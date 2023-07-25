Primark launches click and collect at 32 more stores across the UK
25 July 2023, 11:02
The budget fashion chain now offers click and collect at 57 shops across the UK – see the full list of locations here.
Primark fans are in for a treat as the budget fashion chain has expanded its click and collect service to include 32 more stores across the UK.
The popular retailer first launched the handy benefit back in November 2022 as part of a trial, offering Click & Collect at 25 sites in the North West of England, Yorkshire and Wales.
Now, the retailer has decided to roll out the speedy option in London and its surrounding areas, meaning customers can collect their shopping at a total of 57 Primark stores.
From today, bargain hunters can browse and buy from around 1,500 items, which they can decide to collect in their local store.
Shoppers just need to choose their nominated collection day, up to seven says in advance, and pick up their haul between two and seven days after the order has been placed.
There is a minimum £10 spend but there's no delivery charge for the click and collect service.
The products available via Click & Collect are limited though, with only baby and kids' items to shop across clothing, nursery and toys – although Primark promises it is an "extensive range".
Unfortunately you can't order from womenswear, menswear or homeware, but you can browse current products on sale and check stock in your local store to avoid disappointment when you do go shopping.
UK retail director at Primark, Kari Rodgers, said: "The service is now available in around a third of our UK stores, giving even more customers the added choice and convenience click and collect offers and complementing experience within our stores.
"The feedback we’ve had from customers in the stores already in the trial has been really encouraging so we’re looking forward to learning more as we expand the trial further."
While Primark's website added: "As well as the exclusive ranges, customers of the smaller stores in the trial will benefit from access to products normally only found in larger flagship stores."
Primark's London Click & Collect Stores
- Bexleyheath, The Broadway, DA6 7HF
- Bluewater, Upper Thames Walk, DA9 9SQ
- Bromley, 162 High Street, BR1 1HE
- Charlton, Brocklebank Retail Park, SE7 7SX
- Croydon, 5 - 9 North End, High Street, CR9 1SX
- Dartford, 58 - 60 High Street, DA1 1DE
- Ealing, Ealing Broadway Centre, W5 5JY
- East Ham, 51 High Street North, E6 1HZ
- Hackney, 365 - 371 Mare Street, E8 1HY
- Hammersmith, Kings Mall Shopping Centre, W6 0PZ
- Harrow, St Ann’s Shopping Centre, HA1 1AT
- Hounslow, 165 - 169 High Street, TW3 1QL
- Ilford, 129-133 High Rd, IG1 1DE
- Kilburn, 54 - 56 High Street, NW6 4HJ
- Kingston, 76 Eden Street, KT1 1DJ
- Lakeside Shopping Centre, RM20 2ZP
- London Oxford Street East, 14-28 Oxford Street, W1D 1AU
- London Oxford Street West, 499 - 517 Oxford Street, W1K 7DA
- Lewisham, Lewisham High Street, SE13 6JL
- Peckham, 51- 57 Rye Lane, SE15 5EY
- Romford, 33 - 35 South Street, RM1 1NJ
- Staines, Elmsleigh Shopping Centre, TW18 4QB
- Stratford, Westfield Stratford City, E20 1EL
- Sutton, St. Nicholas Shopping Centre, SM1 1AX
- Tooting, 31 - 39 Mitcham Road, SW17 9PA
- Uxbridge, 1 Chequers Mall, UB8 1LN
- Wandsworth, 32-34 Southside, SW18 4TF
- Watford, 109-111 High Street, WD17 2TA
- Wembley, 508 High Road, HA9 7BS
- White City, Westfield London Shopping Centre, W12 7GF
- Wood Green, The Mall, High Road, N22 6YQ
- Woolwich, 18 - 28 Hare Street, SE18 6LZ
Primark's North-West Of England, Yorkshire And North Wales Click & Collect Stores
- Birkenhead, Grange Road, CH41 6EA
- Blackburn, The Mall Blackburn, BB1 7JG
- Blackpool, Bank Hey Street, FY1 4RY
- Bolton, Crompton Place Shopping, BL1 1EA
- Broughton, Broughton Shopping Park, CH4 0DE
- Burnley, Charter Walk Shopping Centre, BB11 1BB
- Bury, The Rock Shopping Centre, BL9 0ND
- Carlisle, English Street, CA3 8NX
- Chester, Foregate Street, CH1 1HA
- Huddersfield, New Street, HD1 2TR
- Lancaster, Marketgate Shopping Centre, LA1 1JF
- Liverpool, Church Street, L1 3AY
- Llandudno, Parc Llandudno Retail Park, LL30 1PX
- Manchester, Market Street, M1 1WA
- Manchester, The Trafford Centre, M17 8AS
- Oldham, Market Place, OL1 3AB
- Preston, Fishergate Shopping Centre, PR1 8HJ
- Sheffield, Meadowhall, S9 1ER
- Sheffield, The Moor, S1 4PA
- Southport, Chapel Street, PR8 1AE
- Stockport, Chestergate, SK1 1NT
- Wallasey, Cherry Tree Shopping Centre, CH44 5TL
- Warrington, Golden Square, WA1 1QB
- Wigan, Standishgate, WN1 1UP
- Wrexham, Regent Street, LL11 1RY
Primark boasts almost 200 stories in the UK, meaning almost a third will now offer Click & Collect.
