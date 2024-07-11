The cheapest week to travel in the school summer holidays has been revealed

School summer holidays are an expensive time to travel. Picture: Getty

By Zoe Adams

When is the cheapest week to travel in the school summer holidays? Save some money with this top travel tip.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The school summer holidays are here and that means six weeks of entertaining the children which we all know is pretty expensive, especially if you're planning to travel.

With family holiday prices at an all-time high, it's become a real struggle for households to afford that trip away whether it be abroad or in the UK.

However, experts have stepped forward to help us save some money on our adventures and have revealed there is one week in August that's cheaper than the rest to travel and it could save you hundreds of pounds.

So when is the best and cheapest week to travel in the school summer holidays? Here's the top tips and advice.

Travelling abroad has become very expensive over July and August dates. Picture: Getty

When is the cheapest week to travel in the school summer holidays?

According to travel experts, the final two weeks of August, which in 2024 is from the 19th August, is generally the most affordable time to take a family break.

Holiday search company SkyScanner revealed that peak travel times are much higher in July and early August meaning prices can fall as much as 17% during the end of the month.

That could save a typical family up to £268 in costs.

READ MORE: New travel rules British tourists will need to follow for holidays in 2024 revealed

READ MORE: August 2024 UK weather forecast revealed as Brits hope for a heatwave

Travelling later in the school summer holidays can save hundreds of pounds. Picture: Getty

Consumer watchdog Which? has also agreed with this data and were as specific as saying the 24th-31st August is the cheapest week overall.

They revealed the most expensive period for booking a holiday in the school summer break is right when the kids break up in July and the first few weeks of August.

Their research revealed a trip this late in the holidays could be up to £123 cheaper per person.

However, if you're planning to stay in the UK and brave the British summer for your travels, this alters slightly with some searches showing cottage hire to be at it's cheapest on the first week of the school holidays.

Staycation prices are also hugely dependent on where you want to stay with some of the most expensive places being in Scotland and Cornwall.

READ MORE: