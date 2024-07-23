Full list of Carpetright store closures revealed

Full list of Carpetright store closures have been announced. Picture: Alamy

By Hope Wilson

Is Carpetright closing down and which stores are shutting?

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Carpetright have announced the closure of more than 200 stores countrywide, with 1,590 jobs at risk after collapsing into administration.

The company, which was founded in 1988, was rescued by Tapi who have saved 54 locations and 308 jobs. However the majority of Carpetright stores will be closing in the coming months in the latest blow to the high street.

This comes after the Body Shop, Papa Johns and Ted Baker announced they would be shutting shops earlier this year, with rumours also flying surrounding the closure of various Cineworld cinemas.

But which Carpetright stores are closing? Here is the full list of closures revealed.

Carpetright have announced store closures. Picture: Alamy

Full list of Carpetright stores closing

Aberdeen

Aberdeen – Bridge Of Don

Aberystwyth

Abingdon

Altrincham

Andover

Ashford

Ashington

Ashton-under-Lyne

Aylesbury

Ayr

Banbury

Barnstaple

Barrow-in-Furness

Bath

Bedford

Belfast – Boucher Road

Belfast – Newtownabbey

Berwick

Blackburn

Blackpool

Blyth

Bolton

Bolton

Bracknell

Braintree

Brentford

Bridgend

Brighton

Bristol – Cribbs

Bristol Eagleswood Hub

Bromley

Burton upon Trent

Bury St Edmunds

Caerphilly

Cambridge

Cannock – Orbital

Canterbury

Cardiff – Culverhouse Cross

Cardiff – Newport Road

Carlisle

Chadwell Heath

Chelmsford

Chelmsford

Cheltenham

Chester

Christchurch

Colchester

Colindale

Coventry – Alvis

Crawley

Crawley

Crewe

Croydon

Cwmbran

Dartford

Derby

Devizes

Dorchester

Dundee

Dunfermline

Dunstable

Durham

East Dereham

East Grinstead

East Kilbride

Eastbourne

Edinburgh – Newcraighall

Edinburgh – Straiton

Edmonton

Elgin

Enfield

Evesham

Exeter

Falkirk

Fareham

Farnham

Feltham

Frome

Gateshead

Gerrards Cross

Gillingham

Glasgow GWR

Glastonbury

Glenrothes

Gravesend

Guernsey

Guildford

Guiseley

Hanley

Harlow

Hartlepool

Harwich

Hastings

Havant

Haverfordwest

Hazel Grove

High Wycombe – Bellfield Rd

Horsham

Hull – Clough Road

Hull – St Andrews Quay

Huntingdon

Inverness

Ipswich – Euro

Irvine

Isle of Wight

Jersey

Keighley

Kendal

Kettering

Kingston

Kirkcaldy

Leeds Birstall

Leicester

Letchworth

Lincoln

Liverpool – Aintree

Livingston

Llandudno

Llanidloes – Hafren Furnishers

London – Beckton

London – Charlton

London – Ealing Common

London – Hammersmith

London – Old Kent Road

London – Staples Corner

London – Streatham

London – Walworth

Lowestoft

Manchester – Trafford Park

Manchester

Market Harborough

Merthyr Tydfil

Milton Keynes

Newhaven

Newport

Newton Abbot

Northallerton (within Barkers)

Northampton

Northampton

Norwich – Sweet Briar

Nottingham – Arnold

Nottingham – Castle Meadow

Nuneaton

Oldbury

Orpington

Oswestry

Oxford

Oxford 2

Paisley

Perth

Poole – Wessex Gate

Portsmouth

Preston

Rayleigh

Reading – Reading Gate

Redditch

Reigate

Rochdale

Romford – Gallows Corner

Romford – Rom Valley

Rugby

Salisbury

Sevenoaks

Sheffield – Atkinsons Dept

Sheffield – Drakehouse

Sheffield – Meadowhall

Shrewsbury

Sittingbourne

Slough

Solihull

South Ruislip

Southampton – Nursling

Southend

Staines

Stamford

Stevenage

Stirling

Stockton Storeys

Sudbury

Sutton

Swansea – Llansamlet

Tamworth

Taunton

Telford

Thetford

Tonbridge

Torquay

Tunbridge Wells

Uddingston

Wakefield

Wallasey

Walton-on-Thames

Warrington – Alban

Warrington – Pinners Brow

Washington Hub

Waterlooville

Watford

Wednesbury

Wellingborough

Welwyn Garden City

West Drayton

West Thurrock

Whitehaven

Winchester

Wisbech

Wokingham

Wolverhampton

Worcester

Worksop

Wrexham

York – Clifton Moor

York

Read more: Is Primark closing? A closer look at the rumours

Read more: Summer 2024 Top Picks: What we're trying and buying

Carpetright was founded in 1988. Picture: Alamy

Speaking about the store closures, Tapi managing director Jeevan Karir said: "Our goal, initially, was to try to save all of Carpetright. However, as we looked into the details of the situation, we quickly established that saving the entire business was unviable.

"The business has been materially loss making for a number of years and it has significant debt held by the owner. We then turned ourselves to trying to save a number of stores whilst being mindful of how the Competition authorities would look at any deal.

"So, we arrived at 54 stores and two supporting warehouses. All of which are exceptional and that we’d be proud to have as part of the Tapi family."