’s Day Louis. We’ve created the most special boy and he’s lucky to call you his dad."

Briana often posts photos of adorable Freddie to Instagram, and she recently wrote: "I haven’t been able to caption this because I can’t find the words for how I feel about this little boy.. my boy. My baby! My heart could explode and I’m so emotional. He has given me more joy than I ever thought possible. The unconditional love we have for each other is all I could ever need in this life. I am completely fulfilled".

What is Louis Tomlinson's net worth?

According to reports, Louis is worth around £45m.

