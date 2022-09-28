Full list of 32 Wetherspoon pubs closing across the UK

A total of 32 Wetherspoon pubs are being put on sale across the UK. Picture: Alamy

By Alice Dear

Is your local Wetherspoons up for sale?

Pub chain Wetherspoons have announced they will be putting 32 locations up for sale.

The pub favourite, popular for its cheap food and drinks, said that putting these pubs up for sale was a "commercial decision".

They added that the Wetherspoon locations will continue to run as usual until they are sold.

This announcement comes months after boss Tim Martin said that changes would be happening to the company as a result of increased labour, food and energy costs.

Wetherspoons said it was a 'commercial decision' to put the pubs up for sale. Picture: Alamy

The latest statement from Wetherspoons says: "On occasion, Wetherspoon does put some of its pubs up for sale. This is a commercial decision.

“We understand that customers and staff will be disappointed with it. The pubs will continue to operate as Wetherspoon outlets until they are sold."

It is believed the company employ around 43,000 people across the United Kingdom.

A number of Wetherspoon pubs in London are up for sale, including the Toll Gate in Hornsey. Picture: Alamy

You can find the full list of Wetherspoon locations up for sale here:

Barnsley – Silkstone Inn

Beaconsfield – Hope & Champion

Bexleyheath – Wrong ‘Un

Bournemouth – Christopher Creeke

Cheltenham – Bank House

Durham – Water House

Halifax – Percy Shaw

Hanham – Jolly Sailor

Harrow – Moon on the Hill

Hove – Cliftonville Inn

London Battersea – Asparagus

London East Ham – Miller's Well

London Eltham – Bankers Draft

London Forest Gate – Hudson Bay

London Forest Hill – Capitol

London Hornsey – Toll Gate

London Holborn – Penderel's Oak

London Islington – Angel

London Palmers Green – Alfred Herring

Loughborough – Moon & Bell

Loughton – Last Post

Mansfield – Widow Frost

Middlesbrough – Resolution

Purley – Foxley Hatch

Redditch – Rising Sun

Sevenoaks - Sennockian

Southampton – Admiral Sir Lucius Curtis

Stafford – Butler's Bell

Watford – Colombia Press

West Bromwich – Billiard Hall

Willenhall – Malthouse

Wirral – John Masefield

Read More: