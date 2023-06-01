Toys R Us returns to UK high street as list of locations revealed

1 June 2023, 15:42 | Updated: 1 June 2023, 15:45

Toys R Us is making a comeback to the UK high street next week.
Toys R Us is making a comeback to the UK high street next week. Picture: Alamy

Toys R Us plans to open nine new stores this summer – are any of them near you?

Toys R Us is returning to the British high street in a matter of days as the retailer has announced nine new stores in the UK.

The popular toy shop, which went into administration five years ago, is relaunching as a string of concessions within WH Smith branches – with the first scheduled to open in Monks Cross retail park in York on 10th June.

A list of locations has been revealed by bosses, who are relaunching sites across the country from Essex, to Dorset, to South Wales.

Selling children's favourites including Peppa Pig, Barbie, Marvel, Hot Wheels, Lego and Fisher Price, shoppers can once again bag their favourite characters and brands in-store.

Stores are opening in Canterbury, Chelmsford, Cheltenham, Cwmbran, Oxford, Poole, Reading, Solihull and York.
Stores are opening in Canterbury, Chelmsford, Cheltenham, Cwmbran, Oxford, Poole, Reading, Solihull and York. Picture: Alamy

Toys R Us - full list of locations

  • Canterbury (St George Street)
  • Chelmsford (High Street)
  • Cheltenham (High Street)
  • Cwmbran (The Mall)
  • Oxford (Cornmarket Street)
  • Poole (Towngate Shopping Centre)
  • Reading (Broad Street)
  • Solihull (Mell Square)
  • York (Monks Cross retail park)
The popular toy retailer will feature as a concession within WH Smith stores.
The popular toy retailer will feature as a concession within WH Smith stores. Picture: Alamy

The new toy shops will be split into sections depending on age, interest, and category and all promise to feature a life-sized Geoffrey the Giraffe sculpture.

Toys R Us also hopes to make its concessions an interactive adventure for the family with activities, demonstration tables and cool experiences on hand for kids and adults to enjoy.

WHSmith managing director Sean Toal said: "At WHSmith, we’re always exploring new opportunities to launch exciting new product ranges to our customers on the high street, and our partnership with Toys R Us certainly does this.

"The brand has long been known for its exceptional range of toys and games and complements our existing offer well.

"Across each of the nine locations, we have a great team of colleagues who look forward to welcoming many new and existing customers over the coming weeks and showcasing the new store layout and, not forgetting, Geoffrey the Giraffe."

Each concession will feature a life-sized Geoffrey the Giraffe sculpture.
Each concession will feature a life-sized Geoffrey the Giraffe sculpture. Picture: Alamy

Toys R Us famously collapsed in 2018, forcing the chain to close down all of its 100 UK-based stores in quick succession.

After rearing its head online last year, the much-loved retailer then announced plans to open within WH Smith stores – much to the excitement of its loyal customers.

Read more:

More Lifestyle

See more More Lifestyle

A swimming expert has revealed why you shouldn't wrap your child in a towell

Swimming instructor warns parents not to put towel around their children’s shoulders

A man has revealed he accidentally played Celine Dion while sat next to Kate Winslet

Man mortified after accidentally playing Titanic theme while sat next to Kate Winslet

A mum has criticised a supermarket after her child was sick

Mum furious after son is sick in supermarket and she’s made to clear it up

June Top Picks: Everything we're trying and buying this month

June Top Picks: Everything we're trying and buying this month

Here's what to get your dad for Father's Day

Father's Day 2023 gift ideas: What to buy your dad this year

Trending on Heart

Award-winning comedy series The Office is set to make a huge comeback.

Ricky Gervais 'excited' for Australian remake of The Office as lead role confirmed

TV & Movies

Melinda Willis has opened up about her time on Married at First Sight Australia

Married At First Sight Australia's Melinda reveals ‘secret divide’ between cast that wasn’t shown

TV & Movies

Call the Midwife has teased a behind-the-scenes video from the Christmas special.

Call the Midwife teases 'teary' special episode with sweet behind-the-scenes video

TV & Movies

Bruce Willis' daughter Tallulah pens a heartbreaking letter about her father's health.

Bruce Willis's daughter shares heartbreaking update on his dementia battle

Celebrities

Kim Cattrall will appear in the new series of Just Like That

Will Kim Cattrall be in Just Like That and what happened with Sarah Jessica Parker?

TV & Movies

Ella Thomas has joined the Love Island cast

Inside Love Island star Ella Thomas' celebrity lifestyle and connection to Brad Pitt

TV & Movies

EastEnders fans were left in tears over last night's episode

EastEnders fans sobbing over tragic Jay twist as Lola dies

TV & Movies

Bruno Tonioli swears at Simon Cowell live on Britain's Got Talent

Bruno Tonioli swears at Simon Cowell live on Britain's Got Talent

Showbiz

Eamonn Holmes slams Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield's 'drunk act' on This Morning after NTAs

Eamonn Holmes slams Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield's 'drunk act' on This Morning after NTAs

Showbiz

Sue Radford has shared photos of her jacuzzi

Mum-of-22 Sue Radford and her kids enjoy the sun in their ‘£15k pool’

Showbiz

George Fensom has joined Love Island

Love Island contestant George Fensom slammed by ex girlfriend

TV & Movies

Holly Willoughby will return to This Morning next week

Exact date Holly Willoughby will return to This Morning revealed

TV & Movies

Peter Kay looks unrecognisable as he shows off his new look with fan

Peter Kay looks unrecognisable as he shows off his new look with fan

Showbiz

Celebrating Paul O’Grady’s greatest achievements through the years

Celebrating Paul O’Grady’s trailblazing achievements through the years

Showbiz

What did Dr Ranj Singh say about Phillip Schofield and This Morning?

What did Dr Ranj Singh say about Phillip Schofield and This Morning?

Showbiz