How to watch the Olympics 2024 as TV schedules revealed
15 July 2024, 17:03
What channel are the Olympics on and where can I watch them?
Listen to this article
Olympics season is upon us as we wave goodbye to Wimbledon and the Euros, its time to bid a hearty hello to Team GB and the rest of the athletes representing their countries.
Andy Murray, Adam Peaty, Tom Daley, Simone Biles, Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce and Max Whitlock are just some of a the famous faces who are returning to the Games to try and recreate their previous gold medal winning successes.
While there are some lucky people who have managed to bag tickets for the 2024 Paris Games, most of us will be enjoying the Olympics from the comfort of our own homes.
If this is you, how can you watch the 2024 Olympics and what TV channel is it on?
How to watch the Olympics 2024
If you're in the UK, the BBC are the official Olympics broadcaster, so sports fans will be able to watch all of the action on BBC One, BBC Two, BBC Sport and BBC iPlayer.
The full TV schedule has not been revealed as of yet, however they will be released closer to the time of the Olympics starting starting.
In previous years the broadcaster has produced a highlights show as well as showing various contests throughout the day.
Eurosport may also broadcast some of the Games online and on TV, however their schedule has not been revealed as of yet.
Alternatively, the Olympics official YouTube channel and social media accounts will be posting memorable moments of the day, so if you're just looking for a short burst of sporting fun then this is the way to go.
Other Olympic broadcasters around the world include RTÉ in Ireland, Channel Nine in Australia and NBCUniversal in the USA.
