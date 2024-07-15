Full list of Olympics 2024 sports including new categories

15 July 2024, 16:29

Here's all the sports and categories of the Olympics 2024
Here's all the sports and categories of the Olympics 2024. Picture: Getty
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

How many sports are in the Olympics 2024? What is the newest categories for the Olympics? You can find the full list of sports here.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The Paris Olympics 2024 will start on Friday, 26th July, and run for just over two weeks until Sunday, 11th August, with 206 nations competing in 329 events across 32 sports.

After a four year wait, people are eager to watch events such as diving, athletics, football and swimming as the athletes participate in a bid to walk away with a bronze, silver or gold medal.

This year, a new sport has been added to the categories, bringing the number of sports of the Olympics 2024 to a total of 32, the latest added being 'breaking' or, as it is better known, breakdancing.

As we wait for the games to begin, here's everything you need to know about the sports in the Olympics 2024.

The Olympics will be taking place in Paris for 2024, with a total of 32 sports
The Olympics will be taking place in Paris for 2024, with a total of 32 sports. Picture: Getty

How many sports are in the Olympics 2024?

There are a total of 32 sport categories in the Olympics 2024, from archery and athletics to sailing and skateboarding.

You can find a full list of all the sports including in the Paris Olympics here:

  • Archery
  • Artistic Gymnastics
  • Artistic Swimming
  • Athletics
  • Badminton
  • Basketball
  • Basketball 3X3
  • Beach Volleyball
  • Boxing
  • Breaking
  • Caneo Slalom
  • Canoe Sprint
  • Cycling BMX Freestyle
  • Cycling BMX Racing
  • Cycling Mountain Bike
  • Cycling Road
  • Cycling Track
  • Diving
  • Equestrian
  • Fencing
  • Football
  • Golf
  • Handball
  • Hockey
  • Judo
  • Marathon Swimming
  • Modern Pentathlon
  • Rhythmic Gymnastics
  • Rowing
  • Rugby Sevens
  • Sailing
  • Shooting
  • Skateboarding
  • Sport Climbing
  • Surfing
  • Swimming
  • Table Tennis
  • Taekwondo
  • Tennis
  • Trampoline
  • Triathlon
  • Volleyball
  • Water Polo
  • Weightlifting
  • Wrestling
Breaking, or breakdancing, will be part of the Olympics for the first time this year
Breaking, or breakdancing, will be part of the Olympics for the first time this year. Picture: Getty

What new sports have been added to the Olympics 2024?

There has only been one new sport added to the categories of the Olympics 2024, this is 'breaking.'

Most people will call it 'breakdancing', however, and this is the first year the sport will feature in the Olympic Games this year thanks to the Organising Committee of Paris 2024.

While sports such as wrestling, weights and archery have been part of the games for year, there are some more non-tradition sports which you'll see if you're watching the Olympics coverage; skateboarding, sport climbing and surfing.

Skateboarding, sport climbing and surfing were the last sports to be added to the list of categories, with this change happening back in 2020.

Latest News

See more Latest News

Man confesses to killing 42 women in Kenya since 2022 as nine dismembered bodies found in quarry

UK & World

Fans can watch the Olympics on TV

How to watch the Olympics 2024 as TV schedules revealed

Trump media firm takes off as markets react to shooting

UK & World

Fire crews rescue 20-year-old horse from bog in Brecon

Quirky

Princess Charlotte looked so proud of her mum as they attended Wimbledon together

Princess Charlotte beams proudly at mum Kate Middleton in sweet Wimbledon moment

Royals

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Trending on Heart

Cole Palmer is playing for England in the Euros

Who is Cole Palmer? His age, parents, sister, ethnicity, net worth and Instagram revealed

Celebrities

Everything you need to know about Novak Djokovic's family life with wife Jelena and their two children

Novak Djokovic wife and children: Inside tennis star's marriage and family life

Celebrities

Tolami Benson is dating footballer Bukayo Saka

Who is Bukayo Saka’s girlfriend Tolami Benson? Age, job, school and Instagram

Showbiz

Phil Foden and Rebecca Cooke have had a new baby

Everything we know about Rebecca Cooke and Phil Foden's new baby son

Showbiz

Phil Foden and his girlfriend Rebecca Cooke have been in a relationship for years

Who is Phil Foden's girlfriend Rebecca Cooke? How they met, their children and how long they've been together

Showbiz

Carlos Alcaraz is taking part in Wimbledon this year

Carlos Alcaraz age, parents, brothers, height, girlfriend, net worth and tattoos explained

Showbiz

Inside Ollie Watkins' family life with girlfriend Ellie and their two children

Ollie Watkins girlfriend and children - Inside football star's family life

Celebrities

Wimbledon tennis players have to follow strict dress code rules on the London court

The real reason tennis players only wear white at Wimbledon

Ollie Watkins' mum is his biggest supporter

Who is Ollie Watkins' mum Delsi-May? A look inside their sweet relationship

Celebrities

Why did Daniil Medvedev get a code violation during the Wimbledon semi-finals?

What did Medvedev say to Wimbledon umpire to get a code violation?

Wimbledon 2024

Jasmine Paolini is taking part in the Wimbledon Women's Singles final

Who is Jasmine Paolini? Her age, height, parents, partner, net worth, coach and Instagram revealed

Celebrities

Novak Djokovic is a professional tennis player

Novak Djokovic's age, nationality, height, siblings and Wimbledon wins revealed

Celebrities

Jude Bellingham plays for England

Who is Jude Bellingham? His age, parents, brother, salary, height and Instagram revealed

Celebrities

Who is Barbora Krejcikova?

Who is Barbora Krejcikova? Wimbledon finalist's age, net worth, family and bond with Jana Novotna explained

Celebrities

Perrie Edwards and Leigh-Anne Pinnock are best friends

Perrie Edwards reveals she 'loves' hanging out with Leigh-Anne Pinnock and her twins

Showbiz

James Corden has spoken about the Gavin and Stacey finale

James Corden reacts to Uncle Bryn death rumours in Gavin and Stacey Christmas special

Showbiz