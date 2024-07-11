The cheapest week to travel in the school summer holidays has been revealed

11 July 2024, 16:51 | Updated: 11 July 2024, 16:54

School summer holidays are an expensive time to travel
School summer holidays are an expensive time to travel. Picture: Getty

By Zoe Adams

When is the cheapest week to travel in the school summer holidays? Save some money with this top travel tip.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The school summer holidays are here and that means six weeks of entertaining the children which we all know is pretty expensive, especially if you're planning to travel.

With family holiday prices at an all-time high, it's become a real struggle for households to afford that trip away whether it be abroad or in the UK.

However, experts have stepped forward to help us save some money on our adventures and have revealed there is one week in August that's cheaper than the rest to travel and it could save you hundreds of pounds.

So when is the best and cheapest week to travel in the school summer holidays? Here's the top tips and advice.

Family of four travelling at an airport with suitcases
Travelling abroad has become very expensive over July and August dates. Picture: Getty

When is the cheapest week to travel in the school summer holidays?

According to travel experts, the final two weeks of August, which in 2024 is from the 19th August, is generally the most affordable time to take a family break.

Holiday search company SkyScanner revealed that peak travel times are much higher in July and early August meaning prices can fall as much as 17% during the end of the month.

That could save a typical family up to £268 in costs.

READ MORE: New travel rules British tourists will need to follow for holidays in 2024 revealed

READ MORE: August 2024 UK weather forecast revealed as Brits hope for a heatwave

Young girl having suncream put on her face
Travelling later in the school summer holidays can save hundreds of pounds. Picture: Getty

Consumer watchdog Which? has also agreed with this data and were as specific as saying the 24th-31st August is the cheapest week overall.

They revealed the most expensive period for booking a holiday in the school summer break is right when the kids break up in July and the first few weeks of August.

Their research revealed a trip this late in the holidays could be up to £123 cheaper per person.

However, if you're planning to stay in the UK and brave the British summer for your travels, this alters slightly with some searches showing cottage hire to be at it's cheapest on the first week of the school holidays.

Staycation prices are also hugely dependent on where you want to stay with some of the most expensive places being in Scotland and Cornwall.

READ MORE:

Trending Podcasts on Global Player: The official Heart app!

Dirty Mother Pukka

The News Agents

Heart Breakfast Podcast

A Piece of Cake with Gregg Wallace

Trending Live Playlists on Global Player: The official Heart app!

Music from the Movies

Queens of Pop

Heart Club Classics

Fresh Music Friday

Trending Podcasts on Global Player

Dirty Mother Pukka

The News Agents

Heart Breakfast Podcast

LuAnna: The Podcast

Live Playlists on Global Player

Turn Up The Summer

Queens of Pop

Heart Dance Ibiza Summer Classics

Fresh Music Friday

More Lifestyle

See more More Lifestyle

Footballer players have been wearing holes in their socks throughout the Euros 2024

Why do footballers have holes in their socks?

News

Supporting your country by showing your pride in the form of flags could be expensive

Flying the English flag on your car could lead to a £2,500 fine

The Money Saving Expert has revealed the importance of wills

Martin Lewis sends warning to ‘unmarried’ couples who live together

Some Cineworld locations will be closing

Cineworld reportedly looking to close quarter of its UK cinemas

Wimbledon tennis players have to follow strict dress code rules on the London court

The real reason tennis players only wear white at Wimbledon

News

Trending on Heart

The Devil Wears Prada 2 is officially in development as of July 2024

The Devil Wears Prada 2 release date, cast and plot explained

TV & Movies

Twisters 2024 is a standalone sequel to the 1996 film Twister

Twisters 2024 film soundtrack - Full country tracklist from Luke Combs to Shania Twain

TV & Movies

Twisters will release on the 17th of June 2024

Twisters 2024 release date, cast and plot explained

TV & Movies

Twisters will be released in the UK on the 17th of July

How and where to watch the original 1996 Twister film

TV & Movies

Here's everything you need to know about England's Ollie Watkins

Who is Ollie Watkins? Age, ethnicity, height, net worth, girlfriend and children explained

Celebrities

Love Island saw the first person being dumped this week

Who got dumped from Love Island? Full list of contestants who have left

TV & Movies

Steve Carell spoke on Heart Breakfast

Steve Carell talks all things Despicable Me 4, The Office and Anchorman

Showbiz

Steve Carell has revealed which Office scene made him laugh

Steve Carell reveals which scene of The Office made him laugh the most

Showbiz

Phil Foden is hoping to create a football legacy for the number 47

Why Phil Foden has the number 47 tattoo and it's special meaning

Showbiz

Cole Palmer is playing for England in the Euros

Who is Cole Palmer? His age, parents, sister, ethnicity, net worth and Instagram revealed

Celebrities

Are Uma and Wil still together from Love Island 2024?

Are Love Island couple Uma and Wil still together?

TV & Movies

Are Love Island's Harriett Blackmore and Ronnie Villa still dating?

Are Love Island couple Ronnie Vint and Harriett Blackmore still together?

TV & Movies

Ruth Langsford split from Eamonn Holmes

Ruth Langsford 'shocked' after discovering Eamonn Holmes' 'secret life' after split

Showbiz

Voting on Love Island has never been more important

How to vote for islanders in Love Island 2024

TV & Movies

James Corden has spoken about the Gavin and Stacey finale

James Corden reacts to Uncle Bryn death rumours in Gavin and Stacey Christmas special

Showbiz

Alex De Minaur is 25 years old

Alex de Minaur fact file - Tennis star's net worth, height, family and titles explained

Celebrities