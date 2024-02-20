Full list of The Body Shop stores closing revealed

The Body Shop store closures have been announced. Picture: Alamy

By Hope Wilson

With the Body Shop announcing the closure of around half of their 200 stores, which outlets are shutting and will there be a Body Shop closing down sale? Here is everything we know so far.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The Body Shop have announced the closure of around half of their UK stores, in another blow to the high-street.

It has been revealed that seven stores will close immediately on Tuesday the 20th of February. These outlets include four locations in London, one in Warwickshire, one in Kent and one in Bristol.

This news comes after the company revealed they were heading into administration earlier this year, however it has now been confirmed the exact number stores and jobs that will be cut. This decision is said to put more than 2,000 jobs at risk, with 750 roles from The Body Shop head office also being axed.

Will there be a Body Shop closing down sale and which Body Shop stores are closing and when? Here is everything you need to know.

The Body Shop have announced store closures. Picture: Alamy

Body Shop store closures

It has been announced that the following Body Shop stores will be closing on Tuesday the 20th of February:

London-Surrey Quays

London- Oxford Street

London- Canary Wharf

London- Cheapside

Nuneaton

Ashford Town Centre

Bristol Queens Road

The Body Shop have also announced that they are closing half of their 200 stores in the UK, however it is currently unknown which other outlets will be closing and when.

Read more: Shopping

Read more: Beauty

Jobs at the Body Shop head office will also be cut. Picture: Alamy

Is there a Body Shop sale?

It is currently unclear if there will be a Body Shop closing down sale. However with so many outlets being axed, many may have discounted rates prior to closing their doors for the final time.

With some stores closing immediately, it is unclear where their stock will be headed.

Read more: Health and fitness

Read more: Feel Good Summer

Read more: Fashion