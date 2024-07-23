Full list of Carpetright store closures revealed

23 July 2024, 10:54

Full list of Carpetright store closures have been announced
Full list of Carpetright store closures have been announced. Picture: Alamy

By Hope Wilson

Is Carpetright closing down and which stores are shutting?

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Carpetright have announced the closure of more than 200 stores countrywide, with 1,590 jobs at risk after collapsing into administration.

The company, which was founded in 1988, was rescued by Tapi who have saved 54 locations and 308 jobs. However the majority of Carpetright stores will be closing in the coming months in the latest blow to the high street.

This comes after the Body Shop, Papa Johns and Ted Baker announced they would be shutting shops earlier this year, with rumours also flying surrounding the closure of various Cineworld cinemas.

But which Carpetright stores are closing? Here is the full list of closures revealed.

Carpetright have announced store closures
Carpetright have announced store closures. Picture: Alamy

Full list of Carpetright stores closing

  • Aberdeen
  • Aberdeen – Bridge Of Don
  • Aberystwyth
  • Abingdon
  • Altrincham
  • Andover
  • Ashford
  • Ashington
  • Ashton-under-Lyne
  • Aylesbury
  • Ayr
  • Banbury
  • Barnstaple
  • Barrow-in-Furness
  • Bath
  • Bedford
  • Belfast – Boucher Road
  • Belfast – Newtownabbey
  • Berwick
  • Blackburn
  • Blackpool
  • Blyth
  • Bolton
  • Bolton
  • Bracknell
  • Braintree
  • Brentford
  • Bridgend
  • Brighton
  • Bristol – Cribbs
  • Bristol Eagleswood Hub
  • Bromley
  • Burton upon Trent
  • Bury St Edmunds
  • Caerphilly
  • Cambridge
  • Cannock – Orbital
  • Canterbury
  • Cardiff – Culverhouse Cross
  • Cardiff – Newport Road
  • Carlisle
  • Chadwell Heath
  • Chelmsford
  • Chelmsford
  • Cheltenham
  • Chester
  • Christchurch
  • Colchester
  • Colindale
  • Coventry – Alvis
  • Crawley
  • Crawley
  • Crewe
  • Croydon
  • Cwmbran
  • Dartford
  • Derby
  • Devizes
  • Dorchester
  • Dundee
  • Dunfermline
  • Dunstable
  • Durham
  • East Dereham
  • East Grinstead
  • East Kilbride
  • Eastbourne
  • Edinburgh – Newcraighall
  • Edinburgh – Straiton
  • Edmonton
  • Elgin
  • Enfield
  • Evesham
  • Exeter
  • Falkirk
  • Fareham
  • Farnham
  • Feltham
  • Frome
  • Gateshead
  • Gerrards Cross
  • Gillingham
  • Glasgow GWR
  • Glastonbury
  • Glenrothes
  • Gravesend
  • Guernsey
  • Guildford
  • Guiseley
  • Hanley
  • Harlow
  • Hartlepool
  • Harwich
  • Hastings
  • Havant
  • Haverfordwest
  • Hazel Grove
  • High Wycombe – Bellfield Rd
  • Horsham
  • Hull – Clough Road
  • Hull – St Andrews Quay
  • Huntingdon
  • Inverness
  • Ipswich – Euro
  • Irvine
  • Isle of Wight
  • Jersey
  • Keighley
  • Kendal
  • Kettering
  • Kingston
  • Kirkcaldy
  • Leeds Birstall
  • Leicester
  • Letchworth
  • Lincoln
  • Liverpool – Aintree
  • Livingston
  • Llandudno
  • Llanidloes – Hafren Furnishers
  • London – Beckton
  • London – Charlton
  • London – Ealing Common
  • London – Hammersmith
  • London – Old Kent Road
  • London – Staples Corner
  • London – Streatham
  • London – Walworth
  • Lowestoft
  • Manchester – Trafford Park
  • Manchester
  • Market Harborough
  • Merthyr Tydfil
  • Milton Keynes
  • Newhaven
  • Newport
  • Newton Abbot
  • Northallerton (within Barkers)
  • Northampton
  • Northampton
  • Norwich – Sweet Briar
  • Nottingham – Arnold
  • Nottingham – Castle Meadow
  • Nuneaton
  • Oldbury
  • Orpington
  • Oswestry
  • Oxford
  • Oxford 2
  • Paisley
  • Perth
  • Poole – Wessex Gate
  • Portsmouth
  • Preston
  • Rayleigh
  • Reading – Reading Gate
  • Redditch
  • Reigate
  • Rochdale
  • Romford – Gallows Corner
  • Romford – Rom Valley
  • Rugby
  • Salisbury
  • Sevenoaks
  • Sheffield – Atkinsons Dept
  • Sheffield – Drakehouse
  • Sheffield – Meadowhall
  • Shrewsbury
  • Sittingbourne
  • Slough
  • Solihull
  • South Ruislip
  • Southampton – Nursling
  • Southend
  • Staines
  • Stamford
  • Stevenage
  • Stirling
  • Stockton Storeys
  • Sudbury
  • Sutton
  • Swansea – Llansamlet
  • Tamworth
  • Taunton
  • Telford
  • Thetford
  • Tonbridge
  • Torquay
  • Tunbridge Wells
  • Uddingston
  • Wakefield
  • Wallasey
  • Walton-on-Thames
  • Warrington – Alban
  • Warrington – Pinners Brow
  • Washington Hub
  • Waterlooville
  • Watford
  • Wednesbury
  • Wellingborough
  • Welwyn Garden City
  • West Drayton
  • West Thurrock
  • Whitehaven
  • Winchester
  • Wisbech
  • Wokingham
  • Wolverhampton
  • Worcester
  • Worksop
  • Wrexham
  • York – Clifton Moor
  • York
  • Read more: Is Primark closing? A closer look at the rumours
  • Read more: Summer 2024 Top Picks: What we're trying and buying
Carpetright was founded in 1988
Carpetright was founded in 1988. Picture: Alamy

Speaking about the store closures, Tapi managing director Jeevan Karir said: "Our goal, initially, was to try to save all of Carpetright. However, as we looked into the details of the situation, we quickly established that saving the entire business was unviable.

"The business has been materially loss making for a number of years and it has significant debt held by the owner. We then turned ourselves to trying to save a number of stores whilst being mindful of how the Competition authorities would look at any deal.

"So, we arrived at 54 stores and two supporting warehouses. All of which are exceptional and that we’d be proud to have as part of the Tapi family."

Latest News

See more Latest News

As Brits head off on their summer holidays, areas of Europe are struggling with the heatwave

European heatwave latest weather warnings to holidaymakers travelling to Spain, Portugal, Greece and more

Weather

End date set for sending under-18s in Scotland to young offenders institutions

UK & World

Andy Murray is one of the highest paid tennis players in the world

Andy Murray net worth revealed – From tennis money to sponsorship deals

Celebrities

Andy Murray and Kim Sears met in 2005

Andy Murray wife and kids: Inside tennis star's family life with Kim and four children

Showbiz

England striker Ollie Watkins announces engagement

UK & World

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Trending on Heart

Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes have been wearing their wedding rings

Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes confuse fans after wearing wedding rings

Showbiz

Joey Essex is going on Love Island 2024

Has Joey Essex been paid to go on Love Island 2024?

TV & Movies

Inside Ollie Watkins' family life with girlfriend Ellie and their two children

Ollie Watkins girlfriend and children - Inside football star's family life

Celebrities

Joey Essex opened up on Love Island about the loss of his mum

What happened to Joey Essex's mum? Love Island star opens up about family tragedy

Showbiz

Ruth Langsford returned to Loose Women following a three month break

Ruth Langsford makes emotional return to Loose Women following split from Eamonn Holmes

Showbiz

Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes recently announced their split

Do Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes have any children? Their family life revealed

Showbiz

Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes are no longer together

Why did Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes split?

Showbiz

Jarrod Bowen and Dani Dyer are at the Euros 2024

Jarrod Bowen and Dani Dyer's sweet relationship timeline revealed

Showbiz

Fans have been questioning Eamonn Holmes's net worth following his split from Ruth Langsford

What is Eamonn Holmes' net worth? His earnings revealed amid split from Ruth Langsford

Showbiz

Ruth Langsford's net worth has been revealed

What is Ruth Langsford's net worth? Her earnings revealed amid split from Eamonn Holmes

Showbiz

Supermarkets have been affected by the Microsoft outage

Full list of supermarkets affected by the Microsoft outage

Celine Dion's children are an important part of her life

Celine Dion's sons names, ages and close bond with the singer explained

Showbiz

Will my pay be affected by the Microsoft outage?

How your pay and wages could be affected by global IT outage

The latest on UK flight cancellations and delays due to Microsoft outage

Full list of UK flight cancellations and delays today due to Microsoft outage

Bucks The

Astrologist reveals the zodiac signs affected by this weekend's Buck Moon

Lifestyle

Microsoft outage has affect banks

Full list of banks impacted by the Microsoft outage revealed