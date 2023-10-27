Wilko stores will return to the UK high street before Christmas

27 October 2023, 16:33

The Range announces five new Wilko stores will open in December.
The Range announces five new Wilko stores will open in December. Picture: Alamy

Five brand new Wilko stores are set to open their doors in time for Christmas – is one near you?

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Wilko is returning to the UK high street with five brand new stores set to open just before Christmas.

The budget retailer devastated shoppers when it fell into administration earlier this year, but now CDS Superstores, which trades as The Range, has announced the much-loved brand is making a comeback.

Locations for first two stand-alone concept stores have been announced, with Plymouth and Exeter welcoming a couple of branches back into the fold.

Two more sites of the original discount chain are in the works for the South East, while a fifth is being refurbished in the North of England.

Wilko went into administration in August 2023.
Wilko went into administration in August 2023. Picture: Alamy

It's not yet known exactly what dates the Wilko stores will open their doors but more information is expected "imminently", said the retailer.

CEO of CDS Superstores, Alex Simpkin, said: "For the majority of its 93 years, Wilko was an incredibly successful business that gave its customers exactly what they needed to get their home and garden jobs sorted.

"It was their advanced own-brand capabilities that encouraged us to invest in the brand and wilko.com and we're excited to now be selling Wilko products online once more and across our 200 stores network."

As part of its statement, CDS Superstores also confirmed that more shops will make a return in 2024, including in Northern Ireland for the very first time.

Alex Simpkin continued: "The public reaction to the loss of Wilko stores was undeniable. It's clear that there's a huge love for Wilko and we've seen an encouraging demand for the return of its own-brand products.

"That's why we've taken the decision to reintroduce Wilko back to many of the high streets and communities that it used to so proudly serve.

Speaking of the brand's former workforce, he added: "We'll endeavour to give ex-Wilko employees priority as a part of the recruitment process for the new stores."

Two stores are opening in Devon, two in the South East and one in the North.
Two stores are opening in Devon, two in the South East and one in the North. Picture: Alamy

After the British retailer's collapse in August this year, Wilko's name and intellectual property was bought by The Range for the reported sum of £5million.

The initial deal hinted that The Range bought the rights to sell Wilko-branded products in its own stores.

Now it's clear the rival brand also has the ability to open up new shops, trading as Wilko once more.

Alongside this huge rescue agreement, rival discount chain B&M purchased 52 of the 400 Wilko stores on offer in autumn.

In a contract worth around £13million, it's thought the discount heavyweight is now planning to rebrand all purchased shops as B&M.

Similarly, Poundland bought 71 Wilko sites with a view of adding to their braches, but bosses did offer an olive branch to the original staff members who were left in the lurch.

Wilko's collapse in August put over 400 stores at risk and impacted approximately 12,500 employees.

Read more:

Trending Podcasts on Global Player: The official Heart app!

They Don't Teach This At School with Myleene Klass

Spencer & Vogue

MAFS UK: It's Official!

My Therapist Ghosted Me

Trending Live Playlists on Global Player: The official Heart app!

Heart Xmas

Queens of Pop

Heart Club Classics

Fresh Music Friday

Trending Podcasts on Global Player

They Don't Teach This At School

Spencer & Vogue

MAFS UK: It's Official!

My Therapist Ghosted Me

Live Playlists on Global Player

Heart Xmas

Queens of Pop

Heart Club Classics

Fresh Music Friday

More Lifestyle

See more More Lifestyle

The extra charge was specified on the menu.

Mum furious as restaurant slaps $50 fine on food bill for kids' 'bad behaviour'

Parenting

The clocks go back this weekend

October 2023: Do the clocks go back or forward this weekend?

When is the John Lewis 2023 Christmas advert out?

When is the John Lewis 2023 Christmas advert out?

Showbiz

Martin Lewis fans have recommended a warm accessory

Martin Lewis fans 'haven't used the heating' since buying wearable blanket

The new changes are due to come into force in 2026.

Millions of households to get weekly food waste collections as new recycling rules announced

Trending on Heart

Stacey revealed a new member had joined the family.

Stacey Solomon welcomes 'newest member of family' to Pickle Cottage

Showbiz

The cast of Married At First Sight has revealed that this series will be full of argument and drama

When does Married At First Sight finish?

Showbiz

Jay breaks her silence after Luke's cheating comments cause drama during the dinner party.

Married At First Sight's Jay breaks silence after 'difficult' dinner party

TV & Movies

Is Married At First Sight staged? Here is everything you need to know

Is Married At First Sight staged? Here is everything you need to know

TV & Movies

Married At First Sight's Luke Worley and Jordan Gayle get into a physical fight which leads to Luke being removed from the show

Married At First Sight first look teases Luke Worley and Jordan Gayle's explosive fight

TV & Movies

ITV denies reports that Stacey Solomon has quit Loose Women.

Loose Women teases Stacey Solomon return as ITV shuts down quitting rumours

TV & Movies

Married At First Sight's Luke Worley forced to leave dinner party for hospital after health scare

Married At First Sight's Luke Worley forced to leave dinner party for hospital after health scare

Showbiz

The Crown release season six trailer featuring death of Princess Diana

The Crown release season six trailer featuring death of Princess Diana

Showbiz

Netflix have released first-look images of the sixth series of The Crown

The Crown: New series release date, series six cast and filming locations revealed

TV & Movies

Some of the Married At First Sight 2023 cast

Which Married At First Sight 2023 couples are still together and who has split up?

TV & Movies

Married At First Sight's Luke Worley said has never and would never cheat as his recent comments left Jay Howard in tears.

Married At First Sight's Luke Worley defends himself over Jay Howard 'cheating' comments

Showbiz

It has been reported that only some of the Married At First Sight cast are still together

Married At First Sight: Only three couples still together as nine split

TV & Movies

Fans are wondering if JJ Slater and Ella Morgan are still in a relationship

Married At First Sight: Are Ella Morgan and JJ Slater still together?

TV & Movies

Laura Vaughan and Arthur Poremba have faced obstacles on Married At First Sight

Married At First Sight's Laura Vaughan breaks silence after grooms 'attack' relationship with Arthur Poremba

TV & Movies

Married At First Sight's JJ Slater hits back at transphobic comments as he re-enters experiment with Ella Morgan

Married At First Sight's JJ Slater hits back at transphobic comments as he re-enters experiment with Ella Morgan

Showbiz