Are One Direction getting back together and will they reunite for the 10-year anniversary?

21 July 2020, 15:39

One Direction's 10-year anniversary is coming up
One Direction's 10-year anniversary is coming up. Picture: Getty
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

One Direction will be celebrating their 10-year anniversary very soon, but is there a reunion on the cards?

On July 23, One Direction fans will be celebrating the X Factor band's 10-year anniversary.

Back in 2010, Louis Tomlinson, Harry Styles, Zayn Malik, Niall Horan and Liam Payne formed the band during their time on The X Factor.

In 2015, Zayn Malik departed the group, and just months later the band announced they were going on a hiatus.

While all members of the band are still pursuing their own careers, there have been hopes of a reunion as their 10-year anniversary approaches.

READ MORE: When did One Direction form, why did they split and will they reunite?

It will be 10 years since One Direction was formed on July 23, 2020
It will be 10 years since One Direction was formed on July 23, 2020. Picture: Getty

Are One Direction getting back together?

At the moment, no, there are no confirmed plans for the band to reunite.

However, some members of the band have hinted that the band coming back together again could happen in the future.

Back in 2019 during an appearance on Sunday Brunch, Liam Payne said he thinks "at some point" the band will get back together.

He said: "I don’t know when that is yet, but all I know is that there are at least two years because everyone’s released new music and you have to go and promo. There are at least two years."

With that comment being made in late 2019, it doesn't look like a comeback will be happening in 2020, even with the 10-year anniversary.

Liam also said in the same year that he didn't think if there was a reunion that Zayn would be part of it.

Speaking on The Jonathan Ross Show, he explained: "When he left, it wasn’t on great terms so I don’t feel like it’s a thing. If he didn’t want to be here, he shouldn’t be here. Which is fine."

Zayn Malik left One Direction in 2015, and in 2016 the band announced their hiatus
Zayn Malik left One Direction in 2015, and in 2016 the band announced their hiatus. Picture: Getty

What are one direction doing for their 10th anniversary?

While it isn't yet clear what individual members of One Direction will be doing to mark the big day, we do know there are some plans for their fans.

An interactive 10 Years of One Direction website is set to launch this week, and will function as a timeline of the boyband's career.

Fans are set to be treated to throwback footage as well as new never before seen highlights.

