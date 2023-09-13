Primark launches click and collect service for womenswear across 57 stores

13 September 2023, 11:41 | Updated: 13 September 2023, 11:43

You can now use click and collect to shop womenswear at Primark.
You can now use click and collect to shop womenswear at Primark. Picture: Alamy

By Claire Blackmore

Primark fans can now shop womenswear online thanks to the store's click and collect expansion.

Primark has answered our shopping prayers as the store has announced its expanding its click and collect service to include women's fashion.

Eager customers who want to skip the queue can order up to 1,000 womenswear products online from today (13th September) and simply pick them up straight from the checkouts.

The fresh selection includes the fashion and homeware store's autumn/winter drops, in-store bestsellers often only seen in larger stores, lingerie, nightwear, shoes and accessories, plus a series of online exclusives.

You can even shop The Edit collection, a modern curation of high-quality, simple pieces that feature premium fabrics and classic cuts.

Womenswear will be available for click and collect from 13th September.
Womenswear will be available for click and collect from 13th September. Picture: Alamy

The popular retailer previously announced it was trialling the handy service across a total of 57 stores across the UK, from London to North West England.

However, shopping for transitional trench coats, knee-high boots and stylish knits were just out of reach.

Initially only baby and children's items were available for the speedy service, but now you can buy around 2,500 products from across womenswear, kidswear, baby and nursery.

So, how does Primark's click and collect work? Start by browsing the huge range of products, add what you like to your virtual basket and checkout online.

You will then be asked to choose a preferred collection day for free, up to seven says in advance, along with your nominated store.

All that's left to do is pick up your brand new haul from the dedicated collection point between two and seven days after your order has been placed – and never worry about the monster queues again.

The service will be available in the 57 UK stores.
The service will be available in the 57 UK stores. Picture: Alamy

Primark's London click and collect stores

  • Bexleyheath, The Broadway, DA6 7HF
  • Bluewater, Upper Thames Walk, DA9 9SQ
  • Bromley, 162 High Street, BR1 1HE
  • Charlton, Brocklebank Retail Park, SE7 7SX
  • Croydon, 5 - 9 North End, High Street, CR9 1SX
  • Dartford, 58 - 60 High Street, DA1 1DE
  • Ealing, Ealing Broadway Centre, W5 5JY
  • East Ham, 51 High Street North, E6 1HZ
  • Hackney, 365 - 371 Mare Street, E8 1HY
  • Hammersmith, Kings Mall Shopping Centre, W6 0PZ
  • Harrow, St Ann’s Shopping Centre, HA1 1AT
  • Hounslow, 165 - 169 High Street, TW3 1QL
  • Ilford, 129-133 High Rd, IG1 1DE
  • Kilburn, 54 - 56 High Street, NW6 4HJ
  • Kingston, 76 Eden Street, KT1 1DJ
  • Lakeside Shopping Centre, RM20 2ZP
  • London Oxford Street East, 14-28 Oxford Street, W1D 1AU
  • London Oxford Street West, 499 - 517 Oxford Street, W1K 7DA
  • Lewisham, Lewisham High Street, SE13 6JL
  • Peckham, 51- 57 Rye Lane, SE15 5EY
  • Romford, 33 - 35 South Street, RM1 1NJ
  • Staines, Elmsleigh Shopping Centre, TW18 4QB
  • Stratford, Westfield Stratford City, E20 1EL
  • Sutton, St. Nicholas Shopping Centre, SM1 1AX
  • Tooting, 31 - 39 Mitcham Road, SW17 9PA
  • Uxbridge, 1 Chequers Mall, UB8 1LN
  • Wandsworth, 32-34 Southside, SW18 4TF
  • Watford, 109-111 High Street, WD17 2TA
  • Wembley, 508 High Road, HA9 7BS
  • White City, Westfield London Shopping Centre, W12 7GF
  • Wood Green, The Mall, High Road, N22 6YQ
  • Woolwich, 18 - 28 Hare Street, SE18 6LZ
The stores participating stretch from Greater London to North East England.
The stores participating stretch from Greater London to North East England. Picture: Alamy

Primark's North-West Of England, Yorkshire and North Wales click and collect stores

  • Birkenhead, Grange Road, CH41 6EA
  • Blackburn, The Mall Blackburn, BB1 7JG
  • Blackpool, Bank Hey Street, FY1 4RY
  • Bolton, Crompton Place Shopping, BL1 1EA
  • Broughton, Broughton Shopping Park, CH4 0DE
  • Burnley, Charter Walk Shopping Centre, BB11 1BB
  • Bury, The Rock Shopping Centre, BL9 0ND
  • Carlisle, English Street, CA3 8NX
  • Chester, Foregate Street, CH1 1HA
  • Huddersfield, New Street, HD1 2TR
  • Lancaster, Marketgate Shopping Centre, LA1 1JF
  • Liverpool, Church Street, L1 3AY
  • Llandudno, Parc Llandudno Retail Park, LL30 1PX
  • Manchester, Market Street, M1 1WA
  • Manchester, The Trafford Centre, M17 8AS
  • Oldham, Market Place, OL1 3AB
  • Preston, Fishergate Shopping Centre, PR1 8HJ
  • Sheffield, Meadowhall, S9 1ER
  • Sheffield, The Moor, S1 4PA
  • Southport, Chapel Street, PR8 1AE
  • Stockport, Chestergate, SK1 1NT
  • Wallasey, Cherry Tree Shopping Centre, CH44 5TL
  • Warrington, Golden Square, WA1 1QB
  • Wigan, Standishgate, WN1 1UP
  • Wrexham, Regent Street, LL11 1RY

