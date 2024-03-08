Experts issue severe warning to parents this Easter over Mini Eggs

8 March 2024, 12:42

Parents are being warned to be careful this Easter
Parents are being warned to be careful this Easter. Picture: Getty
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Easter is a magical time for children as they get to snack on chocolate eggs, but there is one treat out there which experts are warning parents to be careful with.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Experts have issued a warning to parents this Easter over giving their children Mini Eggs.

Yes, the sweet treats by Cadbury's are delicious and one of the favourite in supermarkets around this time of year, but they are also a choking hazard to children.

Similar size to a grape, Mini Eggs' packaging states that they should not be consumed or given to children under four-years-old, with a spokesperson from Mondelēz International saying that "the safety of consumers is of the upmost importance."

As Easter rolls around again this year, The Child Accident Prevention Trust has posted a warning on social media to parents.

Cadbury's Mini Eggs is one the nation's favourite sweet treats for Easter
Cadbury's Mini Eggs is one the nation's favourite sweet treats for Easter. Picture: Alamy

“They [Mini Eggs] are the perfect size to block a small child’s airway and choke them, and their hard shell can make it difficult to dislodge with standard first aid techniques," they wrote.

They went on to state that while grapes should be cut lengthways or into quarters for children, Mini Eggs aren't as simple to break up.

They recommend putting the eggs into a sealed bag and smashing them with a rolling pin in order to break them up and make them safer for children to eat.

Mini Eggs, because of their size, are a choking hazard to child and should be broken up before serving
Mini Eggs, because of their size, are a choking hazard to child and should be broken up before serving. Picture: Alamy

The NHS offer some advice of what to do it the worst was the happen and a child started choking.

They say that if you can see the object that is causing the child to choke that you should try to remove it, however, it is very important to not poke blindly or repeatedly with your fingers as you could push the object further in, making it harder to remove.

If the child is coughing loudly, you should encourage them to continue coughing in order to bring up the object which is stuck. However, if the cough is not effective and/or is silent, they might not be able to breath, which is when you need to shout for help.

At this point, if the child is still conscious but they are not coughing (or the cough isn't effective) you should use back blows.

There are different techniques to giving back blows depending on the age of the child, you can find intrusions for these on the NHS website here.

It is important to know, however, that if a child with choking becomes unconscious you should put them on a firm, flat surface and shout for help. You must also call 999 who will instruct you to stay with the child, remove the object from the throat if possible and potentially start performing CPR.

You can also find out more information on how to resuscitate a child here.

More Parenting

See more More Parenting

Good Morning Britain saw guests disagreeing on Peppa Pig

Mum bans children from watching Peppa Pig as the show teaches them 'bad behaviour'

The naughtiest children's names have been revealed

The naughtiest children's names revealed, according to teachers and parents

Here's when your family is most likely to row on Christmas Day

Here's what time your family is most likely to argue on Christmas Day

Christmas

Mother admits doesn't let her children believe in Santa or buy them Christmas gifts [stock image]

Mother admits doesn't let her children believe in Santa or buy them Christmas gifts

BabyCentre says film, TV, music and royals impact popularity.

Baby names: Most popular boys and girls names of 2023

Trending on Heart

The Celebrity Big Brother eviction is coming up

Who is up for eviction on Celebrity Big Brother?

TV & Movies

CBB started earlier this month

Is Celebrity Big Brother on TV on Saturday?

TV & Movies

MAFS Australia couple Jack and Tori have faced criticism online

MAFS Australia's Jack branded the 'worst kind of human' after photo ranking challenge

Married at First Sight

MAFS Australia star Timothy Smith smiles with his bride Lucinda Light

Who is Timothy from MAFS Australia? His age, business, ex-girlfriend and Instagram revealed

Married at First Sight

Lucinda Light is one of the brides on Married At First Sight Australia

Who is Lucinda from MAFS Australia? Her age, job and Instagram revealed

Married at First Sight

MAFS Australia bride Tori Adams

Who is Tori from MAFS Australia? Her age, job and Instagram revealed

Married at First Sight

MAFS Australia star Jack Dunkley is looking for love

Who is Jack from MAFS Australia? His age, job, ex-girlfriend and Instagram revealed

Married at First Sight

Bradley Riches became known after starring in Heartstopper

Who is Bradley Riches? His age, boyfriend and autism diagnosis explained

TV & Movies

Here's some of our top feminist books, tv shows and films to empower you this International Women's Day

International Women's Day 2024: Books, films and TV shows to empower you

MAFS Australia season 11 has seen brand new couple form

Which Married At First Sight Australia 2024 couples are still together?

Married at First Sight

Eden and Sara are no longer friends!

MAFS Australia's Eden breaks silence on Sara fallout amid demise of friendship

Married at First Sight

Will Sara and Tim survive this?

MAFS Australia's Sara reveals what really happened with her ex-boyfriend

Married at First Sight

Young boy covered in chocolate next to easter eggs

When is Easter weekend 2024 and how is the date determined?

MAFS Jayden makes a shocking confession during the experiment

Married At First Sight's Jayden makes shocking confession to wife Eden

Married at First Sight

Alarm clock to represent time change along with easter eggs and daffodils to show off spring

Do the clocks go forward in March? Date and time confirmed