Full list of Carpetright store closures revealed
23 July 2024, 10:54
Is Carpetright closing down and which stores are shutting?
Carpetright have announced the closure of more than 200 stores countrywide, with 1,590 jobs at risk after collapsing into administration.
The company, which was founded in 1988, was rescued by Tapi who have saved 54 locations and 308 jobs. However the majority of Carpetright stores will be closing in the coming months in the latest blow to the high street.
This comes after the Body Shop, Papa Johns and Ted Baker announced they would be shutting shops earlier this year, with rumours also flying surrounding the closure of various Cineworld cinemas.
But which Carpetright stores are closing? Here is the full list of closures revealed.
Full list of Carpetright stores closing
- Aberdeen
- Aberdeen – Bridge Of Don
- Aberystwyth
- Abingdon
- Altrincham
- Andover
- Ashford
- Ashington
- Ashton-under-Lyne
- Aylesbury
- Ayr
- Banbury
- Barnstaple
- Barrow-in-Furness
- Bath
- Bedford
- Belfast – Boucher Road
- Belfast – Newtownabbey
- Berwick
- Blackburn
- Blackpool
- Blyth
- Bolton
- Bolton
- Bracknell
- Braintree
- Brentford
- Bridgend
- Brighton
- Bristol – Cribbs
- Bristol Eagleswood Hub
- Bromley
- Burton upon Trent
- Bury St Edmunds
- Caerphilly
- Cambridge
- Cannock – Orbital
- Canterbury
- Cardiff – Culverhouse Cross
- Cardiff – Newport Road
- Carlisle
- Chadwell Heath
- Chelmsford
- Chelmsford
- Cheltenham
- Chester
- Christchurch
- Colchester
- Colindale
- Coventry – Alvis
- Crawley
- Crawley
- Crewe
- Croydon
- Cwmbran
- Dartford
- Derby
- Devizes
- Dorchester
- Dundee
- Dunfermline
- Dunstable
- Durham
- East Dereham
- East Grinstead
- East Kilbride
- Eastbourne
- Edinburgh – Newcraighall
- Edinburgh – Straiton
- Edmonton
- Elgin
- Enfield
- Evesham
- Exeter
- Falkirk
- Fareham
- Farnham
- Feltham
- Frome
- Gateshead
- Gerrards Cross
- Gillingham
- Glasgow GWR
- Glastonbury
- Glenrothes
- Gravesend
- Guernsey
- Guildford
- Guiseley
- Hanley
- Harlow
- Hartlepool
- Harwich
- Hastings
- Havant
- Haverfordwest
- Hazel Grove
- High Wycombe – Bellfield Rd
- Horsham
- Hull – Clough Road
- Hull – St Andrews Quay
- Huntingdon
- Inverness
- Ipswich – Euro
- Irvine
- Isle of Wight
- Jersey
- Keighley
- Kendal
- Kettering
- Kingston
- Kirkcaldy
- Leeds Birstall
- Leicester
- Letchworth
- Lincoln
- Liverpool – Aintree
- Livingston
- Llandudno
- Llanidloes – Hafren Furnishers
- London – Beckton
- London – Charlton
- London – Ealing Common
- London – Hammersmith
- London – Old Kent Road
- London – Staples Corner
- London – Streatham
- London – Walworth
- Lowestoft
- Manchester – Trafford Park
- Manchester
- Market Harborough
- Merthyr Tydfil
- Milton Keynes
- Newhaven
- Newport
- Newton Abbot
- Northallerton (within Barkers)
- Northampton
- Northampton
- Norwich – Sweet Briar
- Nottingham – Arnold
- Nottingham – Castle Meadow
- Nuneaton
- Oldbury
- Orpington
- Oswestry
- Oxford
- Oxford 2
- Paisley
- Perth
- Poole – Wessex Gate
- Portsmouth
- Preston
- Rayleigh
- Reading – Reading Gate
- Redditch
- Reigate
- Rochdale
- Romford – Gallows Corner
- Romford – Rom Valley
- Rugby
- Salisbury
- Sevenoaks
- Sheffield – Atkinsons Dept
- Sheffield – Drakehouse
- Sheffield – Meadowhall
- Shrewsbury
- Sittingbourne
- Slough
- Solihull
- South Ruislip
- Southampton – Nursling
- Southend
- Staines
- Stamford
- Stevenage
- Stirling
- Stockton Storeys
- Sudbury
- Sutton
- Swansea – Llansamlet
- Tamworth
- Taunton
- Telford
- Thetford
- Tonbridge
- Torquay
- Tunbridge Wells
- Uddingston
- Wakefield
- Wallasey
- Walton-on-Thames
- Warrington – Alban
- Warrington – Pinners Brow
- Washington Hub
- Waterlooville
- Watford
- Wednesbury
- Wellingborough
- Welwyn Garden City
- West Drayton
- West Thurrock
- Whitehaven
- Winchester
- Wisbech
- Wokingham
- Wolverhampton
- Worcester
- Worksop
- Wrexham
- York – Clifton Moor
- York
Speaking about the store closures, Tapi managing director Jeevan Karir said: "Our goal, initially, was to try to save all of Carpetright. However, as we looked into the details of the situation, we quickly established that saving the entire business was unviable.
"The business has been materially loss making for a number of years and it has significant debt held by the owner. We then turned ourselves to trying to save a number of stores whilst being mindful of how the Competition authorities would look at any deal.
"So, we arrived at 54 stores and two supporting warehouses. All of which are exceptional and that we’d be proud to have as part of the Tapi family."
