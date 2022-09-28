Full list of 32 Wetherspoon pubs closing across the UK

28 September 2022, 15:50

A total of 32 Wetherspoon pubs are being put on sale across the UK
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Is your local Wetherspoons up for sale?

Pub chain Wetherspoons have announced they will be putting 32 locations up for sale.

The pub favourite, popular for its cheap food and drinks, said that putting these pubs up for sale was a "commercial decision".

They added that the Wetherspoon locations will continue to run as usual until they are sold.

This announcement comes months after boss Tim Martin said that changes would be happening to the company as a result of increased labour, food and energy costs.

Wetherspoons said it was a 'commercial decision' to put the pubs up for sale
The latest statement from Wetherspoons says: "On occasion, Wetherspoon does put some of its pubs up for sale. This is a commercial decision.

“We understand that customers and staff will be disappointed with it. The pubs will continue to operate as Wetherspoon outlets until they are sold."

It is believed the company employ around 43,000 people across the United Kingdom.

A number of Wetherspoon pubs in London are up for sale, including the Toll Gate in Hornsey
You can find the full list of Wetherspoon locations up for sale here:

  • Barnsley – Silkstone Inn
  • Beaconsfield – Hope & Champion
  • Bexleyheath – Wrong ‘Un
  • Bournemouth – Christopher Creeke
  • Cheltenham – Bank House
  • Durham – Water House
  • Halifax – Percy Shaw
  • Hanham – Jolly Sailor
  • Harrow – Moon on the Hill
  • Hove – Cliftonville Inn
  • London Battersea – Asparagus
  • London East Ham – Miller's Well
  • London Eltham – Bankers Draft
  • London Forest Gate – Hudson Bay
  • London Forest Hill – Capitol
  • London Hornsey – Toll Gate
  • London Holborn – Penderel's Oak
  • London Islington – Angel
  • London Palmers Green – Alfred Herring
  • Loughborough – Moon & Bell
  • Loughton – Last Post
  • Mansfield – Widow Frost
  • Middlesbrough – Resolution
  • Purley – Foxley Hatch
  • Redditch – Rising Sun
  • Sevenoaks - Sennockian
  • Southampton – Admiral Sir Lucius Curtis
  • Stafford – Butler's Bell
  • Watford – Colombia Press
  • West Bromwich – Billiard Hall
  • Willenhall – Malthouse
  • Wirral – John Masefield

