September Top Picks: Everything we're trying and buying this month

5 September 2023, 15:08

September Top Picks: Everything we're trying and buying this month
September Top Picks: Everything we're trying and buying this month. Picture: PH

Here's everything we're trying and buying this September – from viral hair products to new fragrances.

Fragrances from The Perfume Shop

As we move into autumn, there's no better time to try out a new scent
As we move into autumn, there's no better time to try out a new scent. Picture: PH

Pub In The Park

There's still time for one more summer party at Pub In The Park (8th - 10th September)
There's still time for one more summer party at Pub In The Park (8th - 10th September). Picture: PH

Homeware by Kikkerlandeu

Keep your home and your mind organised with these pieces from Kikkerlandeu
Keep your home and your mind organised with these pieces from Kikkerlandeu. Picture: PH

Rosemary Hair Oil Treatment

Rosemary oil has become the must-have hair treatment
Rosemary oil has become the must-have hair treatment. Picture: PH

Clothes by Ayacucho

Prepare your autumn wardrobe with these must-haves by Ayacucho
Prepare your autumn wardrobe with these must-haves by Ayacucho. Picture: PH

