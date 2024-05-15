The meaning behind Ant McPartlin's baby name Wilder Patrick explained

Ant McPartlin has revealed his baby name. Picture: Instagram/@antanddec/Getty

By Hope Wilson

Ant McPartlin and Anne-Marie Corbett's baby name explained. Everything you need to know about the name Wilder Patrick McPartlin.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Ant McPartlin, 48, and his wife Anne-Marie Corbett, 46, have recently welcomed their first child together, a son named Wilder Patrick McPartlin.

Sharing the exciting news on Instagram, the Britain's Got Talent host posted a sweet image of him and his newborn, writing: "Welcome to the family Wilder Patrick Mcpartlin. Born, 14/05/24 at 8.54am. Baby is beautiful, Mummy’s a legend, Sisters are over the moon. Dad’s a mess!"

Ant also showed off his family-tree tattoo which is dedicated to his wife, step-daughters- Poppy and Daisy- as well as dogs Milo and Bumble.

What does Ant's baby name mean? Here is everything you need to know about the name Wilder Patrick McPartlin.

Ant McPartlin has become a father. Picture: Instagram/@antanddec

What does Ant's baby name mean?

Ant McPartlin has named his first child Wilder Patrick McPartlin.

The child's first name Wilder comes from Old English surname Wilde, which means 'wild, untamed, uncontrolled'.

Wilder's middle name appears to be a sweet tribute to Anne-Marie's late father, Paddy.

Ant McPartlin and Anne-Marie Corbett have been married for three years. Picture: Getty

How many children does Ant McPartlin have?

Ant McPartlin has one child named Wilder Patrick McPartlin, and two step-daughters Poppy and Daisy.

Speaking of Ant and Anne-Marie's new arrival, a friend told The Sun: "Ant and Anne-Marie are beyond thrilled — their little family is complete.

"They’ve been overwhelmed with lovely messages from friends, family and fans and are still wading through them. They are incredibly grateful to everyone.

"They chose the name, Wilder, a while ago but have deliberately kept it a closely guarded secret.

"They are going to be ­absolutely wonderful, doting parents and Ant cannot wait to be a hands-on dad, changing the nappies and just spending time with little Wilder."

Ant McPartlin is already step-dad to Anne-Marie Corbett's daughters Daisy and Poppy. Picture: Getty

Another friend told the publication: "Ant has longed to become a dad for years and being a father figure to Daisy and Poppy has brought him untold joy.

"When Anne-Marie fell pregnant, Ant was over the moon.

"They knew they were having a boy for some time and Ant is looking forward to taking Wilder to his first Newcastle United game in a few years. He is on cloud nine."

Ant McPartlin and Anne-Marie Corbett on their wedding day. Picture: Getty

After announcing he had become a father, fans were quick to send message of support to the I'm A Celebrity favourite.

One user wrote: "Out of all the people in the world to become a dad Ant deserves it so much 🤍 Congratulations 🙌🏻 Amazing news xxx"

Another added: "Awww look!! Congratulations Ant!! I’ve been a fan of you and dec for years and years. So happy to see you taking on a new chapter of life!! Fatherhood is the most beautiful thing a man could ever ask for!!"

While Heart Breakfast presenter Amanda Holden, 53, wrote: "Oh my gosh, this is just the most amazing news. Congratulations."