Couple create app which lets parents swap their kids’ toys for free

A new app lets parents swap their kids' presents. Picture: YoungPlanet/Getty Images

The YoungPlanet app makes it easier than ever for parents to find new homes for their children's unwanted toys.

A new app is helping parents to reduce waste by swapping children’s toys that would otherwise be thrown away.

Parents-of-three Jason and Emma Ash created YoungPlanet after their eldest son fell in love with a mini fire truck at a car boot sale.

The seller let them take it for free, which inspired the couple to help other families and stop old toys from ending up in landfill.

YoungPlanet works by letting parents list a range of unwanted items such as toys, books, clothes and baby equipment.

The YoungPlanet app lets parents swap their kids’ toys for free. Picture: YoungPlanet

Other families can then request them for free, and don’t have to list anything themselves.

If more than one person wants the same item, the app uses a system to prioritise those who need them the most or have donated more items in the past.

The cashless platform was piloted in Hackney in London last year, and has now expanded with 35,000 users across the UK.

Since it’s soft launch in 2019, the app has been downloaded over 25,000 times, with 5,000 items shared across the community.

Some items currently available on the app include John Lewis babygrows, Clarks shoes, a carrycot, a solid oak cot bed and car seat.

Jason said: “As a busy parent, being environmentally-conscious isn’t always the priority and there’s often a higher price to pay for ‘greener’ brands. With YoungPlanet, we wanted to make a ‘greener’ and more practical option the logical choice by making it easier for parents to exchange unused or no longer used things.

“And it’s working! We’ve enabled thousands of families to not only declutter sustainably but help other families by giving them access to the things they need or want, for free.”

He added: “The growth of the app shows just how many parents want to be more sustainable and help other families on their journey. We’re now delighted to be accelerating our nationwide expansion to give more parents the chance to join the YoungPlanet community and pass on their items to new homes.”

The YoungPlanet app is available from the App Store and Google Play Store to download for free.

