Full list of Olympics 2024 sports including new categories

Here's all the sports and categories of the Olympics 2024. Picture: Getty

By Alice Dear

How many sports are in the Olympics 2024? What is the newest categories for the Olympics? You can find the full list of sports here.

The Paris Olympics 2024 will start on Friday, 26th July, and run for just over two weeks until Sunday, 11th August, with 206 nations competing in 329 events across 32 sports.

After a four year wait, people are eager to watch events such as diving, athletics, football and swimming as the athletes participate in a bid to walk away with a bronze, silver or gold medal.

This year, a new sport has been added to the categories, bringing the number of sports of the Olympics 2024 to a total of 32, the latest added being 'breaking' or, as it is better known, breakdancing.

As we wait for the games to begin, here's everything you need to know about the sports in the Olympics 2024.

The Olympics will be taking place in Paris for 2024, with a total of 32 sports. Picture: Getty

How many sports are in the Olympics 2024?

There are a total of 32 sport categories in the Olympics 2024, from archery and athletics to sailing and skateboarding.

You can find a full list of all the sports including in the Paris Olympics here:

Archery

Artistic Gymnastics

Artistic Swimming

Athletics

Badminton

Basketball

Basketball 3X3

Beach Volleyball

Boxing

Breaking

Caneo Slalom

Canoe Sprint

Cycling BMX Freestyle

Cycling BMX Racing

Cycling Mountain Bike

Cycling Road

Cycling Track

Diving

Equestrian

Fencing

Football

Golf

Handball

Hockey

Judo

Marathon Swimming

Modern Pentathlon

Rhythmic Gymnastics

Rowing

Rugby Sevens

Sailing

Shooting

Skateboarding

Sport Climbing

Surfing

Swimming

Table Tennis

Taekwondo

Tennis

Trampoline

Triathlon

Volleyball

Water Polo

Weightlifting

Wrestling

Breaking, or breakdancing, will be part of the Olympics for the first time this year. Picture: Getty

What new sports have been added to the Olympics 2024?

There has only been one new sport added to the categories of the Olympics 2024, this is 'breaking.'

Most people will call it 'breakdancing', however, and this is the first year the sport will feature in the Olympic Games this year thanks to the Organising Committee of Paris 2024.

While sports such as wrestling, weights and archery have been part of the games for year, there are some more non-tradition sports which you'll see if you're watching the Olympics coverage; skateboarding, sport climbing and surfing.

Skateboarding, sport climbing and surfing were the last sports to be added to the list of categories, with this change happening back in 2020.