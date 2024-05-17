The UK's 99 most popular baby names for boys and girls revealed
17 May 2024, 17:18
For baby girl names, Olivia has come out on top for the eighth year running, while Noah keeps the top spot for most popular baby boy names in the UK.
The most popular baby names in the UK have been revealed with new data released by The Office of National Statistics this week.
The data from ONS has the latest baby name data for England and Wales for the year 2022 and there have been some very interesting movements on the top 99 list for boys and girls.
Olivia takes the top spot at the most popular baby girl name for the seventh year running. Meanwhile, the monikers Isla, Ava and Amelia still remain high on the list as well in the latest data.
Meanwhile, on the top baby boy names, Oliver sits at number three, having been in the top spot for eight years before 2021 when Noah knocked it off.
According to The Office of National Statistics' Dr James Tucker, old fashioned names are continuing to become very rare. He explained: "While Noah and Olivia are enjoying their places at the top, some names could be in danger of falling out of favour.
"Leslie has had relatively little popularity in recent years with fewer than seven boys named each year since 2018. Others such as Clifford, Nigel and Norman have not fared much better with 10 or fewer boys being named."
He continued: "Girls names such as Glenda and Kerry, that were more common before, are also becoming endangered and we have seen less than five girls being named each year since 2018."
Dr Tucker went on to say that if you're looking to predict which names are set to soar in population in the future, just take a look at popular celebrities, films and icons.
"Popular culture continues to influence parents' baby name choices," he said: "Today we have also published analysis exploring cultural influences that could be inspiring baby name trends, from hit TV shows to musical icons."
Here's the full list of the most popular 99 baby girl and baby boy names in the UK:
Most popular baby names for girls
1 Olivia
2 Amelia
3 Isla
4 Ava
5 Lily
6 Ivy
7 Freya
8 Florence
9 Isabella
10 Mia
11 Willow
12 Sienna
13 Poppy
14 Sophia
15 Elsie
16 Rosie
17 Grace
18 Millie
19 Emily
20 Sofia
21 Daisy
22 Evelyn
23 Evie
24 Phoebe
25 Ella
26 Charlotte
27 Harper
28 Maya
29 Matilda
30 Ruby
31 Aria
32 Penelope
33 Hallie
34 Luna
35 Bonnie
36 Ada
37 Emilia
38 Alice
39 Sophie
40 Esme
41 Isabelle
42 Maisie
43 Violet
44 Delilah
45 Mila
46 Eva
47 Arabella
48 Maeve
49 Aurora
50 Mabel
51 Ayla
52 Lottie
53 Eliza
54 Rose
55 Erin
56 Layla
57 Scarlett
58 Chloe
59 Margot
60 Elizabeth
61 Imogen
62 Eleanor
63 Orla
64 Thea
65 Harriet
66 Iris
67 Nancy
68 Emma
69 Jessica
70 Zara
71 Robyn
72 Gracie
73 Elodie
74 Olive
75 Maria
75 Maryam
77 Bella
78 Lola
78 Lyra
80 Lyla
81 Ophelia
82 Ellie
83 Ottilie
84 Molly
85 Lara
86 Myla
87 Eden
88 Eloise
89 Darcie
90 Lucy
91 Nova
92 Lilly
93 Clara
94 Jasmine
95 Edith
96 Summer
97 Amelie
98 Hannah
99 Fatima
99 Sara
Most popular baby names for boys
1 Noah
2 Muhammad
3 George
4 Oliver
5 Leo
6 Arthur
7 Oscar
8 Theodore
9 Theo
10 Freddie
11 Archie
12 Luca
13 Henry
14 Jack
15 Harry
16 Charlie
17 Alfie
18 Arlo
19 Thomas
20 Teddy
21 Finley
22 Jacob
23 Tommy
24 William
25 Lucas
26 Isaac
27 Mohammed
28 Alexander
29 Albie
30 Roman
31 Edward
32 Jude
33 Elijah
34 James
35 Joshua
36 Reuben
37 Max
38 Rory
39 Sebastian
40 Louie
41 Adam
42 Mason
43 Ethan
43 Hudson
45 Harrison
46 Ezra
47 Hugo
48 Louis
49 Reggie
50 Joseph
51 Benjamin
52 Ronnie
53 Daniel
54 Logan
55 Jaxon
56 Oakley
57 Albert
58 Hunter
59 Zachary
60 Samuel
61 Rowan
62 David
63 Toby
64 Dylan
65 Frederick
66 Jesse
67 Mohammad
68 Otis
69 Sonny
70 Gabriel
71 Grayson
72 Kai
73 Frankie
74 Caleb
75 Carter
76 Liam
77 Felix
78 Jasper
79 Riley
80 Bobby
81 Alfred
82 Finn
83 Elliot
84 Brody
84 Rupert
86 Ralph
87 Milo
88 Michael
89 Blake
90 Ellis
91 Chester
92 Stanley
93 Yusuf
94 Jackson
95 Leon
96 Elias
97 Myles
98 Tobias
99 Musa
100 Axel
100 Ibrahim