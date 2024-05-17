The UK's 99 most popular baby names for boys and girls revealed

Olivia and Noah are still at the top spots of most popular baby names in the UK. Picture: Getty

By Alice Dear

For baby girl names, Olivia has come out on top for the eighth year running, while Noah keeps the top spot for most popular baby boy names in the UK.

The most popular baby names in the UK have been revealed with new data released by The Office of National Statistics this week.

The data from ONS has the latest baby name data for England and Wales for the year 2022 and there have been some very interesting movements on the top 99 list for boys and girls.

Olivia takes the top spot at the most popular baby girl name for the seventh year running. Meanwhile, the monikers Isla, Ava and Amelia still remain high on the list as well in the latest data.

Meanwhile, on the top baby boy names, Oliver sits at number three, having been in the top spot for eight years before 2021 when Noah knocked it off.

The latest statistics reveal that old-fashioned names are slowly dying out. Picture: Getty

According to The Office of National Statistics' Dr James Tucker, old fashioned names are continuing to become very rare. He explained: "While Noah and Olivia are enjoying their places at the top, some names could be in danger of falling out of favour.

"Leslie has had relatively little popularity in recent years with fewer than seven boys named each year since 2018. Others such as Clifford, Nigel and Norman have not fared much better with 10 or fewer boys being named."

He continued: "Girls names such as Glenda and Kerry, that were more common before, are also becoming endangered and we have seen less than five girls being named each year since 2018."

Dr Tucker went on to say that if you're looking to predict which names are set to soar in population in the future, just take a look at popular celebrities, films and icons.

"Popular culture continues to influence parents' baby name choices," he said: "Today we have also published analysis exploring cultural influences that could be inspiring baby name trends, from hit TV shows to musical icons."

Here's the full list of the most popular 99 baby girl and baby boy names in the UK:

Settling on a baby name can be a very difficult decision, but this data can make it easier! Picture: Getty

Most popular baby names for girls

1 Olivia

2 Amelia

3 Isla

4 Ava

5 Lily

6 Ivy

7 Freya

8 Florence

9 Isabella

10 Mia

11 Willow

12 Sienna

13 Poppy

14 Sophia

15 Elsie

16 Rosie

17 Grace

18 Millie

19 Emily

20 Sofia

21 Daisy

22 Evelyn

23 Evie

24 Phoebe

25 Ella

26 Charlotte

27 Harper

28 Maya

29 Matilda

30 Ruby

31 Aria

32 Penelope

33 Hallie

34 Luna

35 Bonnie

36 Ada

37 Emilia

38 Alice

39 Sophie

40 Esme

41 Isabelle

42 Maisie

43 Violet

44 Delilah

45 Mila

46 Eva

47 Arabella

48 Maeve

49 Aurora

50 Mabel

51 Ayla

52 Lottie

53 Eliza

54 Rose

55 Erin

56 Layla

57 Scarlett

58 Chloe

59 Margot

60 Elizabeth

61 Imogen

62 Eleanor

63 Orla

64 Thea

65 Harriet

66 Iris

67 Nancy

68 Emma

69 Jessica

70 Zara

71 Robyn

72 Gracie

73 Elodie

74 Olive

75 Maria

75 Maryam

77 Bella

78 Lola

78 Lyra

80 Lyla

81 Ophelia

82 Ellie

83 Ottilie

84 Molly

85 Lara

86 Myla

87 Eden

88 Eloise

89 Darcie

90 Lucy

91 Nova

92 Lilly

93 Clara

94 Jasmine

95 Edith

96 Summer

97 Amelie

98 Hannah

99 Fatima

99 Sara

Most popular baby names for boys

1 Noah

2 Muhammad

3 George

4 Oliver

5 Leo

6 Arthur

7 Oscar

8 Theodore

9 Theo

10 Freddie

11 Archie

12 Luca

13 Henry

14 Jack

15 Harry

16 Charlie

17 Alfie

18 Arlo

19 Thomas

20 Teddy

21 Finley

22 Jacob

23 Tommy

24 William

25 Lucas

26 Isaac

27 Mohammed

28 Alexander

29 Albie

30 Roman

31 Edward

32 Jude

33 Elijah

34 James

35 Joshua

36 Reuben

37 Max

38 Rory

39 Sebastian

40 Louie

41 Adam

42 Mason

43 Ethan

43 Hudson

45 Harrison

46 Ezra

47 Hugo

48 Louis

49 Reggie

50 Joseph

51 Benjamin

52 Ronnie

53 Daniel

54 Logan

55 Jaxon

56 Oakley

57 Albert

58 Hunter

59 Zachary

60 Samuel

61 Rowan

62 David

63 Toby

64 Dylan

65 Frederick

66 Jesse

67 Mohammad

68 Otis

69 Sonny

70 Gabriel

71 Grayson

72 Kai

73 Frankie

74 Caleb

75 Carter

76 Liam

77 Felix

78 Jasper

79 Riley

80 Bobby

81 Alfred

82 Finn

83 Elliot

84 Brody

84 Rupert

86 Ralph

87 Milo

88 Michael

89 Blake

90 Ellis

91 Chester

92 Stanley

93 Yusuf

94 Jackson

95 Leon

96 Elias

97 Myles

98 Tobias

99 Musa

100 Axel

100 Ibrahim