The meaning behind Ant McPartlin's baby name Wilder Patrick explained

15 May 2024, 11:54

Ant McPartlin has revealed his baby name
Ant McPartlin has revealed his baby name. Picture: Instagram/@antanddec/Getty

By Hope Wilson

Ant McPartlin and Anne-Marie Corbett's baby name explained. Everything you need to know about the name Wilder Patrick McPartlin.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Ant McPartlin, 48, and his wife Anne-Marie Corbett, 46, have recently welcomed their first child together, a son named Wilder Patrick McPartlin.

Sharing the exciting news on Instagram, the Britain's Got Talent host posted a sweet image of him and his newborn, writing: "Welcome to the family Wilder Patrick Mcpartlin. Born, 14/05/24 at 8.54am. Baby is beautiful, Mummy’s a legend, Sisters are over the moon. Dad’s a mess!"

Ant also showed off his family-tree tattoo which is dedicated to his wife, step-daughters- Poppy and Daisy- as well as dogs Milo and Bumble.

What does Ant's baby name mean? Here is everything you need to know about the name Wilder Patrick McPartlin.

Ant McPartlin has become a father
Ant McPartlin has become a father. Picture: Instagram/@antanddec

What does Ant's baby name mean?

Ant McPartlin has named his first child Wilder Patrick McPartlin.

The child's first name Wilder comes from Old English surname Wilde, which means 'wild, untamed, uncontrolled'.

Wilder's middle name appears to be a sweet tribute to Anne-Marie's late father, Paddy.

Ant McPartlin and Anne-Marie Corbett have been married for three years
Ant McPartlin and Anne-Marie Corbett have been married for three years. Picture: Getty

How many children does Ant McPartlin have?

Ant McPartlin has one child named Wilder Patrick McPartlin, and two step-daughters Poppy and Daisy.

Speaking of Ant and Anne-Marie's new arrival, a friend told The Sun: "Ant and Anne-Marie are beyond thrilled — their little family is complete.

"They’ve been overwhelmed with lovely messages from friends, family and fans and are still wading through them. They are incredibly grateful to everyone.

"They chose the name, Wilder, a while ago but have deliberately kept it a closely guarded secret.

"They are going to be ­absolutely wonderful, doting parents and Ant cannot wait to be a hands-on dad, changing the nappies and just spending time with little Wilder."

Ant McPartlin is already step-dad to Anne-Marie Corbett's daughters Daisy and Poppy
Ant McPartlin is already step-dad to Anne-Marie Corbett's daughters Daisy and Poppy. Picture: Getty

Another friend told the publication: "Ant has longed to become a dad for years and being a father figure to Daisy and Poppy has brought him untold joy.

"When Anne-Marie fell pregnant, Ant was over the moon.

"They knew they were having a boy for some time and Ant is looking forward to taking Wilder to his first Newcastle United game in a few years. He is on cloud nine."

Ant McPartlin and Anne-Marie Corbett on their wedding day
Ant McPartlin and Anne-Marie Corbett on their wedding day. Picture: Getty

After announcing he had become a father, fans were quick to send message of support to the I'm A Celebrity favourite.

One user wrote: "Out of all the people in the world to become a dad Ant deserves it so much 🤍 Congratulations 🙌🏻 Amazing news xxx"

Another added: "Awww look!! Congratulations Ant!! I’ve been a fan of you and dec for years and years. So happy to see you taking on a new chapter of life!! Fatherhood is the most beautiful thing a man could ever ask for!!"

While Heart Breakfast presenter Amanda Holden, 53, wrote: "Oh my gosh, this is just the most amazing news. Congratulations."

Trending Podcasts on Global Player: The official Heart app!

Dirty Mother Pukka

The News Agents

Heart Breakfast Podcast

A Piece of Cake with Gregg Wallace

Trending Live Playlists on Global Player: The official Heart app!

Music from the Movies

Queens of Pop

Heart Club Classics

Fresh Music Friday

Latest Entertainment News

Who is in the Bridgerton cast?

Who is in the cast of Bridgerton and where have you seen them before?

TV & Movies

Your need-to-know on the Bridgerton books

Is Bridgerton based on a book and how many are there in the series?

TV & Movies

Who is Lady Whistledown?

Who is Lady Whistledown in Bridgerton?

TV & Movies

Who is Lady Whistledown?

Were the Bridgertons a real family and how historically accurate is the Netflix drama?

TV & Movies

Where was Bridgerton filmed?

Where was Bridgerton filmed? Set locations for the Netflix drama revealed

TV & Movies

Your need-to-know on Ruth Gemmell

Who plays Lady Violet in Bridgerton and was she in Tracy Beaker?

TV & Movies

Who plays Kate in Bridgerton season two?

Who is Simone Ashley? Meet the Bridgerton season two newcomer

TV & Movies

Who plays Anthony in Bridgerton?

Who is Jonathan Bailey? Bridgerton star's age, partner and other TV work

Celebrities

Trending Podcasts on Global Player

Dirty Mother Pukka

The News Agents

Heart Breakfast Podcast

A Piece of Cake with Gregg Wallace

Live Playlists on Global Player

Music from the Movies

Queens of Pop

Heart Club Classics

Fresh Music Friday

More Showbiz

See more More Showbiz

How many people does it really take to run Diddly Squat Farm?

How many people actually work on Jeremy Clarkson's Diddly Squat farm?

TV & Movies

Lucca Allen impressed Jeremy Clarkson with his recipe for nettle soup, which was sold in the Diddly Squat Farm Shop

Who is Lucca Allen? Clarkson's Farm star, Rachel Allen's son and racing driver

Bridgerton is back for a third season

Bridgerton season 3 release date, time and how many episodes there are

TV & Movies

The MAFS NZ cast has been revealed

MAFS NZ 2024 cast revealed as season four release date announced

Married at First Sight

MAFS NZ is set to air soon

6 reasons MAFS Australia fans will love the New Zealand spin-off

Married at First Sight

Trending on Heart

MAFS NZ is back for a fourth series

MAFS NZ start date, experts and cast revealed as season four begins

Married at First Sight

The Fortune Hotel cast

The Fortune Hotel full cast revealed

Ant McPartlin and Anne-Marie Corbett have been married since 2021, and are now reported to be expecting their first child together

Who is Ant McPartlin's wife Anne-Marie Corbett? A look inside their romance

Ant McPartlin tattoos: What are they and what do they mean?

Ant McPartlin tattoos: What are they and what do they mean?

Celebrities

Ant McPartlin has become a father for the first time

Ant McPartlin welcomes first child with with wife Anne-Marie Corbett

The Fortune Hotel is filmed in Grenada

What hotel is The Fortune Hotel filmed at? A peak inside the Silversands Grenada resort

Eamonn Holmes appears to have responded to the speculation he and Ruth Langsford are no longer together

Eamonn Holmes silences Ruth Langsford split speculation with telling picture

Sue Radford has confronted trolls online

Mum-of-22 Sue Radford slams trolls who accuse her of using 'taxpayer money' for lavish holidays
MAFS NZ couple Carmen and Jimmy are expecting a baby together

MAFS NZ couple Carmen and James announce they are expecting their first child together

Married at First Sight

Clarkson's Farm will return for series 4, with filming already underway at Diddly Squat Farm

Will there be a series 4 of Clarkson's Farm and when will it be out?

Are Bobby Brazier and Ella Morgan the new celebrity couple?

Bobby Brazier, 20, pictured kissing MAFS star Ella Morgan, 29, at BAFTAs afterparty

Kaleb Cooper's net worth has been building since he made his debut on Clarkson's Farm three years ago

How much Kaleb Cooper is paid for Clarkson's Farm and net worth

Lucinda has opened up about her dating life after splitting from Timothy

MAFS Australia’s Lucinda gives relationship status update following split from Timothy

Married at First Sight

How much is Jeremy Clarkson paid for Clarkson's Farm and what is his net worth?

How much Jeremy Clarkson is paid for Clarkson's Farm and net worth revealed

MAFS Australia's Lucinda has defended Jono and Ellie's relationship

MAFS Australia's Lucinda reveals Jono was given an ‘unfair’ edit and says she is ‘cheering’ for him and Ellie

Married at First Sight

The Eurovision 2024 odds have been revealed

Who is favourite to win Eurovision 2024? Latest betting odds revealed