Primark launches click and collect service for womenswear across 57 stores

You can now use click and collect to shop womenswear at Primark. Picture: Alamy

By Claire Blackmore

Primark fans can now shop womenswear online thanks to the store's click and collect expansion.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Primark has answered our shopping prayers as the store has announced its expanding its click and collect service to include women's fashion.

Eager customers who want to skip the queue can order up to 1,000 womenswear products online from today (13th September) and simply pick them up straight from the checkouts.

The fresh selection includes the fashion and homeware store's autumn/winter drops, in-store bestsellers often only seen in larger stores, lingerie, nightwear, shoes and accessories, plus a series of online exclusives.

You can even shop The Edit collection, a modern curation of high-quality, simple pieces that feature premium fabrics and classic cuts.

Womenswear will be available for click and collect from 13th September. Picture: Alamy

The popular retailer previously announced it was trialling the handy service across a total of 57 stores across the UK, from London to North West England.

However, shopping for transitional trench coats, knee-high boots and stylish knits were just out of reach.

Initially only baby and children's items were available for the speedy service, but now you can buy around 2,500 products from across womenswear, kidswear, baby and nursery.

So, how does Primark's click and collect work? Start by browsing the huge range of products, add what you like to your virtual basket and checkout online.

You will then be asked to choose a preferred collection day for free, up to seven says in advance, along with your nominated store.

All that's left to do is pick up your brand new haul from the dedicated collection point between two and seven days after your order has been placed – and never worry about the monster queues again.

The service will be available in the 57 UK stores. Picture: Alamy

Primark's London click and collect stores

Bexleyheath, The Broadway, DA6 7HF

Bluewater, Upper Thames Walk, DA9 9SQ

Bromley, 162 High Street, BR1 1HE

Charlton, Brocklebank Retail Park, SE7 7SX

Croydon, 5 - 9 North End, High Street, CR9 1SX

Dartford, 58 - 60 High Street, DA1 1DE

Ealing, Ealing Broadway Centre, W5 5JY

East Ham, 51 High Street North, E6 1HZ

Hackney, 365 - 371 Mare Street, E8 1HY

Hammersmith, Kings Mall Shopping Centre, W6 0PZ

Harrow, St Ann’s Shopping Centre, HA1 1AT

Hounslow, 165 - 169 High Street, TW3 1QL

Ilford, 129-133 High Rd, IG1 1DE

Kilburn, 54 - 56 High Street, NW6 4HJ

Kingston, 76 Eden Street, KT1 1DJ

Lakeside Shopping Centre, RM20 2ZP

London Oxford Street East, 14-28 Oxford Street, W1D 1AU

London Oxford Street West, 499 - 517 Oxford Street, W1K 7DA

Lewisham, Lewisham High Street, SE13 6JL

Peckham, 51- 57 Rye Lane, SE15 5EY

Romford, 33 - 35 South Street, RM1 1NJ

Staines, Elmsleigh Shopping Centre, TW18 4QB

Stratford, Westfield Stratford City, E20 1EL

Sutton, St. Nicholas Shopping Centre, SM1 1AX

Tooting, 31 - 39 Mitcham Road, SW17 9PA

Uxbridge, 1 Chequers Mall, UB8 1LN

Wandsworth, 32-34 Southside, SW18 4TF

Watford, 109-111 High Street, WD17 2TA

Wembley, 508 High Road, HA9 7BS

White City, Westfield London Shopping Centre, W12 7GF

Wood Green, The Mall, High Road, N22 6YQ

Woolwich, 18 - 28 Hare Street, SE18 6LZ

The stores participating stretch from Greater London to North East England. Picture: Alamy

Primark's North-West Of England, Yorkshire and North Wales click and collect stores

Birkenhead, Grange Road, CH41 6EA

Blackburn, The Mall Blackburn, BB1 7JG

Blackpool, Bank Hey Street, FY1 4RY

Bolton, Crompton Place Shopping, BL1 1EA

Broughton, Broughton Shopping Park, CH4 0DE

Burnley, Charter Walk Shopping Centre, BB11 1BB

Bury, The Rock Shopping Centre, BL9 0ND

Carlisle, English Street, CA3 8NX

Chester, Foregate Street, CH1 1HA

Huddersfield, New Street, HD1 2TR

Lancaster, Marketgate Shopping Centre, LA1 1JF

Liverpool, Church Street, L1 3AY

Llandudno, Parc Llandudno Retail Park, LL30 1PX

Manchester, Market Street, M1 1WA

Manchester, The Trafford Centre, M17 8AS

Oldham, Market Place, OL1 3AB

Preston, Fishergate Shopping Centre, PR1 8HJ

Sheffield, Meadowhall, S9 1ER

Sheffield, The Moor, S1 4PA

Southport, Chapel Street, PR8 1AE

Stockport, Chestergate, SK1 1NT

Wallasey, Cherry Tree Shopping Centre, CH44 5TL

Warrington, Golden Square, WA1 1QB

Wigan, Standishgate, WN1 1UP

Wrexham, Regent Street, LL11 1RY

Read more: