Primark launches click and collect at 32 more stores across the UK

The budget retailer has expanded its handy service to include 32 new locations in London. Picture: Alamy

The budget fashion chain now offers click and collect at 57 shops across the UK – see the full list of locations here.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Primark fans are in for a treat as the budget fashion chain has expanded its click and collect service to include 32 more stores across the UK.

The popular retailer first launched the handy benefit back in November 2022 as part of a trial, offering Click & Collect at 25 sites in the North West of England, Yorkshire and Wales.

Now, the retailer has decided to roll out the speedy option in London and its surrounding areas, meaning customers can collect their shopping at a total of 57 Primark stores.

From today, bargain hunters can browse and buy from around 1,500 items, which they can decide to collect in their local store.

Primark in Westfield, Stratford, is one of the branches now offering click and collect. Picture: Alamy

Shoppers just need to choose their nominated collection day, up to seven says in advance, and pick up their haul between two and seven days after the order has been placed.

There is a minimum £10 spend but there's no delivery charge for the click and collect service.

The products available via Click & Collect are limited though, with only baby and kids' items to shop across clothing, nursery and toys – although Primark promises it is an "extensive range".

Unfortunately you can't order from womenswear, menswear or homeware, but you can browse current products on sale and check stock in your local store to avoid disappointment when you do go shopping.

UK retail director at Primark, Kari Rodgers, said: "The service is now available in around a third of our UK stores, giving even more customers the added choice and convenience click and collect offers and complementing experience within our stores.

"The feedback we’ve had from customers in the stores already in the trial has been really encouraging so we’re looking forward to learning more as we expand the trial further."

While Primark's website added: "As well as the exclusive ranges, customers of the smaller stores in the trial will benefit from access to products normally only found in larger flagship stores."

The easy service will save time for thousands of Primark shoppers. Picture: Alamy

Primark's London Click & Collect Stores

Bexleyheath, The Broadway, DA6 7HF

Bluewater, Upper Thames Walk, DA9 9SQ

Bromley, 162 High Street, BR1 1HE

Charlton, Brocklebank Retail Park, SE7 7SX

Croydon, 5 - 9 North End, High Street, CR9 1SX

Dartford, 58 - 60 High Street, DA1 1DE

Ealing, Ealing Broadway Centre, W5 5JY

East Ham, 51 High Street North, E6 1HZ

Hackney, 365 - 371 Mare Street, E8 1HY

Hammersmith, Kings Mall Shopping Centre, W6 0PZ

Harrow, St Ann’s Shopping Centre, HA1 1AT

Hounslow, 165 - 169 High Street, TW3 1QL

Ilford, 129-133 High Rd, IG1 1DE

Kilburn, 54 - 56 High Street, NW6 4HJ

Kingston, 76 Eden Street, KT1 1DJ

Lakeside Shopping Centre, RM20 2ZP

London Oxford Street East, 14-28 Oxford Street, W1D 1AU

London Oxford Street West, 499 - 517 Oxford Street, W1K 7DA

Lewisham, Lewisham High Street, SE13 6JL

Peckham, 51- 57 Rye Lane, SE15 5EY

Romford, 33 - 35 South Street, RM1 1NJ

Staines, Elmsleigh Shopping Centre, TW18 4QB

Stratford, Westfield Stratford City, E20 1EL

Sutton, St. Nicholas Shopping Centre, SM1 1AX

Tooting, 31 - 39 Mitcham Road, SW17 9PA

Uxbridge, 1 Chequers Mall, UB8 1LN

Wandsworth, 32-34 Southside, SW18 4TF

Watford, 109-111 High Street, WD17 2TA

Wembley, 508 High Road, HA9 7BS

White City, Westfield London Shopping Centre, W12 7GF

Wood Green, The Mall, High Road, N22 6YQ

Woolwich, 18 - 28 Hare Street, SE18 6LZ

Previously only 25 stores in the North West of England, Yorkshire and Wales offered the service. Picture: Alamy

Primark's North-West Of England, Yorkshire And North Wales Click & Collect Stores

Birkenhead, Grange Road, CH41 6EA

Blackburn, The Mall Blackburn, BB1 7JG

Blackpool, Bank Hey Street, FY1 4RY

Bolton, Crompton Place Shopping, BL1 1EA

Broughton, Broughton Shopping Park, CH4 0DE

Burnley, Charter Walk Shopping Centre, BB11 1BB

Bury, The Rock Shopping Centre, BL9 0ND

Carlisle, English Street, CA3 8NX

Chester, Foregate Street, CH1 1HA

Huddersfield, New Street, HD1 2TR

Lancaster, Marketgate Shopping Centre, LA1 1JF

Liverpool, Church Street, L1 3AY

Llandudno, Parc Llandudno Retail Park, LL30 1PX

Manchester, Market Street, M1 1WA

Manchester, The Trafford Centre, M17 8AS

Oldham, Market Place, OL1 3AB

Preston, Fishergate Shopping Centre, PR1 8HJ

Sheffield, Meadowhall, S9 1ER

Sheffield, The Moor, S1 4PA

Southport, Chapel Street, PR8 1AE

Stockport, Chestergate, SK1 1NT

Wallasey, Cherry Tree Shopping Centre, CH44 5TL

Warrington, Golden Square, WA1 1QB

Wigan, Standishgate, WN1 1UP

Wrexham, Regent Street, LL11 1RY

Primark boasts almost 200 stories in the UK, meaning almost a third will now offer Click & Collect.

Read more: