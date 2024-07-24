Charlotte Dujardin's husband, children, medals and net worth revealed

Fans have been wanting to know more about Charlotte Dujardin's family life. Picture: Getty

By Hope Wilson

Who is Charlotte Dujardin's husband, do they have kids, where does she live and what is her net worth?

Charlotte Dujardin hit the headlines earlier this month when she announced she would be pulling out of the Paris 2024 Olympics, after a video of her whipping a horse during a training session was leaked.

Charlotte shared a statement on Instagram in which she said she was "deeply ashamed" of her actions and was "sincerely sorry."

Following her dramatic departure just days before the Olympics begin, many sports fans have been wanting to know more about the dressage star.

How old is Charlotte Dujardin, who is her husband, where does she live, does she have children and what is her net worth?

Charlotte Dujardin is an Olympic gold medallist. Picture: Getty

How old is Charlotte Dujardin?

Equestrian star Charlotte is 39-years-old and was born on the 13th of July 1985, making her star sign Cancer.

She began riding at the age of two and by three-years-old she came in second place at her first Pony Club show.

Who is Charlotte Dujardin's husband?

Charlotte is in a relationship with Dean Golding, who proposed to her after her gold medal win at the 2016 Rio Olympics. Prior to their engagement the couple had been in a relationship for 10 years, however they hit a rocky patch in 2019 and decided to split.

However the pair went on to reconcile shortly after, with Charlotte speaking to the Daily Mail about her break-up. The Olympian revealed: "Dean was my first love. It felt like I'd had everything and then it was all taken away. I'd lost my relationship. I was going to lose my horse (Gio) — my whole life had been turned upside down.

"If I could have given my medals back and have things return to the way they were, I would have done. I remember having to go to shows and everyone would be like, 'are you OK?"

Charlotte Dujardin's partner is Dean Golding. Picture: Getty

Does Charlotte Dujardin have children?

Olympic star Charlotte shares a daughter, Isabella Rose, with her partner Dean. Motherhood has played an important role in the 39-year-old's life, with Charlotte telling Horse & Hound about the bond she shares with her daughter.

Charlotte explained: "It isn’t about me anymore, it’s about us doing this together as a family, and I want to make Isabella proud.

"It’s an amazing sport, and what we do is incredible, but at the end of the day it’s a game. Dressage isn’t life or death. Now I have Isabella, I’m realising – this is real life. And it’s really opened my eyes. I feel so different, and I’m not going to worry or stress myself as much anymore. I feel so blessed because I have had the best of both worlds.

"I’ve competed up to the best of the best, and achieved the most fantastic things, but now I have the most amazing little person in my life, and I have Dean too. It’s a dream come true."

Dean Golding and Charlotte Dujardin share one daughter together. Picture: Getty

Where does Charlotte Dujardin live?

The Olympian is believed to live in Newent Gloucestershire, but was born Enfield and brought up in Leighton Buzzard. She attended the Vandyke Upper School where her her talent for dressage came to life.

What is Charlotte Dujardin's net worth?

Charlotte is estimated to be worth around $16million to $39million, according to The Express. The majority of her wealth has been accumulated fthrough her various equestrian competitions.

She also released her debut novel The Girl on the Dancing Horse: Charlotte Dujardin and Valegro, as well as guest starring in the Netflix show Free Rein, which are sure to have added to her bank balance.

The sportswoman has also worked with various brand over the years including LeMieux Products and Fairfax Saddles.

Charlotte Dujardin was due to compete at the Paris Olympic Games. Picture: Getty

How many gold medals does Charlotte Dujardin have?

The mother-of-one has won a total of six Olympic medals, making her Britain's joint-most decorated female Olympian with retired cyclist Dame Laura Kenny.

Charlotte won two golds at the London 2012 Games, one silver and one gold at the 2016 Rio Olympics, and two bronze medals at the Tokyo Olympics three years ago.