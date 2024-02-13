Is The Body Shop closing down? Latest on shop closures and job cuts

13 February 2024, 16:16

The Body Shop has gone into administration with all options being considered by restructuring firm FRP
The Body Shop has gone into administration with all options being considered by restructuring firm FRP. Picture: Alamy
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Is The Body Shop closing down? Has it gone into administration? Who owns The Body Shop? Who founded The Body Shop?

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The Body Shop has entered into administration with restructuring firm FRP appointed to save the high street brand which has been around for almost 50 years.

The brand stores will remain open on the high street as the administrators consider all options to save The Body Shop including trying to substantially cut cost which could include shop closures and job losses.

Since being founded by the late Dame Anita Roddick in 1976, The Body Shop has grown and now has around 200 The Body Shop stores in the UK, with the brand stretching over a total of 70 counties.

But will The Body Shop stores close down? What does going into administration mean and who founded the brand?

The Body Shop has been a staple of the UK high street for almost 50 years
The Body Shop has been a staple of the UK high street for almost 50 years. Picture: Alamy

Has The Body Shop gone into administration?

Yes, The Body Shop has gone into administration. The announcement that restructuring firm FRP have been appointed came on 13th February, following poor sales during Christmas 2023.

At the moment, the details of what this restructuring will look like it unknown but the firm has said they will be considering all options as they look to cut costs across the brand.

Which The Body Shop stores are closing down?

The Body Shop has not announced whether they will be closing stores across the UK high streets yet as part of the restructuring.

If they do, all 199 stores could be at risk of closing.

The Body Shop was founded by Dame Anita Roddick in 1976 from a single shop in Brighton
The Body Shop was founded by Dame Anita Roddick in 1976 from a single shop in Brighton. Picture: Getty

What does going into administration mean?

If a company goes into administration it means that they are not able to meet its expenses, debt obligations or other liabilities.

During this administration period, the company is legally protected by organisations or people who are owed money (also known as creditors).

Administration practitioners will then be appointed to either restructure the company, come to an arrangement with the creditors, sell off assets or liquidate the business.

Who owns The Body Shop and who founded it?

The Body Shop was founded in 1976 by Dame Anita Roddick from a single shop in Brighton.

In 2006, Dame Anita sold the company to L'Oreal for £652million. She died a year later.

Later, L'Oreal sold The Body Shop to Brazilian cosmetics group Natura for £880million. In November 2023, Aurelius purchased the company for £207million.

Latest News

See more Latest News

TUI to take flight from London listing in blow to City

UK & World

There may be a tea shortage

Is there a tea shortage? Why Red Sea attacks have led to supply issues

Mariupol is now a 'beautiful' and 'rebuilt city' and Ukrainian forces should have surrendered earlier, Putin's ambassador to UK says

UK & World

Kelvin Kiptum: Four 'unidentified people' came looking for marathon runner days before his death, athlete's father says

UK & World

Labour suspends parliamentary candidate Graham Jones over 'unacceptable' Israel comments

UK & World

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Trending on Heart

One Day is dedicated to Justin Eely, an editor who worked on the Netflix series before his death

Who is Justin Eely and why is One Day dedicated to him?

Showbiz

Child making pancakes [stock image]

Can you make pancakes without eggs?

Lifestyle

Valentine's Day meal deals 2024 have been revealed

Valentine's Day meal deals: ASDA, Sainsbury's, Tesco, Aldi and more

Delivery drivers are set to strike on Valentine's Day

Uber Eats, Deliveroo and Just Eat riders strike on Valentine's Day

Coleen Nolan and her boyfriend Michael are still going strong after deciding to move in with one another

Coleen Nolan shares exciting relationship update as she moves in with Tinder boyfriend

Showbiz

Stacey Solomon has spoken about being a young mother

Stacey Solomon says being a teen mum to son Zachary changed her outlook on life

Showbiz

Valentine's Day Guide 2024

Valentine's Day Guide 2024: What to buy for your loved ones this Valentine's Day

Lifestyle

The Love Island odds are in

Love Island odds: Who is the favourite to win Love Island All Stars?

TV & Movies

Gavin & Stacey will return for another Christmas special episode this year, with filming starting this summer

Gavin and Stacey return confirmed with Christmas special episode for 2024

Showbiz

Love Is Blind UK hosts Emma Willis and Matt Willis

Love Is Blind UK release date revealed

TV & Movies

How to make pancakes in an air fryer

How to make pancakes in an air fryer

Lifestyle

Can you wear UGG boots driving?

How driving in UGGs could land you with a £5,000 penalty fine

Here's everything you need to know about the Uber Eats and Deliveroo strike on Valentine's Day

Uber Eats, Deliveroo and Just Eat strike: When is the strike and how long is it for?

The Celebrity Big Brother 2024 rumoured cast

Who is on Celebrity Big Brother 2024? Rumoured Lineup revealed

TV & Movies

Celebrity Big Brother will start this year

When does Celebrity Big Brother start?

TV & Movies