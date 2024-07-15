Full list of Olympics 2024 sports including new categories
15 July 2024, 16:29
How many sports are in the Olympics 2024? What is the newest categories for the Olympics? You can find the full list of sports here.
Listen to this article
The Paris Olympics 2024 will start on Friday, 26th July, and run for just over two weeks until Sunday, 11th August, with 206 nations competing in 329 events across 32 sports.
After a four year wait, people are eager to watch events such as diving, athletics, football and swimming as the athletes participate in a bid to walk away with a bronze, silver or gold medal.
This year, a new sport has been added to the categories, bringing the number of sports of the Olympics 2024 to a total of 32, the latest added being 'breaking' or, as it is better known, breakdancing.
As we wait for the games to begin, here's everything you need to know about the sports in the Olympics 2024.
How many sports are in the Olympics 2024?
There are a total of 32 sport categories in the Olympics 2024, from archery and athletics to sailing and skateboarding.
You can find a full list of all the sports including in the Paris Olympics here:
- Archery
- Artistic Gymnastics
- Artistic Swimming
- Athletics
- Badminton
- Basketball
- Basketball 3X3
- Beach Volleyball
- Boxing
- Breaking
- Caneo Slalom
- Canoe Sprint
- Cycling BMX Freestyle
- Cycling BMX Racing
- Cycling Mountain Bike
- Cycling Road
- Cycling Track
- Diving
- Equestrian
- Fencing
- Football
- Golf
- Handball
- Hockey
- Judo
- Marathon Swimming
- Modern Pentathlon
- Rhythmic Gymnastics
- Rowing
- Rugby Sevens
- Sailing
- Shooting
- Skateboarding
- Sport Climbing
- Surfing
- Swimming
- Table Tennis
- Taekwondo
- Tennis
- Trampoline
- Triathlon
- Volleyball
- Water Polo
- Weightlifting
- Wrestling
What new sports have been added to the Olympics 2024?
There has only been one new sport added to the categories of the Olympics 2024, this is 'breaking.'
Most people will call it 'breakdancing', however, and this is the first year the sport will feature in the Olympic Games this year thanks to the Organising Committee of Paris 2024.
While sports such as wrestling, weights and archery have been part of the games for year, there are some more non-tradition sports which you'll see if you're watching the Olympics coverage; skateboarding, sport climbing and surfing.
Skateboarding, sport climbing and surfing were the last sports to be added to the list of categories, with this change happening back in 2020.