Boots store closures: Full list of UK locations as first shops close
19 July 2023, 12:06
Which Boots stores in the UK are closing?
Boots will be closing 300 UK stores in the future, with the first seven to close being confirmed this week.
The retail giant's store closures will begin this week, with US owners Walgreens Boots Alliance promising there will be no redundancies across staff.
These store closures will bring Boots' portfolio of stops across the UK from 2,200 to 1,900.
But which Boots stores are closing?
Full list of Boots stores closing
This week, it was announced the first Boots stores closing are:
- Heathside Rd, Woking: Closing at the end of July
- UEA campus: Closing at the end of July
- Hamlet Ct Rd, Westcliff-on-Sea: Closing on 1st August
- Windhill Road, Wakefield: Closing 6th October
- Upper Warrengate, Wakefield: Closing 7th October
- Glastonbury: Closing 13th October
- Guildford Road, Woking: Closing end of October
A spokesperson for Boots said in a statement today: "We can confirm that the stores listed are part of the Boots store consolidation programme previously announced. All team members from these stores will be offered alternative roles.”
